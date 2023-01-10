Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Start 2023 with a brand new 55-inch 4K TV – now just $280
With the new year comes an opportunity from Best Buy to upgrade your home theater setup, as the retailer has slashed the price of the 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV by $170. You’ll only have to pay a very affordable $280 instead of $450, but you need to act fast if you’re interested. That’s because there’s no telling how much time you’ve got left to avail this offer, which is one of the best TV deals that you can shop as we welcome 2023.
I test TVs for a living, and this was my favorite 4K TV of 2022
After testing dozens of TVs this year, the LG C2 OLED impressed me the most.
Digital Trends
Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today
While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch 4K TV with Roku is a bargain at $370 (deal ends tonight)
The affordable 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which is powered by Roku, is currently even cheaper from Best Buy with a $60 discount that brings its price down to $370 from its original price of $430. If you’re planning to buy a smart TV, this is an offer that you wouldn’t want to miss, but you have to hurry up in finalizing this purchase from the retailer’s TV deals because its price will return to normal tonight.
LG's transparent OLED TV wows at CES 2023
The LG OLED T is a prototype television with a transparent screen. LG showed off the set during its CES 2023 press conference.
Engadget
The Morning After: The best of CES 2023
After canceling our CES plans in 2022 (and there wasn’t even a show in 2021), the Engadget team sent a dozen staffers to this year’s CES. The show wasn't as busy as in pre-pandemic years, but many events were packed, and companies had plenty of announcements to dig into. So, what was the best of CES? You can check out all the award winners right here.
Digital Trends
This massive 85-inch QLED 4K TV is $1,300 off right now
A massive QLED TV will look amazing in any living room, but they’re usually beyond the budget of most families. Here’s an offer from Samsung’s TV deals that will give you the chance at such an upgrade — the 85-inch Samsung Q80B QLED 4K TV with an eye-catching discount of $1,300, which pulls its price down to $2,000 from its original price of $3,300. It’s still not cheap by any means, but if you’ve got the cash, this is the kind of investment that you won’t regret. You’ll need to hurry with your purchase though, as we’re not sure how much time is left on the price cut.
Digital Trends
CES 2023: Citizen’s newest smartwatch puts part of NASA on your wrist
The latest smartwatches from Citizen feature an app that utilizes research into alertness and fatigue pulled from NASA plus A.I. models created by IBM Watson Studio to help you better understand the way your body performs each day. The app is called YouQ, and rather than only looking back at how you’ve performed, it also looks ahead.
How to cast your Android screen to a TV
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shows you how to share the content from your phone to your TV screen to give you a better overall viewing experience.
knowtechie.com
LG introduces new massive 97-inch wireless TV
We’ve seen our fair share of massive TVs in recent years, but LG is taking things a step further with its huge 97-inch wireless OLED TV. Yep, you read that correctly. At CES earlier this week, LG revealed its latest TV, a behemoth that’s size isn’t the most impressive feature.
The Best Buy weekend sale kicks off today: save big on smartphones, wearables, TVs, and more
Best Buy just launched the first great sale event of 2023, slashing prices on a ton of their most popular tech.
Digiday
Future of TV Briefing: Smart TV makers seek to steal the screen
This week’s Future of TV Briefing looks at how Roku’s push into the smart TV manufacturing business reflects the changing state of the connected TV market. Roku’s decision to start making its own smart TVs now seems to reflect two shifts happening in the connected TV hardware market: Smart TVs are usurping CTV devices (dongles, sticks, pucks, etc.) as the popular means of connecting a TV to streaming services, and smart TV makers are becoming more powerful players in the overall CTV platform market.
Digital Trends
Grab a 55-inch TV for $300 with this Best Buy deal
Last year’s holiday deal season is over, but that doesn’t mean you won’t find jaw-dropping bargains, especially among Best Buy TV deals. For a great case in point, check out this Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, on sale for $300, a $170 discount from the normal $470 list price.
CNET
What It'll Take for Me to Want to Buy a Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung's Galaxy S22 features a fresh design and an upgraded camera that's better at seeing in the dark. But there's plenty of room for Samsung to further upgrade with the Galaxy S23, expected to arrive in February. In particular, I'd like to see longer-lasting batteries, more photographic features that take...
ZDNet
Catch all the movie details with this 70-inch LG TV, on sale for $200 off
We are approaching the beginning of February, the time of year millions gather around their TV to watch the Super Bowl. With this LG 70-inch NanoCell 75UQA TV, you can host the party at your house this year and your guests won't miss a play -- or the funny commercials. With a NanoCell display, immerse yourself into anything you play on this TV with clear picture and vivid colors.
KGET 17
Tech products that got the most buzz at CES 2023
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Victrola, Lenovo, Ring and more boast new products worth checking out. CES is an annual event where major brands gather to share their newest tech innovations. This year, we’ve seen big news from Lenovo, Razer, Ring, Alienware and more. Although many of these newly announced products aren’t available yet, there are numerous gadgets you can pick up ahead of their release to prepare yourself. Keep an eye on the announcements if you’re interested in the latest tech advancements.
Score! Amazon just slashed $300 off this LG OLED in Super Bowl TV deal
Best Buy just slashed LG's excellent B2 OLED TV by $300 — this is one of the best OLED TV deals you can get right now
makeuseof.com
CES 2023: 5 New Laptops That Caught Our Eye
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. CES 2023 has just concluded, and we've seen a ton of amazing laptops over the weekend. But, out of all the displays in Las Vegas, which models caught our eye?
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Leaker lists four major improvements between generations
There shouldn’t be much of a fair Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra contest as the former is expected to be filled to the brim with current cutting-edge smartphone tech. There have been many lines already written about the rumored 200 MP main camera, the tweaked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and the less curvy corners for the S23 Ultra, and now Ice universe has decided to focus on some other areas that may have been overlooked. In a paraphrasing nutshell, this is how the leaker claims the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be much better than its predecessor:
Your "Smart TV" is probably watching you: How to remove "big brother" from your television
Is your Smart TV watching you?Photo byGlenn Carstens-Peters/Unsplash. Chances are you are one of the three out of four television owners who now have a "smart TV" which can receive content like Netflix from the internet. But while you are watching your smart TV it's very likely your TV is also watching you --- and reporting what you are watching to the manufacturer.
