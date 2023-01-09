ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

I’m a doctor and you aren’t washing 5 body parts right: ‘Guys, it gets gross!’

A doctor is getting down and dirty with TikTok followers over their lack of hygiene: It’s “navel” warfare. Dr. Jen Caudle, who has racked up nearly 90,000 loyal followers and more than 1.3 million likes on the platform, recently posted a video sharing the Top 5 areas people don’t wash enough — starting with the belly button.  “That’s right, a lot of guys don’t wash their belly button at all,” she declares in the now-viral clip, which already has over 1 million views mere days after being posted.  “Guys, it gets gross! Please wash your belly button,” pleads Caudle, a k a the...
CNN

The best meals follow 3 rules

We all know how to eat a meal, right? Maybe not. A dietitian shares how to eat meals in ways that leaving you feeling your best.
Deseret News

M&M’s packaging sparks controversy (again)

M&M’s new packaging features a set of all-female characters and a campaign to donate money. M&M’s latest moves are trying to be more more inclusive. Which color character did m&m’s add to the brand’s lineup?
CNN

35 Home Products From TikTok We Need ASAP

We all get our home inspiration from TikTok since many influencers advertise their most amazing Amazon finds. Still, we’ve taken the time to compile a list of the products that we think are essential and will make you add them to your cart with just a gaze. Even if you didn’t know you needed them before seeing them here, you’d soon wonder how you got along without them. So hurry and find those life-changing home products! We hope you find these handy products as excellent as we do. Just an FYI: We participate in affiliate programs and may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy