The Intel Core i9-13900KS has officially been revealed and is already making numerous headlines. Now, the 24-core, 32-thread part has turned up on both PassMark and UserBenchmark and immediately occupied top spot in two CPU charts. Turning to the latter benchmark first, although UserBenchmark has been frequently criticized for its confusing scoring system and clear Intel bias, it is still useful for spotting new SKUs. There is no surprise that a single sample of the i9-13900KS has managed to receive the highest average bench here. The mark given was 135%, beating out the i9-13900K and i9-13900KF processors with scores of 129% each.

