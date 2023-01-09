Read full article on original website
Related
foxbangor.com
2023 Common Ground Country Fair artwork revealed
AUGUSTA — The Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners association revealed the winner of this year’s artwork contest for the 2023 common ground country fair. Artist Rebekah Lowell’s piece “Monarchs and Milkweed”, unveiled at this year’s Agricultural Trades Show, will be used in all promotional materials for the upcoming fair, including posters and pamphlets.
Maine student in nation's most prestigious math and science competition
FALMOUTH, Maine — Falmouth High School senior Patrick Wahlig is working towards being a scientist. His research so far could even be taking him to Washington D.C. in March. On Tuesday, Patrick was named Maine's only scholar in the nation's oldest and most prestigious science and math competition: the Regeneron Science Talent Search.
wabi.tv
Family behind Whitney’s Supermarket to launch Whitney’s Variety in Dover-Foxcroft
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The family behind Whitney’s Family Supermarket in Corinth is expanding to Dover-Foxcroft. After a process that took months the family owned gas station and convenience store opened their gas pumps Wednesday. They’re still working to build up the store for their soft opening on January...
wabi.tv
High egg prices causing Mainers to shop local instead of in store
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - “I was told by colleagues lately that all there was left on the rack was a dozen eggs organic for $10 a dozen,” said local farmer Fatima Garcia. The cost of groceries has increased dramatically in the last year. Now, local markets in Maine are battling with the rising costs of eggs after an Avian Flu outbreak last fall.
Maine Marden’s Store Location Closes Suddenly
Most of us have always believed that Marden's is one of the hidden gem businesses of the state. For those who are not familiar with the regional chain, they are discount stores, but it is not loaded with junk that you'd never want to buy. These stores are freighted with so much amazing merchandise. They have everything from clothing, to furniture, to appliances, to high end electronics. And yes, all of this stuff is sold at a great discount.
This Was One of the Most ‘Maine’ Moments I’ve Ever Had
A room full of flannels and bean boots, a craft beer on the lake, and a cashier at Reny’s with no “R” in his vocabulary are all “Maine” moments. Having been born and raised here in the Pine Tree State, I constantly find myself in situations or moments in time that make me sigh and say, “wow, that is so ‘Maine’”.
Did You Know These 25 Animals Are on Maine’s Endangered Species List?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. One of the most wonderful things about living in Maine is its remoteness. With the exception of a few pockets here and there, this state is a wilderness wonderland. It gives Mainers and the thousands of yearly tourists plenty of great opportunities to explore.
northeastern.edu
Study analyzes why Black people in Maine are more likely than white people to be arrested in traffic stops
Why are Black people three to four times more likely than white people to be arrested in Portland and South Portland, Maine?. That question arises from new Northeastern research led by Jack McDevitt, emeritus professor of the practice, in partnership with the Roux Institute. McDevitt believes the study is a first step that can help resolve the issues of racial disparities—and offer far-reaching solutions that may be applied throughout Maine.
Mining for a Fortune: Couple's Quest to Extract Valuable Lithium Deposit in Maine
A couple in Maine, Mary and Gary Freeman, have taken their case to Superior Court in an effort to excavate what may be the world's richest lithium deposit on their property in Newry. The deposit, which could be worth as much as $1.5 billion, is being held back by Maine's strict mining regulations. The 2017 mining law of Maine is considered to be one of the strictest in the nation.
wasteadvantagemag.com
WM Invests $15 Million into Eastern Washington Recycling
In November of 2022, Waste Management Northwest announced they would invest $56 million in regional recycling throughout Washington state. The Spokane Materials and Recycling Technology Center, is one of those locations. “Just keeping our communities green and clean,” Tami Haggerty with the company said WM is Washington’s biggest processor of curbside recyclables, “plastic bottles, paper, cardboard, cans,” she went on.
BEWARE: Publishers Clearing House Prize Winners Scam is Targeting Mainers
It's another day and another scam here in Maine. What is it about certain people that make them want to scam the most vulnerable members of society out of their hard-earned, and often limited, money? I think it's absolutely deplorable. Fortunately for us here in Maine, our law enforcement agencies...
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in Maine
The recent warm weather in Maine is having a significant impact on outdoor activities that typically thrive in the colder months. With little snow or ice, traditional winter pastimes such as snowmobiling, ice fishing, and smelting are struggling to get off the ground.
Nonprofit looking to support agricultural workers expands to Maine
BANGOR, Maine — As we continue to learn more about how climate change is affecting our state, one of the biggest areas under threat is agriculture. But there's a new nonprofit, known as PathStone, that hopes to support this industry and its workers through federal funding. PathStone is originally...
wagmtv.com
NMCC’s first semester of the Free College initiative
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Community colleges around the state of Maine have completed the first semester where students could take advantage of the Free College initiative. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter caught up with Northern Maine Community College and has the story. In April, Maine governor Janet Mills...
wasteadvantagemag.com
LRS Completes Acquisition of Michiana Recycling & Disposal and Modern Waste Systems
LRS announced its largest acquisitions to date: Michigan-based Michiana Recycling & Disposal and Modern Waste Systems. Strategic and expansive, these integrated platform acquisitions bring three state-of-the- art waste and recycling transfer facilities along with dense collections base across 100,000 residential, 9,000 commercial and 25 municipal-based customers covering the greater Michigan and Indiana region. The consolidated operations are supported by more than 200 dedicated and long- tenured employees from Michiana Recycling and Disposal and Modern Waste Systems with all key management continuing as marketplace leaders.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
People Moved to Maine in Big Numbers in 2022
People from all over love Maine and want to live here. In fact, Maine is second behind North Carolina in the percentage of out-of-staters who have decided to make this their home. People are Moving to Maine in Big Numbers. In 2021, Maine actually had a higher percentage of people...
Coldest Day of the Winter So Far in Maine Yesterday
Low was 7 yesterday morning, making it the coldest day of the winter so far this year. It’s mid-January and finally we had a mid-January temperatures. The kind of cold temperatures where you dig out your warmest winter coat. Where if you have to be outside for any amount of time you wear long johns and layers.
observer-me.com
Here’s my bucket list of Maine outdoor adventures for 2023
Beginning a new year is a time of reflection. The older I get, the more I realize we aren’t guaranteed anything in this life. Everything can change in an instant. With that reality in mind, I decided to create a to-do list of activities I want to undertake, places I’m longing to see and the people I would like to share those experiences with during 2023.
Former Maine Police Chief Writes Memoir of Husbands Battle With Mental Illness
Lisa Beecher is a former police chief at the University of Southern Maine and a retired detective at the Portland Police Department with thirty-three years in law enforcement. She also happens to be the mother of Karen Goldberg and mother-in-law to Lee Goldberg of News Center Maine along with being the grandmother to more kids than we can count in this article.
Comments / 0