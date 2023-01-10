Read full article on original website
Award-winning fashion empire, Sassy Jones, explodes out the gate in Richmond with first flagship store
With humble beginnings as a traveling e-commerce brand, Sassy Jones — now a multimillion-dollar enterprise — is best known as a global fashion & beauty powerhouse that sells confidence.
New Richmond restaurant moving into old Robin Inn
RICHMOND, Va. -- A taste of Philadelphia and South Jersey is coming to the Fan, courtesy of a pair of local restaurateurs. James Kohler and Mike Epps are preparing to open Stanley’s RVA in the former Robin Inn space at 2601 Park Ave. .
Where’s the snow? Snowless winter so far in RVA
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Snow lovers across RVA have been clamoring for a winter wonderland, but so far Mother Nature has not delivered. Mid-January is the climatologically coldest part of winter for central Virginia based on historical averages, but so far this winter there’s been no snow in Richmond. There was a little snow in Louisa/Orange county last weekend but none in RVA, and we’re not expecting any snow in the next 10 days (through at least Jan 21) because it’s going to be too warm. There are indications that the last week of January could turn colder, but no guarantee there will be snow.
Dog abandoned near Richmond cigarette plant euthanized
One of the two dogs found abandoned near a cigarette plant on Richmond's Southside Thursday morning has to be put down because of her condition, Richmond Animal Care and Control officials said.
His Dinwiddie store attracted the governor. Now, he's decided to sell it.
Business is steady at Flat Rock Grill and Grocery. Josh Stout brought the Dinwiddie County business back in 2016 after leaving his job with the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office.
New thrift shop to open in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg will soon be home to a new thrift shop. Mission Thrift is set to hold its grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., officials said. They will be located at 2303 Bedford Ave. The store will offer 25% off all...
‘Clean this place up:’ Senior living facility ‘making progress’ after former employee raises bed bugs concerns
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - After a former employee of a senior living facility reached out to 12 On Your Side with concerns, Blue Ridge Senior Living says it is addressing issues and working to maintain the “highest level of hygiene.”. Tammy Owen Ogunmokun spent 30 years working in healthcare...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
Bon Secours opens new medical center in Richmond's East End amid controversy
The two-story medical office building, a $16.5 million project, sits right beside Bon Secours' Richmond Community Hospital, a focal point of a New York Times investigation released in 2022.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 65 Va. localities, much of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, including much of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Three Virginia Mega Millions tickets win $10K, one bought at Richmond BP Mart
One of the $10,000 Mega Millions winners was bought at the Beulah BP Mart in Richmond.
Her Richmond mansion 'Tiara' sold for millions, she died the next day
The 8,300-square-foot “Tiara” mansion at 5511 Cary Street Road in Richmond sold on Dec. 15 for $2.4 million.
Dozens of charges brought against family members of Richmond home where nearly 60 animals were rescued
Three members of a Richmond family are facing animal cruelty charges after Richmond Animal Care and Control rescued nearly 60 animals from the home in September 2022.
After learning how many families struggle to get basic toiletries, City Schools began providing them free
Charlottesville City School students will now have access to essential supplies, at no cost. All six elementary schools in the city now have an EdZone closet, or an assigned closet filled with necessary items such as toiletries, cleaning supplies, and clothing. “Not everyone has the same amount of access to...
New COVID variant could be most contagious to date, prompting recent surge in cases across Central Virginia
One of the most transmissible COVID-19 variants yet has made its way to Central Virginia. Health experts warn omicron subvariant "XBB. 1.5" is already on track to becoming the dominant strain of the virus within the community.
Lynchburg woman wins more than $500,000 playing Virginia Lottery online game
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Lynchburg woman is $500,000 richer after winning a Virginia Lottery game from the convenience of her own home. Joyce Garrett says she was sitting at home in her easy chair, playing a Virginia Lottery online game on her mobile device when she said to her friend who was in the room with her, “I’ve got something to tell you. Go sit down.”
Driver dies after crashing into Chesterfield pond
Chesterfield Police were called to the 1900 block of Mount Blanco Road, off North Enon Church Road, in the Mount Blanco neighborhood at about 10:17 a.m.
No injuries in accidental house fire on Garfield Avenue in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A home was in flames at the intersection of 12th Street and Garfield Avenue in Lynchburg Tuesday night. The Lynchburg Fire Department told ABC13 that the call came in at 11:04 p.m. Firefighters said the fire was in the upper level of the home and...
‘I’d just rather it be fair’: Richmond woman owes nearly $8,000 after water bill charge increase
Months after 8News initially reported on a Richmond landlord who received an exceptionally high water bill, more residents are coming forward with similar claims.
One person dies after car crashes into Chesterfield neighborhood pond
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after their car crashes into a Chesterfield neighborhood pond on Thursday morning. Police say the crash happened in the 1900 block of Mount Blanco Road around 10:17 a.m. Witnesses say the car was driving along the road when it all of a...
