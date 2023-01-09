Read full article on original website
Related
Meek Mill is facing backlash for filming a music video in Ghana's equivalent of the White House
"To the people of Ghana no video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana," said Mill, who is of Ghanaian descent.
Ashanti Teasing Possibility of Rekindling Flame With Nelly After Steamy Stage Performance
Ashanti and Nelly might be ready to give their love a try again after all the chemistry they put on display during a recent live performance. Ashanti and Nelly shared the stage earlier this month while performing their 2008 hit, “Body On Me,” Hollywood Life reports. Fans couldn’t help but notice how Nelly appeared to be fighting temptation at points when Ashanti shook her tailfeather on her ex-boyfriend.
Complex
50 Cent Reacts to Video of His Music Playing at Ja Rule Concert
50 Cent has shared his thoughts on a video that shows his track “In Da Club” playing during a Ja Rule show. Initially uploaded to TikTok last month, Fif’s track was dropped during Power 106.9’s Jingle Jam concert, which Ja Rule and Ashanti performed at. During the clip, people can be seen on the stage attempting to put an end to the music. “Aye cut this shit off,” said one person who grabbed the mic on stage. The TikTok post was captioned, “Playing 50 at a Ja concert just all out disrespectful.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Clarifies She Hit Blueface With “A Glass Cup”
Chrisean Rock has clarified that she didn’t hit Blueface with a bottle of Hennessy, but instead a “glass cup.”. Chrisean Rock says that she didn’t hit Blueface with a bottle of Hennessy, as is being rumored on the internet. Instead, she has clarified that she struck her partner with a “glass cup.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Gucci Mane Lied About Killing Pookie Loc, Deb Antney Claims
Deb Antney says Gucci Mane never killed Pookie Loc, despite previous claims. Deb Antney called cap on claims that Gucci Mane killed Jeezy’s affiliate Pookie Loc during a home invasion. During a recent interview with the Ugly Money Podcast, Deb Antney discussed Gucci Mane and Jeezy’s Verzuz battle in...
HipHopDX.com
Keith Murray Wants Diddy To Give Him His Publishing: ‘It’s For My Kids’
Keith Murray has demanded Diddy give him his publishing rights. In one of the latest segments of his interview with The Art of Dialogue, Murray recalled the time he was called in to feature on G. Dep’s 2001 track “Special Delivery (Remix).” The Def Squad rapper admitted he had no idea about publishing at the time, and all he saw was the $5,000 check Puff allegedly paid him for the rights to his verse.
50 Cent Explains Why He Wishes Tony Yayo Was The Superstar Of G-Unit
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has mastered the true art of creating multiple streams of revenue for himself. The multifaceted mogul has not only created some of the biggest TV series‘ that cable has seen, he’s also had success in the spirits market, fashion realm and of course, the music industry. However, 50 has revealed on Big Boy’s Neighborhood that he would’ve traded being in the spotlight with fellow G-Unit brethren Tony Yayo, so that he could have “did all of the business.”More from VIBE.com‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Will Debut With Pop Smoke EpisodeJa Rule's Team Reacts To 50 Cent's Music Being...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil GotIt Reacts To Akademiks Claiming There’s A “Civil War Beef” In YSL
Akademiks said “YSL is having a civil war beef on Instagram” after Lil GotIt’s recent comments about Gunna. Lil GotIt denied that there is any feud among the YSL roster following what appeared to be a slew of subliminals directed at Gunna. Shortly after Gunna made his...
hotnewhiphop.com
Joe Budden Questions Gucci Mane’s Artists Always Being In Trouble
Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano are serving out sentences, Mac Critter was arrested on murder charges, and Big Scarr recently passed. There has been a string of unfortunate luck for Gucci Mane and his 1017 artists. Gucci has established himself as a Rap icon and he developed his label to help other artists get their taste of the good life. However, in recent years, there has been one headline after another about tragedies befalling his rappers. Joe Budden tackled the touchy topic on his podcast by addressing the discussions about Gucci’s purported bad luck.
NME
Dr. Dre reportedly selling music assets in deal with Universal Music and Shamrock Capital
Dr. Dre is reportedly preparing to sell several of his music assets to both Universal Music Group and Shamrock Capital. According to Billboard, the music assets are set to sell for in excess of $200million (£164million). The deals will see Universal Music Group (UMG) acquire the master recordings for Dre’s 1992 debut album ‘The Chronic’, which will revert back to Dre’s ownership from Death Row Entertainment in August.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil GotIt Continues To Shade Gunna: “We Nothing Alike”
Lil GotIt appears to direct more subliminal messages towards Gunna. Gunna isn’t getting a warm embrace from his fellow YSL compatriots following his latest Instagram post. As you know, the DS4EVER rapper was released from jail last month after accepting an Alford plea. Though his legal team denied that he snitched on Young Thug and the other defendants, many haven’t forgotten that he admitted that YSL is, indeed, a gang.
Shakira Seemingly Slams Ex Gerard Piqué and His Girlfriend in Fiery New Song
Watch: Shakira MOVING to Miami With Kids After Gerard Pique Split. Shakira can't lie when it comes to her music. In her latest single, "BZRP Music Session #53," a collaboration with Argentine DJ Bizarrap, the singer seemingly shades her ex Gerard Piqué, whom she split from in June 2022.
Comments / 0