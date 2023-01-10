Read full article on original website
Shemar Moore & GF Jesiree Dizon Expecting First Child
"S.W.A.T." star Shemar Moore, 52, is breaking some big news!. During an upcoming episode of the "Jennifer Hudson Show," Moore shared, "My mother is in heaven right now. It'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8. On February 8, I'm gonna make one of her dreams come true because in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy."
Actor Shemar Moore is becoming a dad, and the due date helps him celebrate his late mom
Actor Shemar Moore, known for his roles in TV shows "S.W.A.T." and "Criminal Minds," is expecting his first child on the three-year anniversary of his mother's death.
Y&R Alum Shemar Moore Announces An Exciting Family Addition
The Young and the Restless alum Shemar Moore recently announced that his family is growing soon in a big way. The actor, who portrayed Malcolm Winters on Y&R, took to Instagram to reveal the exciting news to his family, friends, and fans. "Mama's smiling from Heaven 🕊️ … Miracles happen … Here comes the BEST part of my life ❤️🔥," wrote Moore alongside a video he included, sharing all the details.
Shemar Moore’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About His Pregnant Love & Exes
Shemar Moore is an actor known for his various roles in shows from The Young and the Restless to Criminal Minds. He is currently dating Jesiree Dizon.
Baby Girl, Alert! Shemar Moore Announces He’s Expecting A Daughter With His Longtime Lady Jesiree Dizon
The actor, 52, made the announcement exclusively on the forthcoming January 26 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show while reflecting on it being a full circle moment. Moore's mother Marilyn Wilson-Moore passed away on February 8, 2020, and his daughter's due date is February 8.
Shemar Moore Reveals Special Significance of His Unborn Child's Due Date
Shemar Moore's first child is due on a date with major significance to the actor. The Criminal Minds star, 52, announced Monday that he and his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, 39, are expecting their first child together – a baby girl they plan on naming Frankie. Moore shared in a sneak peek of his upcoming Jan. 26 interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show that Frankie's Feb. 8 due date marks the third anniversary of the death of his mother, Marilyn Wilson Moore.
