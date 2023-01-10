Read full article on original website
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
foxla.com
These Southern California elementary schools rank among state's most distinguished in 2023
LOS ANGELES - Several schools across Southern California ranked among the state's most distinguished elementary schools in 2023, according to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. The California Distinguished School list assessed more than 350 elementary schools statewide based on indicators included on the California School Dashboard such as...
70 Los Angeles elementary schools named to California Distinguished School List, 9 from LAUSD
Nine schools from the Los Angeles Unified School District were named in the 2023 California Distinguished School List, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced on Monday. The California Distinguished School list recognizes schools that have demonstrated excellent work in two categories: closing the achievement gap and achieving exceptional student performance, a news release […]
scvnews.com
2023 SCV Minimum Wage Changes
The Santa Clarita Valley is in an especially unique situation in that the city of Santa Clarita and the County of Los Angeles have two different minimum wage increase schedules which has caused confusion and challenges for many of our local employers and residents alike. The city increases its wages...
spectrumnews1.com
End of meal delivery program affects thousands of LA seniors
LOS ANGELES — Twice a week when the clock strikes one o’clock, several seniors work their way to the courtyard of their South Los Angeles apartment complex. Eagerly waiting for a box packed with meals from Everytable, Joyce Thompson, who is still recovering from an organ transplant surgery, finds the strength to mingle with her girls.
With LA's eviction moratorium expiring soon, some fear it could make homeless crisis worse
As Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and the City Council focus on ending homelessness, the city's eviction moratorium is set to expire in 20 days, and some councilmembers and residents are concerned that could make the homeless crisis worse.
coastreportonline.com
Housing prices contribute to student uncertainty about future in Orange County
Orange County offers the quintessential Southern California lifestyle: blue skies, beautiful ocean views, palm trees and a carefree spirit. Living in OC grants access to a diverse food scene, activities including Disneyland and the beach, and sunny weather year-round. It is no wonder why so many people love to call this area their home, but the high cost of living puts a damper on this paradise.
theeastsiderla.com
Boyle Heights teen back on track and back in class at Garfield High
Boyle Heights -- Not showing up to school had long been a problem for 15-year-old Yordi Luna. The Garfield High sophomore was considered chronically absent in ninth grade. But through intervention from his school, district staff and even a visit from the superintendent, he’s back on track. “I kind...
LA Council Members Call for Permanent Tenant Protections by End of January
A day after a bid to keep Los Angeles' COVID-19 state of emergency in place until permanent tenant protections are implemented failed by one vote, some council members are pressing their colleagues to move quickly to enact protections for renters who could face eviction after the end of the month.
glendaleca.gov
City of Glendale Announces New Police Chief
With Glendale police officers and employees of all ranks in attendance, on Tuesday night, the Glendale City Manager and City Council appointed Manuel Cid as their new Chief of Police. “I am incredibly humbled and honored to be joining the Glendale Police Department, an organization I have respected and admired...
Smithonian
California City Relocates Noisy Peacocks
Residents of South Pasadena, California, are getting tired of scratches and dents in their cars, brown patches on their lawns and late-night, repetitive squawking during summers. The culprit? Peacocks. For years, peafowl have called Los Angeles County home, and residents have disputed how to best handle the roughly ten-pound birds....
Restrooms reopen at winter shelter; ‘outraged’ county supervisor pledges to send showers
After clogged pipes, flooding and a disagreement over what to do, the in-room restrooms at the winter homeless shelter had been shut down for weeks. The post Restrooms reopen at winter shelter; ‘outraged’ county supervisor pledges to send showers appeared first on Long Beach Post.
NBC Los Angeles
California Strawberry Festival Will Bloom Again After Three Years Off
A STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE? This gorgeous gateau generally takes around 20 to 25 minutes to bake, depending on the number of layers or any offbeat ingredients you incorporate. A strawberry tart takes about the same amount of time, though if you go with a graham cracker crust, you might want to need to let it sit a bit longer. And strawberry ice cream? That's going to need to stay in the freezer for a good long while to truly gel. But whipping up the perfect strawberry festival, one that includes games, a carnival, contests, and all sorts of succulent treats to try, isn't quite as simple as popping a pan in the oven; there is plenty to ponder before announcing the dates and details. And after a three-year hiatus, starting in 2020, one of the best-known strawberry festivals is finally ready for serving again, and in a whole new location, too.
KTLA.com
Health officials looking to identify hospitalized man
Local health officials are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who has been hospitalized for more than a week. The unidentified man is believed to be about 40 years old and was found in La Puente near the intersection of N. Sunset Avenue and Amar Road.
beyondchron.org
LA’s Mayor Bass Hits Housing Reality
“It should not take 14 years just to break ground on an affordable housing project in a city where there are 40,000 people sleeping on the street every night.”—LA Mayor Karen Bass, January 7. It took Mayor Karen Bass only a few weeks to confront this reality: Los...
Reasons to Consider an ADU in Los Angeles
You have probably heard about ADUs (accessory dwelling units) as a solution to the housing crisis, providing additional housing without developing new property. In addition to increasing the amount of housing available in California, ADUs can provide a long list of personal benefits to you if you are a Los Angeles homeowner.
foxla.com
This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America
LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
Someone Placed Boulders Outside LACC to Keep Street Vendors From Setting Up
Vendors outside the LACC Swapmeet are again organizing to demand their right to sell along Vermont Avenue and Melrose. This was prompted by an incident in late December, where just a few days before Christmas, vendors noticed giant boulders being placed on the sidewalk. For street vendors vending outside the...
2urbangirls.com
Half dozen cars found stripped, dumped in Compton canal
COMPTON, Calif. – Compton residents report finding a half dozen cars dumped in a canal in Compton. “Cars are stripped then dumped in this canal,” said the resident who refused to be identified. “There are six of them stretching from Home Depot to Greenleaf.”. The resident reports...
California Storms: A Massive Amount of Rain Might be on the Way
Country music superstar Luke Bryan will tell you that Rain Is A Good Thing. However, the state of California has to be getting sick of it at this point. The University of Georgia is set to take on Texas Christian University in the NCAA Football National Championship tonight. The game is being played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. With a massive amount of rain expected to continue falling in California, the weather is luckily not expected to impact the game which is being played in a dome.
