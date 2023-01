The Pittsburgh Penguins seemingly have righted the ship. After dropping six in a row, Pittsburgh has stabilized with back-to-back wins and are favorites to make it three in a row in a contest against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. But are the Penguins truly back? You can only beat the teams in front of you, but wins over the Coyotes and Canucks aren’t really anything to write home about, and the Penguins needed to come back in both of those contests after bad starts. Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes Penguins vs. Jets prediction (7 p.m. ET) And if you...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO