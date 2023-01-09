Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a doctor and you aren’t washing 5 body parts right: ‘Guys, it gets gross!’
A doctor is getting down and dirty with TikTok followers over their lack of hygiene: It’s “navel” warfare. Dr. Jen Caudle, who has racked up nearly 90,000 loyal followers and more than 1.3 million likes on the platform, recently posted a video sharing the Top 5 areas people don’t wash enough — starting with the belly button. “That’s right, a lot of guys don’t wash their belly button at all,” she declares in the now-viral clip, which already has over 1 million views mere days after being posted. “Guys, it gets gross! Please wash your belly button,” pleads Caudle, a k a the...
Coroner Rules Teen Actor Died From Accidental Fentanyl Overdose
The Coroner's Office today ruled that teen actor Tyler Sanders, star of Amazon's ``Just Add Magic: Mystery City," died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.
This parking lot is turned into a homeless shelter at night
Beddown was founded by Norman McGillivray wanted to do something that would have a meaningful impact when it came to tackling homelessness.
Dying mom leaves husband 15-point list of rules on how to raise their eight kids
She left him pointers on bedtime rituals, hair care, how much screen time the kids get, a reminder to use sunblock, ironing shirts, etc.
Sleep Well, Dear Soda: Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Longstanding Soft Drinks
Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed the life of a cool, refreshing beverage.
Best Buy, Dunkin' and Starbucks changed their rewards programs. Then came the backlash
If you want to earn rewards points at Best Buy, you'll have to take out a Best Buy credit card to be able to redeem them.
The best meals follow 3 rules
We all know how to eat a meal, right? Maybe not. A dietitian shares how to eat meals in ways that leaving you feeling your best.
msn.com
TikTok video shows frustrated Walmart customer finding security tags and a lock box guarding $8 mascara as the retailer steps up anti-theft measures
A TikTok with 2.4 million views shows a Walmart shopper detailing anti-theft measures at the store. The user said an associate had to unlock mascara for them and then proceeded to put it in a box. Walmart and other companies have been growing increasingly desperate to stem the tide of...
M&M’s packaging sparks controversy (again)
M&M’s new packaging features a set of all-female characters and a campaign to donate money. M&M’s latest moves are trying to be more more inclusive. Which color character did m&m’s add to the brand’s lineup?
35 Home Products From TikTok We Need ASAP
We all get our home inspiration from TikTok since many influencers advertise their most amazing Amazon finds. Still, we’ve taken the time to compile a list of the products that we think are essential and will make you add them to your cart with just a gaze. Even if you didn’t know you needed them before seeing them here, you’d soon wonder how you got along without them. So hurry and find those life-changing home products! We hope you find these handy products as excellent as we do. Just an FYI: We participate in affiliate programs and may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
The 14 best nail strengtheners, according to professional manicurists
Cracked, brittle nails can be a thing of the past thanks to nourishing nail care products. Including strengthening polishes, cuticle oils, lotions and more, check out the most effective nail strengtheners recommended by nail experts.
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0