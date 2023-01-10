Read full article on original website
Tesla may ramp up 4680 battery cells production dramatically with US$717 million Giga Texas expansion
Tesla may have big battery-making expansion plans for its Gigafactory in Texas that assembles the Model Y with the 4680 battery pack while preparing the mass Cybertruck production lines, too. It has filed for factory floor expansion permits before the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation and three of the four new projects - Cell 1, Cathode, and Cell Test Lab - directly reference battery production intent.
Video of the Tesla Model S Bay Bridge pileup seemingly confirms erratic FSD braking in the fast lane
The Tesla Model S Bay Bridge tunnel crash that caused massive delays over the Thanksgiving holiday in San Francisco was a sordid 8-car pileup affair for which the driver blamed Tesla's Full Self-driving Beta mode that he said was active at the time. While such claims are a dime a dozen now coming from Tesla car drivers engaged in any form of accident, a video of the tunnel cameras obtained via a California Public Records Act request seemingly confirms the driver's explanation.
Volkswagen ID.4 declared marque's most popular electric car worldwide in 2022
Volkswagen now claims that it shipped nearly 24% more electric cars to customers in 2022 compared to 2021, doubling those sent to those in China and also growing those sent to the North American market. The ID.4 was found to be responsible for most of these shipments, and was also deemed the best-selling car in one market for the second year running.
Major solid-state EV battery developers granted millions in US government research funds
A solid-state battery technology that can be used in the frame of traditional lithium-ion (Li-ion) ternary batteries, Solid Power's fast-charging invention, as well as University of Maryland research that may lead to increased solid-state cells energy density and longevity, are among the projects funded by a new grant by the US Department of Energy.
Tesla beats BMW and Mercedes for America's top premium car brand title
Tesla has now topped both the fuel efficiency and luxury vehicle sales rankings in the US, a feat that would have been unthinkable just a few years back. Deliveries of its expensive electric cars to buyers last year have managed to beat premium car juggernauts like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Lexus.
Nothing Phone (1) arrives in US for US$299 with caveats
Nothing has finally brought the Nothing Phone (1) to the US, six months after releasing the smartphone in other markets. The Nothing Phone (1) is only orderable via a 'beta membership' though, rather than via first and third-party retailers. Nothing Phone (1) units sold in the US ship with Nothing OS 1.5 Beta too, the company's first Android 13 beta build.
