Digital Trends

Start 2023 with a brand new 55-inch 4K TV – now just $280

With the new year comes an opportunity from Best Buy to upgrade your home theater setup, as the retailer has slashed the price of the 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV by $170. You’ll only have to pay a very affordable $280 instead of $450, but you need to act fast if you’re interested. That’s because there’s no telling how much time you’ve got left to avail this offer, which is one of the best TV deals that you can shop as we welcome 2023.
Digital Trends

Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today

While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
Digital Trends

This 65-inch 4K TV with Roku is a bargain at $370 (deal ends tonight)

The affordable 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which is powered by Roku, is currently even cheaper from Best Buy with a $60 discount that brings its price down to $370 from its original price of $430. If you’re planning to buy a smart TV, this is an offer that you wouldn’t want to miss, but you have to hurry up in finalizing this purchase from the retailer’s TV deals because its price will return to normal tonight.
Engadget

The Morning After: The best of CES 2023

After canceling our CES plans in 2022 (and there wasn’t even a show in 2021), the Engadget team sent a dozen staffers to this year’s CES. The show wasn't as busy as in pre-pandemic years, but many events were packed, and companies had plenty of announcements to dig into. So, what was the best of CES? You can check out all the award winners right here.
Digital Trends

This massive 85-inch QLED 4K TV is $1,300 off right now

A massive QLED TV will look amazing in any living room, but they’re usually beyond the budget of most families. Here’s an offer from Samsung’s TV deals that will give you the chance at such an upgrade — the 85-inch Samsung Q80B QLED 4K TV with an eye-catching discount of $1,300, which pulls its price down to $2,000 from its original price of $3,300. It’s still not cheap by any means, but if you’ve got the cash, this is the kind of investment that you won’t regret. You’ll need to hurry with your purchase though, as we’re not sure how much time is left on the price cut.
Digital Trends

CES 2023: Citizen’s newest smartwatch puts part of NASA on your wrist

The latest smartwatches from Citizen feature an app that utilizes research into alertness and fatigue pulled from NASA plus A.I. models created by IBM Watson Studio to help you better understand the way your body performs each day. The app is called YouQ, and rather than only looking back at how you’ve performed, it also looks ahead.
knowtechie.com

LG introduces new massive 97-inch wireless TV

We’ve seen our fair share of massive TVs in recent years, but LG is taking things a step further with its huge 97-inch wireless OLED TV. Yep, you read that correctly. At CES earlier this week, LG revealed its latest TV, a behemoth that’s size isn’t the most impressive feature.
Digiday

Future of TV Briefing: Smart TV makers seek to steal the screen

This week’s Future of TV Briefing looks at how Roku’s push into the smart TV manufacturing business reflects the changing state of the connected TV market. Roku’s decision to start making its own smart TVs now seems to reflect two shifts happening in the connected TV hardware market: Smart TVs are usurping CTV devices (dongles, sticks, pucks, etc.) as the popular means of connecting a TV to streaming services, and smart TV makers are becoming more powerful players in the overall CTV platform market.
Digital Trends

Grab a 55-inch TV for $300 with this Best Buy deal

Last year’s holiday deal season is over, but that doesn’t mean you won’t find jaw-dropping bargains, especially among Best Buy TV deals. For a great case in point, check out this Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, on sale for $300, a $170 discount from the normal $470 list price.
CNET

What It'll Take for Me to Want to Buy a Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung's Galaxy S22 features a fresh design and an upgraded camera that's better at seeing in the dark. But there's plenty of room for Samsung to further upgrade with the Galaxy S23, expected to arrive in February. In particular, I'd like to see longer-lasting batteries, more photographic features that take...
ZDNet

Catch all the movie details with this 70-inch LG TV, on sale for $200 off

We are approaching the beginning of February, the time of year millions gather around their TV to watch the Super Bowl. With this LG 70-inch NanoCell 75UQA TV, you can host the party at your house this year and your guests won't miss a play -- or the funny commercials. With a NanoCell display, immerse yourself into anything you play on this TV with clear picture and vivid colors.
KGET 17

Tech products that got the most buzz at CES 2023

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Victrola, Lenovo, Ring and more boast new products worth checking out. CES is an annual event where major brands gather to share their newest tech innovations. This year, we’ve seen big news from Lenovo, Razer, Ring, Alienware and more. Although many of these newly announced products aren’t available yet, there are numerous gadgets you can pick up ahead of their release to prepare yourself. Keep an eye on the announcements if you’re interested in the latest tech advancements.
makeuseof.com

CES 2023: 5 New Laptops That Caught Our Eye

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. CES 2023 has just concluded, and we've seen a ton of amazing laptops over the weekend. But, out of all the displays in Las Vegas, which models caught our eye?
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Leaker lists four major improvements between generations

There shouldn’t be much of a fair Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra contest as the former is expected to be filled to the brim with current cutting-edge smartphone tech. There have been many lines already written about the rumored 200 MP main camera, the tweaked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and the less curvy corners for the S23 Ultra, and now Ice universe has decided to focus on some other areas that may have been overlooked. In a paraphrasing nutshell, this is how the leaker claims the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be much better than its predecessor:

