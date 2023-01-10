Read full article on original website
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (24-12-4) at Bruins (32-4-4) | 4:00 p.m.
Puck possession and playing for one another will be key as Kraken face first-place Boston for the first time this season. Time: 4:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Know Your Opponent. Boston is the top team in the NHL standings right now and for...
NSH@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens are looking to bounce back from a disappointing shutout loss earlier in the week. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis wasn't pleased with his team's performance against the Kraken on Monday night, and with good reason. The Habs were down 3-0 after 20 minutes and were ultimately blanked 4-0 by Seattle. Goaltender Martin Jones made 21 saves to earn the shutout. Sam Montembeault made 37 saves for the Canadiens, who were coming off a 5-4 win over the Blues last Saturday but have lost eight of their last nine games (1-7-1). Cayden Primeau backed up Montembeault after he was recalled from the AHL's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis. Jake Allen is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
Gallagher out at least 6 weeks for Canadiens with lower-body injury
Forward was sidelined for 13 games before returning Dec. 29, has missed past 3. Brendan Gallagher is out at least six weeks for the Montreal Canadiens with a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old forward has missed the past three games. The same injury sidelined him for 13 games before he returned...
AWA: What's Working in the Kraken's Line Combinations
As Kraken built a six-game win streak, recent tweaks to Seattle's forward lines has played a big part in the on-ice success. In an 82-game season, managing lineups is a constant balancing act between providing consistency and maximizing a team's productivity. "When (combinations) haven't worked for a night or two...
NSH@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens posted a 4-3 victory over the Predators on Thursday night at the Bell Centre. Before the game, P.K. Subban was honored with a homecoming celebration. After addressing the crowd, former teammate Carey Price even joined him on the ice for a triple low five that sent the fans in the building and social media platforms everywhere into a frenzy.
Sabres recall Luukkonen from Amerks
The Buffalo Sabres have recalled goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Thursday morning. Rookie forward Jack Quinn has been loaned to Rochester in a corresponding move. In 13 games this season, Luukkonen is 9-3-1 with an .894 save percentage and a 3.49 goals-against average. He's won...
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Capitals
In the front end of a home-and-home set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (16-18-7) will host Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (23-14-6) at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
Montgomery: All-Star Nod is Reflection of Team's Accomplishments
BOSTON - Jim Montgomery is appreciating every moment. With the Bruins sitting atop the NHL standings at the midway point of the regular season, boasting an astonishing 32-4-4 record, Boston's bench boss has been nothing but grateful for how the players have embraced his message - and each other - in the midst of their historic first half.
FLAMES FALL TO BLUES
ST. LOUIS - With the way they were playing, it was impossible to fathom it turning out this way. But after losing a 3-1 lead with goals 28 seconds apart - and after earning that two-goal advantage with a rock-solid opening 40 minutes - the snowball effect firmly took charge.
METAL! performs wicked drum solo at the Bell Centre
Fans at the Bell Centre may never know after Monday's special musical performance was interrupted by a decidedly harder-rocking guest. The Canadiens had planned for world-famous woodwind musician Barnaby Hawthorn III to perform during first intermission of the game against the Seattle Kraken, but newly-returned mascot METAL! had other plans.
DUE-ING IT RIGHT!
ST. LOUIS - Incredibly, it was actually the second 2-on-1 of the period for the gritty Flames call-up. Walker Duehr was turned aside the first time. He wouldn't allow it a second. From the media's vantage point in the press box, you didn't know whether to watch No. 71 lean...
SAY WHAT - 'WHO WANTS IT MORE'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Blues. "It's a big game for us. They're right behind us in the standings. We've lost twice to them now, so it's time we get some revenge and beat them tonight. It's going to be an exciting game. It's always big when you play a team back-to-back - especially after you lost one, because you want to come out and show you're better. We're excited for the game and we should have some good intensity and energy."
Mercer scores twice, Devils rally past Hurricanes
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Dawson Mercer had two goals and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils rallied to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 at PNC Arena on Tuesday. Mercer scored his second of the game to give New Jersey a 4-3 lead at 8:53 of the third period. After he got behind the defense, Mercer cut across the top of the crease and scored on the forehand around Pyotr Kochetkov.
Andersen could return for Hurricanes against Blue Jackets on Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Frederik Andersen could return when the Carolina Hurricanes play at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSOH, ESPN+, SN NOW). The 33-year-old goalie, who has missed the past 29 games with a lower-body injury sustained in November, was removed from injured reserve and had a full practice Wednesday. He traveled with the Hurricanes to Columbus.
'Its next man up' for the Stars on a two-game road trip to New York
With Hintz out for an upper-body injury and Gurianov back, the team adapts to lineup changes. The Stars have been the healthiest team in hockey this season, so missing Roope Hintz (who is out with an upper body injury) could be a bit of a challenge. Because the team has...
Preview: Ducks Hit Season's Midway Point Tonight vs. Oilers
The Ducks officially begin the second half of the regular season and host the penultimate game of a franchise-record 10-game homestand tonight, taking on the division rival Edmonton Oilers at Honda Center. PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS.
Recap: Rough First Period Costs Ducks in 6-2 Loss to Oilers
The Ducks could not overcome a four-goal Edmonton first period tonight, falling 6-2 to the Oilers at Honda Center in the penultimate contest of a franchise-record 10-game homestand. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. The loss dropped Anaheim to 12-26-4 on the season and 8-12-1 on home ice. The Ducks now...
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Kraken
UPDATE (5:45 p.m.) - Eric Comrie will make his first start in goal since November 16 and Henri Jokiharju will return to the lineup on defense, Sabres coach Don Granato announced. The Sabres had slated Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to start in goal but Luukkonen fell ill on Tuesday morning. Comrie was...
Projected Lineup: January 12 at Columbus
COLUMBUS, OH. - There are several unknowns regarding the lineup of the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday, as they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets. No lineup details were shared pre-game, so how the team will take to the ice will only be answered during warmups. The biggest question is who will...
Tkachuk scores twice, Panthers recover for win against Avalanche
DENVER -- Matthew Tkachuk broke a tie with 3:30 left in the third period, and the Florida Panthers recovered for a 5-4 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Tkachuk was credited with a power-play goal when Colorado defenseman Cale Makar cleared his rebound through the crease...
