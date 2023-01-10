ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Monday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Sully Buttes 59

Bridgewater-Emery 72, Colman-Egan 53

DeSmet 59, Clark/Willow Lake 40

Dell Rapids St. Mary 60, Elkton-Lake Benton 38

Gregory 55, Chamberlain 44

Groton Area 73, Sisseton 20

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 67, Arlington 50

Lakota Tech 65, Red Cloud 64

Milbank 67, Britton-Hecla 33

Philip 87, Stanley County 37

Platte-Geddes 46, Corsica/Stickney 39

Sioux Falls Washington 49, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 41

South Border, N.D. 71, Herreid/Selby Area 66

Tea Area 75, Canton 45

Timber Lake 67, McIntosh 23

Waubay/Summit 74, Webster 41

Winner 75, Bon Homme 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

