The Kasson Health Facility Mayo Clinic held their open house for the public in February 1977. It was opened on January 10 and was the newest satellite for the Mayo Health service. They said the 7,300 square foot building would add physicians and staff as it grew. It would provide acute and preventive care with a special telephone link to Mayo in Rochester for electrocardiograms taken at the facility. The Kasson Medical Services Committee members included Leonard Prescher, Dr. Severance, Kenneth Keller, Garry Purvis, Al Hodge, Bim Junke and Folmer Carlsen. Building additions and many staff members have been added since that time. (The Open House advertisement is from the 1977 DCI newspaper archives and present Kasson Mayo Health Clinic photo by Wayne Hendrickson.)

KASSON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO