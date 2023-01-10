Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Leaker lists four major improvements between generations
There shouldn’t be much of a fair Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra contest as the former is expected to be filled to the brim with current cutting-edge smartphone tech. There have been many lines already written about the rumored 200 MP main camera, the tweaked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and the less curvy corners for the S23 Ultra, and now Ice universe has decided to focus on some other areas that may have been overlooked. In a paraphrasing nutshell, this is how the leaker claims the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be much better than its predecessor:
notebookcheck.net
RTX 4090 laptops to cost gamers an arm and a leg as XMG reveals pricey GPU upgrade options for the incredible new NEO 16
The new XMG NEO 16 (E23) laptop has appeared in a review video from Jarrod’sTech, where the pricing for the base unit and GPU upgrades was revealed. Unsurprisingly, the gaming laptop itself is quite expensive, but XMG has treated the refreshed NEO 16 with a specifications list that would make many gamers salivate: 2,560 x 1,600 IPS display with up to 240 Hz refresh rate, up to 64 GB DDR5 RAM, 24-core high-end Raptor Lake CPU, RTX 40 series dGPU, and the aforementioned liquid metal cooling system. As stated earlier, the SKU with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU costs €2,199 (US$2,362).
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi starts selling Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus in India
Xiaomi has commenced Redmi Note 12 series in India following the trio's introduction last week. As perhaps could be expected, there is a gulf in price between the models, with the Redmi Note 12 approximately 60% the price of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. Xiaomi is also offering introductory discounts across all SKUs, as are retailers like Amazon and Flipkart.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G: Geekbench appearances confirm performance upgrades and no Exynos chipset
Apparently, Samsung is preparing to dispense with in-house Exynos chipset on its mid-range smartphones, not just the upcoming Galaxy S23 series. Based on several Geekbench listings, the forthcoming Galaxy A34 5G will arrive later this year with the MediaTek Dimensity 1080, plus at least 6 GB of RAM. Android Galaxy...
notebookcheck.net
OmniVision OV50H 50MP camera sensor debuts to bring next-gen auto-focus and low-light performance to future smartphones
Business Launch Smartphone Software Phablet Tablet. The OV50H introduces OmniVision's latest QPD technology to the world, backed to help build smartphones with improved "2×2" phase detection autofocus (PDAF), as its inaugural horizontal/vertical (H/V) mode is rated to expedite focus thanks to improved PD coverage across more of the sensor.
notebookcheck.net
Imagination introduces IMG DXT mobile GPU with ray tracing scalable for all smartphone price points
British graphics processor maker Imagination Technologies is readying the IMG DXT mobile GPU with ray tracing support that can be scaled for mobile SoCs ranging from entry-level to high-end. Most of the existing mobile GPUs with ray tracing can only be found on premium solutions right now, but Imagination aims to make ray tracing available to mainstream solutions, as well. Thus, entry-level SoCs can integrate an area-efficient half ray acceleration cluster (RAC), while high-end SoCs could include a four-RAC design.
notebookcheck.net
ONEMIX 4S finally launches as One Netbook 4S with Intel Core i3-1210U and Core i7-1250U processors
One-netbook is finally selling the ONEMIX 4S, a modest upgrade over the One Mix 4. Revealed in August, One-netbook has since re-branded the ONEMIX 4S as the One Netbook 4S. The machine still relies on Intel Alder Lake-U series processors though, and features a 10.1-inch IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Seemingly, the One Netbook 4S retains its predecessor's display, with One-netbook mentioning that it also operates natively at 2,560 x 1,600 pixels and supports 2,048 pressure levels.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Core i9-13900KS immediately tops PassMark and UserBenchmark CPU charts upon release thanks to multitest mastery
The Intel Core i9-13900KS has officially been revealed and is already making numerous headlines. Now, the 24-core, 32-thread part has turned up on both PassMark and UserBenchmark and immediately occupied top spot in two CPU charts. Turning to the latter benchmark first, although UserBenchmark has been frequently criticized for its confusing scoring system and clear Intel bias, it is still useful for spotting new SKUs. There is no surprise that a single sample of the i9-13900KS has managed to receive the highest average bench here. The mark given was 135%, beating out the i9-13900K and i9-13900KF processors with scores of 129% each.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | BenQ GL2780 27-inch gaming monitor 29% off on Amazon
Although it lacks height adjustment and uses a TN panel, its 1 ms response time and 75 Hz refresh rate make the BenQ GL2780 an attractive choice for gamers on a tight budget. The ongoing discount (on both Amazon and BenQ's website) brings this FHD 27-inch monitor to US$149.99, 29% down from the list price of US$209.99.
notebookcheck.net
Acer Aspire 3: Intel Alder Lake-N models now available in 14-inch and 15.6-inch sizes
Acer has announced a new version of the Aspire 3 series powered by Alder Lake-N processors. While Intel's Raptor Lake architecture replaces Alder Lake processors for the most part, Intel showcased the Alder Lake-N series during CES 2023 as a low-powered alternative to its new U- and P-series parts. For example, MSI has used Alder Lake-N processors in the new Cubi N ADL mini-PC.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo Legion Play: Prototypes selling for near US$160 with Snapdragon 888 and 7-inch display
The popularity of gaming handhelds has grown significantly in the last few years, with most pursuing AMD APUs of some kind. The majority run Windows too, with the Steam Deck a notable exception. However, there are also a few devices geared towards cloud game streaming, such as the Logitech G Cloud. Lenovo also created an equivalent, which it seemingly planned to reveal during MWC 2021.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung India teases new Galaxy A series smartphone with 120 Hz display and 2 days battery life
Samsung India has released a teaser website for an upcoming Galaxy A series smartphone. While the website does not showcase the device, it provides initial information for what appears to be an announced model in any market. Samsung has not even revealed the device's model name, although a glance at image file names indicates that it is another version of the Galaxy A14.
notebookcheck.net
Realme 240W next-gen charging for smartphones teased with live testing image
Accessory Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Phablet. Realme's GT Neo 5 has yet to launch; however, a marquee spec for the future Android smartphone is already known: it will be the first to have compatibility with the brand's latest charger, which is rated for a new record-beating rate of 240 watts (W).
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 15 series: New leak reveals Type-C ports and Dynamic Island across all models as Apple's next-gen smartphones reportedly enter early production
While the rumor mill for the iPhone 15 series continues to spin slowly, well-known Apple source Mark Gurman has now revealed some tentative details of the next-gen iPhones—all of which are expected to debut later in the year, around September. According to Gurman, Apple will equip all iPhone 15...
notebookcheck.net
XreArt Frames in hands-on: Apple iPhone, Nintendo Game Boy and Co. become framed wall decoration
XreArt offers chic decoration for technology enthusiasts, because the company disassembles Apple iPhones, gaming handhelds or even the Apple Watch, and packs the components together with the labeling into a square picture frame. We took a closer look at two of these frames. Framed retro gadgets are no longer a...
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Honor Magic5 launch set on track with inaugural MIIT registration
Honor is tipped to supply its answers to devices such as the OnePlus 11 or Xiaomi 13 series with direct successors to the Magic4 and 4 Pro of yesteryear, if not more besides. They are expected to rock the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC along with updated rear cameras in 2023.
notebookcheck.net
Tens of AMD Radeon RX 6800 / 6900 GPUs die in mysterious circumstances, as reported by German GPU repair service
A strange case involving defective AMD Radeon RX 6800 and 6900 GPUs has recently come to attention via a video posted on the KrisFix-Germany graphics card repair service YouTube channel. The video mentions that, over the past 3 weeks, the service received 61 RX 6800 / 6900 cards, of which 48 were completely unrepairable with shorted SOC rails, shorted memory rails and shorted memory controller rail. In one of the video comments, KrisFix specifies that the card presented in the video was once again disassembled and the GPU die appeared to be cracked, with one piece sticking to the thermal pad.
notebookcheck.net
Philips 40B1U5601H: Professional ultra-wide monitor presented as alternative to Philips 40B1U5600
Philips has introduced the 40B1U5601H, a tweaked version of the 40B1U5600 that the company has been selling for the last month or so. In short, the 40B1U5601H adds a 5 MP webcam but at the expense of a dimmer panel. The pair share features in all other areas though, such as a pair of 5 W speakers.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 Lite spotted as re-styled Xiaomi CIVI 2 with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC
It seems that Xiaomi is preparing to release the CIVI 2 outside China, where it launched in September. While IMEI databases suggested this would be the case, Xiaomi has now submitted the device with the Google Play Console, often a sign of a device's impending release. As expected, the CIVI brand will remain a Chinese exclusive, which Xiaomi debuted in September 2021 in its home market.
notebookcheck.net
DIZO Watch D Pro and Watch D Ultra smartwatches arrive with oversized displays
DIZO is now selling two new Watch D smartwatches, building on the Watch D Plus. Billed as the Watch D Pro and the Watch D Ultra, the pair are available in the same colourways but with different feature sets. DIZO continues to expand its smartwatch lineup, now with the Watch...
Comments / 0