Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week as Indiana Pacers keep winning

Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding Rare YaksZack LoveNoblesville, IN
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensIndianapolis, IN
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Never Be In His All-Time Top 5 Players
Giannis Antetokounmpo remains one of the best players in the league. Since entering the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar has steadily grown into a superstar and even led the organization to an NBA Championship in the 2022-23 NBA season. Apart from that, Giannis Antetokounmpo is a 2x NBA MVP, 1x...
Yardbarker
Denzel Washington Admitted Michael Jordan Is The GOAT: "I Was At The Chicago Bulls Game..."
Michael Jordan always delighted fans around the world with his incredible performances. He became a very famous person on his way to becoming the greatest basketball player of all time. Being the best basketball player in the world and one of the most famous people on the planet, MJ drew...
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Looking To Add Another Star Before Trade Deadline
After a nightmarish start to the season, the Brooklyn Nets have become one of the biggest stories in the NBA. Considering all the fuss Kevin Durant caused over the summer, experts and fans boldly rightfully the Nets out before they even played a single game this season. But over the...
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Says He Will Definitely Try To Squash The Beef Between Michael Jordan And Isiah Thomas
Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player in the history of the NBA. Evidently, during his career, he had some great rivalries, and overcoming them is one of the reasons why he is considered the GOAT. When we talk about Jordan's rivalries, there's no way to leave out his rivalry with Isiah Thomas and the Detroit Pistons.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Call Out Ben Simmons After Loss To Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics walked away with a win over the Brooklyn Nets in the Barclays Center despite a disappointing performance from Jayson Tatum and while missing Jaylen Brown as well. The Nets are going to be without Kevin Durant for the foreseeable future and this game wasn't a good example of how the Nets will stay afloat without Durant.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Yardbarker
Paul Pierce Played All 82 Games After Being Stabbed 11 Times At A Nightclub: "He Was Stabbed In The Face, Neck And Back..."
Paul Pierce has lived a really intense life, both on and off the court. He became the last Boston Celtics legend during the 2000s with his good performances for the Greens, always trying to take the team to the next level. He had to fight hard to reach the best level, but once he did it, Pierce became one of the best players in the league.
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Had A Hilarious Response When Asked Who He’d Preferred Between Luka Doncic And His Wife
Luka Doncic landed in Dallas ready to make that franchise win another NBA title, and even though he's shown his talent time and time again, Luka hasn't been able to take them to the NBA Finals. Last season, he was really close to doing so, but the Golden State Warriors...
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Shares A Story From His Rookie Year When Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Issued Him A Warning After Celebrating Too Much: "Come Here, Don't Ever Do That!"
The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most iconic franchises in the history of the NBA. During their time in the league, they have managed to become NBA champions a record 17 times. Obviously, it only became possible due to the presence of some phenomenal superstars over the years....
Yardbarker
"That’s scary to me!" - Giannis Antetokounmpo sees a more dangerous Milwaukee Bucks squad as season progresses
Giannis Antetokounmpo sees Milwaukee as a team that is still a work in progress, as injuries have prevented the Bucks from building solid chemistry. But with a quick look at the Eastern Conference standings, one would surmise that the Bucks have been playing at full strength and that team chemistry is not an issue at all.
Yardbarker
Draymond Green On Boston Celtics Fans In The NBA Finals: "I Had Never Openly Heard So Many Racist Remarks While On The Court."
There was elation for Draymond Green after the Golden State Warriors won the 2022 NBA championship but everything leading up to it was incredibly rough. He had a poor start to the NBA Finals which led to widespread criticism that he struggled to deal with. The bigger issue though was...
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Regrets Not Blitzing Luka Doncic In Final Possession Of Regulation In Loss To Mavericks
The Los Angeles Lakers have endured some brutal losses during the 2022-23 season, but their recent heartbreaker really takes the cake. The Lakers fell to the Dallas Mavericks in double overtime after climbing all the way back from a 19-point deficit. As has been the case in close losses, Los Angeles failed to execute offensively down the stretch with LeBron James particularly having a hard time finishing as he looked gassed after playing 47 minutes.
Yardbarker
Fans React To Insane 2OT Game Between Mavericks And Lakers: "Give These Guys 2 Days Off After This Battle"
The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers probably went through one of the hardest battles we have seen this season. In a game full of inconsistent officiating and hard fouls, the Mavericks managed to pull off a 2OT win and walk out of the Crypto.com Arena with another win. The Lakers fought hard but just ran out of steam at the end.
Yardbarker
NBA Reporter Watched LeBron James Face Michael Beasley 1-On-1 In Miami Heat Practice: "Beasley Would Beat Him Every Time."
The Miami Heat won their first NBA title in 2006 but just two years later, the franchise found itself at the bottom, finishing with a 15-67 record. That did enable them, however, to land the talented Michael Beasley with the 2nd pick of the 2008 NBA Draft to form a promising duo with Dwyane Wade.
Yardbarker
Insider reveals Nets' trade-deadline strategy
The Brooklyn Nets started off their 2022-23 NBA season slowly, but they have bounced back. The 27-13 Nets have gone 9-1 in their last 10 games and sit second in the Eastern Conference. A mere 1.5 games separates them from the first-place Boston Celtics. With the NBA trade deadline rapidly...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell's Tweet About Jalen Brunson Is Going Viral
On Wednesday evening, the New York Knicks defeated the Indiana Pacers 119-113 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Star point guard Jalen Brunson had a phenomenal night with 34 points, three rebounds and four assists (on 11/20 shooting from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range). In...
Yardbarker
Collin Sexton Makes A Huge Announcement On Thursday
Thought to be a team tanking for the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft at the start of this season, the Utah Jazz have been one of the pleasant surprises this year. Led by veterans like Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley and a key young talent in Lauri Markkanen, the Jazz have an assortment of talent on their roster, making them a tough team to play night-in and night-out.
Watch: Nets' Ben Simmons passes up easy layup in scoreless effort vs. Celtics
Ben Simmons had a bizarre game Thursday night in the Brooklyn Nets' 109-98 loss to the Boston Celtics, encapsulated perfectly by one play. With 7:50 left in the fourth quarter, and the Nets trailing the Celtics by eight, Simmons passed up on what looked like an easy bucket. Instead, he turned the ball over, throwing it over center Nic Claxton, who was cutting to the basket.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant And Markieff Morris' Handshake Goes Viral: "What A Bad Influence For Kids..."
Not everyone on social media was happy about Brooklyn Nets' stars Kevin Durant and Markieff Morris' handshake. The duo had a rather peculiar style, but to most, it felt like the duo was implying that they would smoke Marijuana. This didn't sit down too well with some of the parents whose children would tune in to watch games regularly.
