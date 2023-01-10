Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City ChiefsTour Tyler TexasKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
Related
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Chiefs are hiring and they want a fan for the position
The Chiefs are hiring and they want a fan for the position. The Kansas City Chiefs are hiring and it’s a dream position for any die-hard fan. According to a press release, the organization is looking to fill the role of Chiefs Ritual Officer and the perks are kind of amazing.
Yardbarker
Bills Sign All-Pro Wide Receiver Before Playoffs
The Buffalo Bills are getting a boost from an All-Pro wide receiver in the playoffs. The Bills will play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the Wild Card round. The Bills, who have two wide receivers on injured reserve, needed to bump up a playmaker for quarterback Josh Allen in the postseason.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Yardbarker
Steelers Should Only Be Considering These Three Positions With No. 17 pick In 2023 NFL Draft
Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers season did not end how everyone had hoped. The team missed out on the playoffs for the first time in three seasons and were sent packing despite a strong 7-2 finish to the season. The future has a chance to be very bright for Mike Tomlin‘s group going forward, however. The offense is young and showed tremendous progress the latter half of the year and as long as play-makers T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick are on defense, the group is going to have a shot to win football games. Now arrives the offseason and it’s time to already start thinking about April’s daft.
Yardbarker
MLB Analyst Reveals Why Cardinals Bench Coach Resigned
Fans of the St. Louis Cardinals were hit with surprising news on Thursday morning when it was announced that former franchise cornerstone Matt Holliday had resigned from his post as the team’s bench coach, just two months after being hired to replace Skip Schumaker in the role. To replace...
Damar Hamlin Raising Money for Cincinnati Trauma Center
The Bills safety is now impacting the lives of those who saved his life after he went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football.
Yardbarker
Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?
All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
Yardbarker
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase has warning for Ravens ahead of playoff rematch
The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens will meet for a second consecutive week, following their Week 18 meeting with a clash in the AFC wild-card round. The first meeting apparently left a bad taste in one Bengals star’s mouth, and he is looking forward to the repeat. Wide receiver...
Mets release comically brief statement on Carlos Correa
The nearly monthlong Carlos Correa free-agency saga finally ended on Wednesday, as the star shortstop was officially reintroduced as a member of the Minnesota Twins. One of the two teams to see megadeals with the former AL Rookie of the Year fall apart in recent weeks released a statement regarding the situation on Wednesday as well.
Yardbarker
Royals Add A Veteran Bat To Their Mix
The Kansas City Royals have made several changes to their roster and to their coaching staff this offseason. They hired a new manager in Matt Quatraro and a new pitching coach in former MLB pitcher Brian Sweeney. In addition, they’ve added a few key pieces to their roster as well,...
Yardbarker
QB with checkered past campaigns for second chance in NFL
Chad Kelly is hoping at least one NFL team in need of a quarterback will give him a call this offseason. "They have to bring me in, sit me down and talk," Kelly told Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "You can think of everything I’ve done in the past. Obviously, we’re not going to get into that. That’s behind me. That’s not who I am, who I want to be, or who I want to be known as. I’m a different person."
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin is taking tests in the hopes of being sent home
Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to Buffalo from Cincinnati, but he remains hospitalized — eight days after suffering cardiac arrest during a Bills-Bengals game. He has posted an update regarding his status. “Not home quite just yet,” he said on Twitter. “Still doing & passing a bunch of...
Yardbarker
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Sends Out Intense Cryptic Tweet After Conclusion Of Disappointing 2022 Campaign
When Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan extended wideout Diontae Johnson last offseason, it was seen as a steal. After some of the contracts that had just been fished out in free agency, particularly Christian Kirk’s four-year, $72 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Johnson’s seemed favorable. Khan was able to sign the team’s No. 1 wide receiver to a two-year, $36.71 million extension.
Yardbarker
Penei Sewell Gives Honest Admission About Lions Season
The 2022 Detroit Lions were a special team. They started off the season looking like they were in for another top-3 pick in the NFL Draft, but they fought hard and had a legit chance to make the playoffs until Week 18. They had already shown a lot of heart...
Yardbarker
Steelers Superfan Lobbies For Team To Pursue Three-Time Pro Bowl LT In Free Agency And It Might Be Working
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line has taken a step back over the past few years. After the retirements of guys like Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro, and others, it hasn’t been the same. Rightfully so, as those were perennial All-Pro guys that aren’t easy to replace. It was the team’s biggest issue in 2021. They addressed that in the off-season by signing Mason Cole and James Daniels, who happened to be the team’s best linemen in 2022.
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce: ‘I owe a lot of my career, if not all my career’ to Andy Reid
The Chiefs tight end also shared a story that highlights Andy Reid’s sense of humor.
Comments / 0