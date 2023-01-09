Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Lionel Messi plays first game since World Cup triumph, scores as Kylian Mbappe-less PSG beat Angers
Lionel Messi scored on his return to club soccer after his FIFA 2022 World Cup win with Argentina as Paris Saint-Germain ran out 2-0 winners over Angers SCO in Ligue 1 on Wednesday. Messi and Hugo Ekitike got the goals as top beat bottom in Le Championnat, but it was far from a classic at Parc des Princes as the hosts laboured to victory.
Cristiano Ronaldo's debut vs. PSG, Messi sees over 2 million online ticket requests - sources
Cristiano Ronaldo's first appearance in Saudi Arabia against PSG led to over 2 million online requests for tickets, sources have told ESPN.
Man Utd legend Eric Cantona says club ‘can’t buy the best players’ and should copy Liverpool as Weghorst set to sign
ERIC CANTONA says Manchester United need to follow the blueprint of bitter rivals Liverpool to get themselves back to the top of the game. The Red Devils legend reckons the six year trophy drought at Old Trafford means they can no longer expect to attract the biggest names around. But...
straightarrownews.com
Saudi Arabia bends strict rules for soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo
The country of Saudi Arabia is known for its super strict laws. But for world-class soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, the rules seem to be a little more flexible. Ronaldo just signed a deal to join Saudi Arabia’s soccer club Al-Nassr. He has moved to the kingdom with his long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang offered chance of Chelsea transfer exit just months after move as Paul Merson says ‘he’s DONE’
PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG could find himself on his way out of Chelsea just months after signing for the Blues from Barcelona. The 33-year-old has been linked with a transfer, while Paul Merson has claimed Aubameyang is "done" at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are desperate for goals and have today confirmed the signing...
Al Nassr release Cristiano Ronaldo statement regarding World Cup reports
Al Nassr have denied that Cristiano Ronaldo's contract includes a commitment for him to back Saudi Arabia's prospective 2030 World Cup bid.
NBC Sports
Premier League transfers: Complete list of January transfers
The January transfer window is again seeing big-name imports into the Premier League, although there are a few young bucks coming through the door. Chelsea’s signed Benoit Badiashile and Andrey Santos, Newcastle’s formally welcomed Garang Kuol, and Liverpool’s reinforced its forward ranks with Cody Gakpo joining the Anfield set.
Chelsea to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as Graham Potter's successor: report
Chelsea manager Graham Potter is coming under fire for poor form, with Mauricio Pochettino lined up as his replacement
Joao Felix's debut marred by red card as Chelsea loss to Fulham adds further pressure on Potter
With Joao Felix becoming the first Premier League player to see a red card in his debut since 2014, it's another issue to deal with for the Blues.
The Ringer
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on How COVID Turned His Life Around
The first guest in our new studio is last season’s Young Player of the Season for Leicester City and future England Prospect, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall!. We discuss his rise to the Premier League, his not-so-fortunate experiences with COVID and his innate competitiveness that seems to reach every corner of his life.
Ronaldinho's son on trial with Barcelona U19s - source
Former Brazil forward Ronaldinho's son is currently on trial with Barcelona's U19 team, a source has confirmed to ESPN.
