Indianapolis, IN

Colts request permission to interview Eagles OC Shane Steichen for coaching job

By Glenn Erby
 3 days ago
According to Ian Rapoport, Indianapolis has requested to interview the Eagles’ offensive coordinator for their vacant head coaching job.

The Colts fired Frank Reich and replaced him with former franchise great, Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach.

Saturday was 1-7 as head coach and Indianapolis finished the season 4-12-1.

Steichen has overseen the Eagles’ offensive explosion since taking over play-calling duties during the 2021 season and has a good reputation for a run-centric approach to the offense while helping develop Chargers star signal caller, Justin Herbert.

Steichen has been at the helm of Jalen Hurts’ MVP candidacy, Miles Sanders logging his first 1,000-yard rushing season, along with two 1,000-yard receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

