Read full article on original website
Related
Bustle
28 Years Later, Twister Is Getting A Sequel With A Fitting Title
There’s a lot to love about the 1996 cult favorite disaster film Twister: its Oscar-nominated visual effects, flying cows, and an epic declaration of love in the middle of a storm. In the film, Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton play spouses Jo and Bill, storm-chasers who designed a device (aka Dorothy) to revolutionize tornado research together. But, Bill leaves both the marriage and the design process, leaving Jo to work on Dorothy all alone. In the middle of asking Jo to sign their divorce papers, they end up chasing a massive tornado and reconnecting.
Joaquin Phoenix Keeps His Family Life as Private as He Can
Known throughout his career for playing dark and unconventional characters, Joaquin Phoenix has garnered the attention of millions of fans worldwide through roles in The Master and Joker, which both highlighted his unique acting style and solidified his status in Hollywood history. Article continues below advertisement. Films starring Joaquin have...
Shudder Debuts ‘Sorry About The Demon’ Trailer; ‘You Can Live Forever’, ‘Falling Higher: The Story Of Ampage’, ‘They Wait In The Dark’ Acquisitions – Film Briefs
EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has an exclusive trailer and poster for the horror-comedy Sorry About the Demon, written and directed by Emily Hagins (V/H/S), which is slated to premiere on Shudder on January 19. The film world premiering at FrightFest 2022 follows the brokenhearted Will (Jon Michael Simpson), who after being dumped by his girlfriend Amy (Paige Evans), is offered a massive house at a very low rent. The catch is that the restless spirit haunting the place needs a human sacrifice and the prior owners must find one or else their young daughter is toast. So, Will must figure out how to...
thedigitalfix.com
Clint Eastwood knew Every Which Way But Loose was a “problem picture”
Clint Eastwood’s career has been long and storied, from the spaghetti Westerns of the 1960s, to Dirty Harry in the 1970s, to Oscar prestige in the 1990s and 2000s. But in a career that spans 65 years and includes over 70 acting performances and 40 feature films as director, there has to be the occasional Clint Eastwood movie that comes along that is well… a bit out of left-field. And co-starring with an orangutan who likes to regularly flip his middle finger certainly counts as an odd choice.
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Collider
‘The Penguin’ Series to Tie Into ‘The Batman’ Sequel, Matt Reeves Says [Exclusive]
While we still don’t know where DC Studios’ co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran will lead the DC Universe next, Matt Reeves’ BatVerse is still running full steam ahead. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s Steven Weintraub for the 15th anniversary of Cloverfield, Reeves gave away new details about The Penguin series, which stars Colin Farrell, and revealed how the HBO Max miniseries will be essential in setting up The Batman sequel.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoinks! Audiences are casually ripping ‘Velma’ to shreds, and not just because Shaggy’s a stoner
Well, folks. Velma just dropped its first two episodes, but as we might have expected from the teaser and trailer, we’re not in Kansas anymore — and this isn’t the Mystery Inc. that we’re used to. When Velma was initially announced, this might have been refreshing to hear, but now that we’re getting a real look at HBO’s hazardous portrayals of Hanna-Barbera’s beloved characters, our hopes for new Scooby-Doo content are all but dashed. Don’t be fooled by Velma‘s 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes; fans aren’t pleased at all, which couldn’t be more obvious from the 18% audience score that rose slightly from a previous 14%.
epicstream.com
Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Pitched Directly To Warner Bros. Discovery CEO His Idea For Black Adam vs. Superman
Last year had been a busy one for the studio following the formation of Warner Bros. Discovery and their restructure and reshape of the the company. A new report reveals that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson directly pitched his idea for Black Adam vs. Superman to the CEO, David Zaslav, shortly after the merger.
Collider
Best Amazon Studios Movies of 2022, Ranked
While Netflix and Disney+ continue to churn out original content, Amazon Prime Video is no opponent to be discounted in the “streaming wars.” With the unprecedented success of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon Prime proved in 2022 that they could create a blockbuster-level event in a serialized format. This was also a notable year for the studio as it purchased MGM, which only furthers its upcoming slate and library of older titles.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Actor Tenoch Huerta: ‘You Can Make Good Money With Representation’
Introducing a new character to rabid Marvel Cinematic Universe audiences can be risky if it’s not stunt casting — think Kurt Russell as Chris Pratt’s dad in “Guardians of the Galaxy 2” — but “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s” Namor owned the screen as soon as he flew out of the ocean on winged feet, decked out in Mesoamerican finery. Even better, Namor is played by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, a relative newcomer to Hollywood although viewers may know him from “Narcos: Mexico.” But more importantly, Huerta embraced the opportunity to represent people who look like him in a major Hollywood...
How Memorable Locales in ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Tar,’ ’Woman King’ and More Could Earn Award Recognition
Whether it be the glittering green turrets of the Emerald City, the cozy gin joint known as Rick’s American Café or the austere, highly polished corridors of the Death Star, a well-crafted film location can become its own character, taking on a life and personality alongside the people and creatures who inhabit it. The films of 2022 explored far-flung islands, multiverses, bullet trains and Old Hollywood. From a farmhouse in rural Texas to a dank basement in a Denver suburb, the films breathed life into many locations that are now as memorable as the stories they witness. Some films took us...
Here’s Everything You Missed If You Forgot The 2023 Golden Globes Were On This Week
It's award season whether you remember it is or not!
Ben Affleck causes social media frenzy serving Dunkin' Donuts to customers, firefighters: ‘Living the dream'
Actor Ben Affleck was spotted serving up customers at a Dunkin' Donuts. Reports said he was filming a Super Bowl commercial with wife Jennifer Lopez.
Producers Guild Awards’ Film Nominations Dominated By Box Office Hits Like ‘Avatar’, ‘Top Gun’ & ‘Black Panther’; ‘Abbott Elementary’, ‘White Lotus’ On TV List
It is a blockbuster morning as far as the Producers Guild of America is concerned as it revealed film and TV nominations Thursday for its 34th annual PGA Awards. Moneymaking sequels Avatar: The Way of Water; Top Gun: Maverick and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever along with commercial hits Elvis, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Everything Everywhere All at Once all made the cut in nominations for the guild’s marquee Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures. Joining them on the list are Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, The Banshees of Inisherin, Tár and The Whale. With theatrical...
Oscars spotlight: Don’t overlook ‘Bardo’ cinematographer Darius Khondji for 2nd career bid
Anyone requiring proof of veteran cinematographer Darius Khondji’s versatility need look no further than his work on two very different autobiographical projects this past year—James Gray’s subdued, ‘80s-set “Armageddon Time” and Alejandro González Iñárritu’s lush, ultra-modern “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.” For the latter, Khondji placed second to Florian Hoffmeister (“TÁR”) at the 2022 EnergaCAMERIMAGE Festival, winning the Silver Frog. SEE Alejandro G. Iñárritu: ‘Bardo’ is an ‘intimate experience’ that contemplates the ‘labyrinthine way that our memory works’ [Exclusive Video Interview] Recent recipients of the cinematography-centric event’s runner-up prize to also compete at the Oscars include Bruno Delbonnel (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”), Łukasz Żal (“Cold...
‘Fabelmans,’ ‘Top Gun’ get boost with producers' group nods
The Oscar chances for “Top Gun: Maverick” just went into hyperdrive. The high-flying blockbuster, along with Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and “Tár” have all been nominated for the Producers Guild of America’s top honor, the organization said Thursday.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Reveals Tom Cruise ‘Really Didn’t Want’ to Make the Sequel
Writers and producers spend decades trying to convince Tom Cruise to make the sequel to his 1986 hit Top GunBut he “really didn’t want to” mess with perfection and risk ruining the legacy with a shotty continuation. But when director Joseph Kosinski came to him with the plot of Top Gun: Maverick, his attitude changed.
15 Pop Culture Facts I've Had In My Arsenal For A Longggg Time, And Now Want To Share With You, Dear Reader
LL Cool J, Will Smith, and Salt-N-Pepa boycotted the Grammys in 1989 because they refused to televise the category for "Best Rap Performance."
‘Tulsa King’s Success Could Let It Start Its Own Shared Universe, Similar to ‘Yellowstone’
Tulsa King made its debut in November 2022. Since then, Taylor Sheridan‘s new crime drama starring Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone has seen massive success. In fact, the brand new series has garnered so much positive attention and critical feedback that one Paramount executive recently teased Tulsa King‘s success might spark an entire related universe. Fans might just get to see Tulsa King grow into the goliath that Sheridan’s Yellowstone-verse has.
Collider
'Man of Steel' and 9 More Iconic Movies That Turn 10 in 2023
It’s crazy to think it’s already been ten years since 2013, yet here we are in 2023. In terms of the cinematic landscape, streaming was yet to dominate households, only one Avengers movie had been released, young adult sci-fi and fantasy were at its peak, and animated films were killing it at the box office. From big-budget epics to original films from auteurs, 2013 had something for everyone and remains one of the strongest years in cinema to date.
Comments / 0