ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

Shemar Moore & GF Jesiree Dizon Expecting First Child

“S.W.A.T.” star Shemar Moore, 52, is breaking some big news!. During an upcoming episode of the “Jennifer Hudson Show,” Moore shared, “My mother is in heaven right now. It’ll be the three-year anniversary on February 8. On February 8, I’m gonna make one of her dreams come true because in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”
soaphub.com

Y&R Alum Shemar Moore Announces An Exciting Family Addition

The Young and the Restless alum Shemar Moore recently announced that his family is growing soon in a big way. The actor, who portrayed Malcolm Winters on Y&R, took to Instagram to reveal the exciting news to his family, friends, and fans. “Mama’s smiling from Heaven 🕊️ … Miracles happen … Here comes the BEST part of my life ❤️‍🔥,” wrote Moore alongside a video he included, sharing all the details.
Decider.com

‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”

General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
SheKnows

Young & Restless Exclusive: Courtney Hope Reveals Whether She’s #TeamAlly or #TeamNally

“She’s weighing the pros and cons out in her head… ”. Even before The Young and the Restless‘ Sally found out she was pregnant, fans were debating whether Adam or Nick was her Mr. Right. Throwing a baby into the mix — not to mention one which could have been fathered by either brother — has definitely complicated things.
Popculture

Shemar Moore Reveals Special Significance of His Unborn Child's Due Date

Shemar Moore's first child is due on a date with major significance to the actor. The Criminal Minds star, 52, announced Monday that he and his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, 39, are expecting their first child together – a baby girl they plan on naming Frankie. Moore shared in a sneak peek of his upcoming Jan. 26 interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show that Frankie's Feb. 8 due date marks the third anniversary of the death of his mother, Marilyn Wilson Moore.

Comments / 0

Community Policy