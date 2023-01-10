ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Bills Sign All-Pro Wide Receiver Before Playoffs

The Buffalo Bills are getting a boost from an All-Pro wide receiver in the playoffs. The Bills will play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the Wild Card round. The Bills, who have two wide receivers on injured reserve, needed to bump up a playmaker for quarterback Josh Allen in the postseason.
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Yardbarker

Steelers Should Only Be Considering These Three Positions With No. 17 pick In 2023 NFL Draft

Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers season did not end how everyone had hoped. The team missed out on the playoffs for the first time in three seasons and were sent packing despite a strong 7-2 finish to the season. The future has a chance to be very bright for Mike Tomlin‘s group going forward, however. The offense is young and showed tremendous progress the latter half of the year and as long as play-makers T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick are on defense, the group is going to have a shot to win football games. Now arrives the offseason and it’s time to already start thinking about April’s daft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

MLB Analyst Reveals Why Cardinals Bench Coach Resigned

Fans of the St. Louis Cardinals were hit with surprising news on Thursday morning when it was announced that former franchise cornerstone Matt Holliday had resigned from his post as the team’s bench coach, just two months after being hired to replace Skip Schumaker in the role. To replace...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?

All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Mets release comically brief statement on Carlos Correa

The nearly monthlong Carlos Correa free-agency saga finally ended on Wednesday, as the star shortstop was officially reintroduced as a member of the Minnesota Twins. One of the two teams to see megadeals with the former AL Rookie of the Year fall apart in recent weeks released a statement regarding the situation on Wednesday as well.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Royals Add A Veteran Bat To Their Mix

The Kansas City Royals have made several changes to their roster and to their coaching staff this offseason. They hired a new manager in Matt Quatraro and a new pitching coach in former MLB pitcher Brian Sweeney. In addition, they’ve added a few key pieces to their roster as well,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

QB with checkered past campaigns for second chance in NFL

Chad Kelly is hoping at least one NFL team in need of a quarterback will give him a call this offseason. "They have to bring me in, sit me down and talk," Kelly told Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "You can think of everything I’ve done in the past. Obviously, we’re not going to get into that. That’s behind me. That’s not who I am, who I want to be, or who I want to be known as. I’m a different person."
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin is taking tests in the hopes of being sent home

Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to Buffalo from Cincinnati, but he remains hospitalized — eight days after suffering cardiac arrest during a Bills-Bengals game. He has posted an update regarding his status. “Not home quite just yet,” he said on Twitter. “Still doing & passing a bunch of...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Sends Out Intense Cryptic Tweet After Conclusion Of Disappointing 2022 Campaign

When Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan extended wideout Diontae Johnson last offseason, it was seen as a steal. After some of the contracts that had just been fished out in free agency, particularly Christian Kirk’s four-year, $72 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Johnson’s seemed favorable. Khan was able to sign the team’s No. 1 wide receiver to a two-year, $36.71 million extension.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Penei Sewell Gives Honest Admission About Lions Season

The 2022 Detroit Lions were a special team. They started off the season looking like they were in for another top-3 pick in the NFL Draft, but they fought hard and had a legit chance to make the playoffs until Week 18. They had already shown a lot of heart...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Steelers Superfan Lobbies For Team To Pursue Three-Time Pro Bowl LT In Free Agency And It Might Be Working

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line has taken a step back over the past few years. After the retirements of guys like Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro, and others, it hasn’t been the same. Rightfully so, as those were perennial All-Pro guys that aren’t easy to replace. It was the team’s biggest issue in 2021. They addressed that in the off-season by signing Mason Cole and James Daniels, who happened to be the team’s best linemen in 2022.
PITTSBURGH, PA

