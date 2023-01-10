Ah, January. The misty-eyed herald of a brand-new year. If there was ever a month that felt like that long, gloomy stretch of morning before the dawn breaks, it's January. Being that I am not a morning person by any stretch, this entire month is pretty miserable to navigate. Which is why during this bleak morning of the year 2023, my thoughts have turned to breakfast. It's really the only positive thing that morning has to offer—there are achingly few things that slice through the pre-dawn doldrums like a sweet and savory breakfast menu.

