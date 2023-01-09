ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
straightarrownews.com

Saudi Arabia bends strict rules for soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo

The country of Saudi Arabia is known for its super strict laws. But for world-class soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, the rules seem to be a little more flexible. Ronaldo just signed a deal to join Saudi Arabia’s soccer club Al-Nassr. He has moved to the kingdom with his long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez.
NBC Sports

Premier League transfers: Complete list of January transfers

The January transfer window is again seeing big-name imports into the Premier League, although there are a few young bucks coming through the door. Chelsea’s signed Benoit Badiashile and Andrey Santos, Newcastle’s formally welcomed Garang Kuol, and Liverpool’s reinforced its forward ranks with Cody Gakpo joining the Anfield set.
The Ringer

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on How COVID Turned His Life Around

The first guest in our new studio is last season’s Young Player of the Season for Leicester City and future England Prospect, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall!. We discuss his rise to the Premier League, his not-so-fortunate experiences with COVID and his innate competitiveness that seems to reach every corner of his life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy