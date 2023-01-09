Read full article on original website
Thomas (Tom) King Wilcox, 82, Mantorville
Thomas (Tom) King Wilcox, 82, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2023, at his farm. He was born on September 24, 1940, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN to Kathryn A. (Fryer) and Willard C. Wilcox and graduated Kasson-Mantorville High School in 1958. Tom started farming in high school; he then met his wife of 56 years, Mary A. (Runde) Wilcox of Riceville, IA, at IBM-Rochester, where he worked for 32 years. They married on February 23, 1963, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Leroy, MN. In 1966 they settled on a farm north of Mantorville where they raised livestock and crops. Mary passed away December 28, 2019.
Remembering a beloved teacher
The Triton community was saddened this week with word of the passing of longtime Triton teacher Craig Anderson. I first met him shortly after I started writing for the old West Concord Enterprise in 2013. A big part of the newspaper’s coverage involved Triton schools and the Music Department generated its share of news.
Byron gymnasts compete at New Prague Invite
Byron’s girls’ gymnastics team traveled to New Prague for their first meet after the break, on Saturday, January 7. The girls finished 4th out of nine teams. Host, New Prague, took the win with a score of 146.3. Mankato West and Worthington took second and third, respectively. Byron...
Wildcat boys win one, lose one
KASSON — The hockey boys of Dodge County got the new year started with a 1-1 mark. On Thursday, January 5, DC bested Rochester Lourdes, 5-0, at Four Seasons Arena. Friday’s action saw the Wildcats fall to a talented Hastings team, 7-1, also at Four Seasons. Lourdes Game:...
Then & Now
The Kasson Health Facility Mayo Clinic held their open house for the public in February 1977. It was opened on January 10 and was the newest satellite for the Mayo Health service. They said the 7,300 square foot building would add physicians and staff as it grew. It would provide acute and preventive care with a special telephone link to Mayo in Rochester for electrocardiograms taken at the facility. The Kasson Medical Services Committee members included Leonard Prescher, Dr. Severance, Kenneth Keller, Garry Purvis, Al Hodge, Bim Junke and Folmer Carlsen. Building additions and many staff members have been added since that time. (The Open House advertisement is from the 1977 DCI newspaper archives and present Kasson Mayo Health Clinic photo by Wayne Hendrickson.)
Hope, healing assembly in Kasson Jan. 25-29
Kasson will host a “Hope and Healing Assembly” this January, according to Pastor Johannes Marsland. Several local churches will be sponsoring the event January 25-29 at 205 S. Mantorville Ave. A group of about 25 ministers will be coming from Texas join local in sharing the good news of God’s salvation with the community, Marsland said.
Byron man arrested Jan. 5 for domestic abuse no contact order
Forty-nine-year-old Todd McIntyre was arrested on Jan. 5 for an active domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO) in the 800 block of Towne Drive Northeast in Byron. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Capt. James Schueller said his staff is “very familiar” with McIntyre because of past numerous prior domestic abuse calls.
