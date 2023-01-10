New legislative session off to unusual start at state capitol 03:35

Colorado's General Assembly is back in business and lawmakers gaveled in the new session with a renewed focus on some familiar issues including affordable housing and gun control.

More than a third of the General Assembly is made up of first-time lawmakers and Democrats not only have a majority in both chambers, they have a supermajority in the House, meaning they can override the governor's veto.

The session got off to an unusual start Monday. House Republicans - who are in the minority - tried and failed to elect their own Speaker of the House. Meanwhile, a Democrat in the House - Rep. Tracy Bernett of Boulder County - resigned after she was charged with providing false information about where she lived to win re-election.

The first bill introduced in the House provides student loan forgiveness for teachers. The first bill in the Senate gives local governments low-cost leases on state-owned land to build housing for teachers, nurses and police officers.

Sen. Dylan Roberts of Eagle County, the bill sponsor, says, "if you can eliminate the land piece, if you can go start a project with the land already obtained, it's going to be built so much faster and so much more affordably."

Another bill would give the government the first right of refusal when multi-family homes are being sold. Republican Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer questions whether it's constitutional.

Lawmakers will also consider zoning changes to encourage housing near transit centers and a bill by Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis would allow for more accessory dwelling units: "You've got the primary house and then you can have the mother-in-law cottage or garage (carriage house)."

Republicans, including Sen. Paul Lundeen, say Democrats are partly to blame for the high cost of housing, pointing to green energy building codes passed last year and wildfire building codes Democrats plan to bring this year: "We're going to hold the Democrats' feet to the fire on actually picking priorities."

Speaking of wildfires, lawmakers will consider a bill to create a state-run insurance option for homeowners in high-risk areas.

From affordable housing to affordable health care, Roberts will also bring a bill to cap the price of EPI pens at $20 to $30: "Nobody should die or have serious health consequences because they can't afford the lifesaving prescription need."

Public safety is another top issue. Rep. Matt Soper is a sponsor of a bill that would make all auto thefts a felony.

Democrats also plan to introduce a package of gun control bills led by Rep. Tom Sullivan whose son Alex was killed in the Aurora Theater shooting: "Our concealed carry laws, raising the minimum age, waiting periods. Those are all in the myriad of concerns that we have."

Sullivan says one of the bills will expand the state's red flag law to allow counselors, educators and district attorneys to seek extreme risk protection orders.

Among the other big pieces of legislation this session are bills to expand paid family leave, lower property taxes, and redirect TABOR refunds to education.