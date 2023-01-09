ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals already have interviewed GM candidates

By Jess Root
 3 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals begin the offseason needing to hire a new general manager and head coach. The team announced Monday that coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired and that general manager Steve Keim, on a health-related leave of absence, stepped away from his position to focus on his health.

Owner and team president Michael Bidwill said the search has already begun.

Some interviews for general manager have already taken place.

Bidwill indicated that two internal candidates — Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris — have already taken place.

“We’re going cast the net far and wide,” Bidwill said when he addressed the media Monday afternoon.

He said he also completed one interview with an external GM candidate, although he would not name who it was.

The Cardinals have not made an external general manager hiring since 1993 when Buddy Ryan was named head coach and general manager. It is the only time since before the team moved from St. Louis to Arizona that an internal candidate was not promoted to be GM.

Bidwill hopes to have a GM in place before a head coach but was not married to the idea. He is open to hiring “the right coach” before a general manager.

