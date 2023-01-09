ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Newsmagazine

ON THE BALLOT: An early look at the April 4 Municipal Election

Candidate filing for the April 4 Municipal Election closed at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, with the following candidates registered (incumbents are identified with an asterisk):. Parkway School Board – Three open positions: Jeff Todd*, Ryan Kerr, Kathy Guerra, Deborah A. “Debbie” Hopper*, Mark Ivancic, Tiffany Mapp Franklin* and...
EUREKA, MO
West Newsmagazine

Two tax issues proposed in Chesterfield for April ballot

Two tax issues have been proposed for the April 4, 2023, ballot in the city of Chesterfield. A final decision on those ballot items is expected at the city's Jan. 17 City Council meeting. One of those items calls for a recreational marijuana sales tax of 3% on retail sales...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
West Newsmagazine

Ballwin clarifies ballot language regarding recreational marijuana tax

All unfinished business surrounding recreational marijuana use within the city of Ballwin was completed at the Jan. 9 Board of Aldermen meeting. The primary focus of the board was the specific wording on Bill 4152 regarding the 3% sales tax issue that will appear on the April 4 Municipal Election ballot.
BALLWIN, MO
West Newsmagazine

Pair of marijuana bills easily passes at Creve Coeur council meeting

Bills 6044 and 6045 regarding recreational marijuana use passed unanimously and with no contention at the Jan. 9 Creve Coeur City Council meeting. Bill 6044 deals with restrictions on public smoking or consumption of marijuana. Some of its key points are as follows:. • Marijuana shall not be smoked in...
