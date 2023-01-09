Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
A North Carolina woman won the lottery twice — just months apartVictorShelby, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Related
N.C. Woman Scores $2 Million Lottery Prize Months After $1 Million Win
"I told some of my family members and they couldn't believe it either."
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC woman buys first Powerball ticket, wins $150,000
NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Some people are born lucky. Rebecca Powell of Weaverville bought a Powerball ticket for the first time on Saturday and, hours later, won a $150,000 prize. “I thought I’d just give it a try,” she said. “The lady at the store told me, ‘You truly...
wccbcharlotte.com
Two Local Men Win Cash 5 Jackpot, Split the Total
RALEIGH, N.C. — Daniel Brandenburg of Huntersville took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. Brandenburg purchased his lucky Quick Pick ticket with Online Play using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. He matched all five white balls in the drawing to win the jackpot.
Mecklenburg County man wins $182,073 playing NC lottery
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville man is celebrating a big win following Friday's lottery drawing. Daniel Brandenburg took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. Brandenburg purchased his lucky Quick Pick ticket with Online Play using the NC Lottery...
‘Shaking so much’: North Carolina woman wins $100,000 off $25 scratch-off
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WGHP) — Cynthia Brown, of Franklin, won a $100,000 lottery prize after buying a $25 scratch-off ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I couldn’t even write my name on the ticket. I was shaking so much,” she said. Brown, 61, bought her winning Extreme Cash ticket from Dowdle Mountain Pit […]
Charlotte man gets early birthday present with $200K lottery win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man cashed in on an early birthday gift thanks to a lucky lottery prize, North Carolina Lottery announced Tuesday. Charlotte resident Dondrell Lee, 59, won $200,000 on a second-chance drawing and took home $142,500 after taxes after claiming his prize in Raleigh on Monday, lottery officials said. […]
WCNC
Lottery games with the best chance of winning!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Mega Millions jackpot grows again to a staggering $1.3 billion. Your odds of winning: not as large at 1 in 302 million. Here are ways to boost your odds. Play other games. There are several games with much better odds you can play in North...
Here’s how big your payday would be in NC for winning the $1.1 billion Mega Millions drawing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Mega Millions winner in North Carolina on Tuesday night could take home nearly $600 million in cash, lottery officials say. Education Lottery officials say a winner from the state could choose to collect the $1.1 billion — the third-largest jackpot in the history of the game — as an annuity […]
kiss951.com
Popular Burger Chain In N’ Out Getting Closer And Closer To North Carolina
I’m sure you’ve heard of the west coast burger chain In N’ Out. The restaurant’s animal-style burgers practically have a cult following. Despite going to the West Coast several times I’ve still not had a chance to taste them. So unfortunately I can’t offer my opinion on if In N’ Out lives up to the massive hype. Could In N’ Out ever make it to North Carolina? There’s Chick-fil-a in California so anything could happen. And it’s getting closer and closer to us. This week In N’ Out Burger announced that they will be opening a new location just one state away from North Carolina. That new restaurant will be in Franklin, Tennessee which is a suburb of Nashville. Unfortunately, it’s not expected to be open and operating until 2026.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
WYFF4.com
Man steals more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from North Carolina Target, police say
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of stealing more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from a Target store. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) On Friday, Dec. 30, officers were called to the store on Matthews Township Parkway about a man concealing store items.
v1019.com
23 North Carolina Festivals In 2023
Who doesn’t love a good festival? It’s a great excuse to visit a new town across our state. And luckily there is no shortage of engaging festivals taking place in North Carolina in 2023. Whether you’re looking for small-town fun celebrating some of what makes our state great, or huge festivals we’ve got something for you. Many North Carolina festivals celebrate foods that are important to their local area. One celebrates everything North Carolina has to offer. You’ve got arts and crafts vendors, lots and lots of food, beer and wine, rides and other activities for kids, 5Ks, and more.
A North Carolina woman won the lottery twice — just months apart
There is a woman in North Carolina who won the lottery twice, just two months apart, according to the State Lottery. Kenya Sloan, a 41-year-old North Carolina woman, won the lottery not once but twice in the span of just two months, according to the statement from the State Lottery.
'No way this happened again': A North Carolina woman won $2 million from a lottery scratch-off two months after winning $1 million
Kenya Sloan, 41, purchased the winning $20 scratcher two months after she won $1 million in the lottery. "I was like, 'No way this happened again,'" Sloan said.
WXII 12
Strong storms move through North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Showers and storms moved throughout the Piedmont Triad Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m. The strong storms were active through the evening hours but then lessened. Primary risks included heavy rain, ponding water and...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots January 10th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, January 10th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
North Carolina woman wins $2M lottery prize two months after $1M jackpot
A North Carolina woman collected a $2 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just two months after winning $1 million from another game.
This North Carolina County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in North Carolina.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Is The East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive
When I think of a Seafood Dive I picture a hole-in-the-wall spot that you have second thoughts about even stepping inside, but it ends up being one of the best meals you’ve ever tasted. That’s why I was so excited when I came across this list from Ideal Living about the best seafood dive restaurants. I was even more impressed to learn that there is a North Carolina restaurant listed as one of the East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive restaurants. But I have to say after researching each of these restaurants, the term “dive” may be used graciously. The North Carolina spot, which is in Atlantic Beach, looks fantastic. But it also seems a little more high-class than your typical dive spot.
4 arrested following drug trafficking investigation in Rutherford Co.
Four people have been arrested following a drug trafficking investigation in Rutherford County.
Comments / 0