Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Opinion: Remind Me Why I Bother Paying the FareRemington WriteNew York City, NY
Authentic Chinese Cuisine in the World's Most Diverse City: A Round-Up of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New YorkNathalie writerNew York City, NY
Related
Queens man accused of attacking, robbing employee outside NUMC
Detectives say the 26-year-old employee was returning to the hospital on Hempstead Turnpike when she was approached by 35-year-old Jordoni Dalrymple.
Fight Inside Vehicle May Have Led To Shooting In Westchester County, Police Say
Police are investigating a possible shooting incident that happened inside a vehicle near a McDonald's in Westchester County. On Wednesday, Jan. 11 around 1:30 p.m., a dispute inside a vehicle in Yonkers in the area of the McDonald's located at 155 South Broadway (Route 9) may have resulted in…
Know Him? Man Wanted For Greenlawn Burglary
Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly broke into a home and stole an expensive ring, computers, and other items. The incident took place in Greenlawn in December. Suffolk County Police said a man broke into a home on Lawrence Street and...
longislandbusiness.com
New Jersey Man, Two Juveniles Arrested for Stealing Range Rover from Lake Success Residence
The Sixth Squad reports the arrest of a New Jersey man and two Juveniles for a Grand Larceny that occurred on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 10:20 am in Lake Success. According to Detectives, The New Jersey State Police were monitoring a stolen vehicle from New Jersey, which was found to be in the area of Lake Success. Lake Success officers were dispatched to canvass the area.
Man accused of approaching 11-year-old girl walking home from school in Selden
According to police, the girl was approached by a man as she walked home Tuesday at approximately 3:25 p.m.
Paterson Ex-Con Pinched With Loaded Gun, High-Capacity Mag, 48 Heroin Folds: Police
A 26-year-old ex-con from Paterson who's already spent most of the past six years behind bars could be returning for even longer after city police said they caught him carrying a loaded gun and four dozen folds of heroin. Devon Wells was one of three passengers in a Chevy Impala...
Trio Indicted In Rash Of Catalytic Converter Thefts In Suffolk County
Three men have been formally charged in connection with a string of catalytic converter thefts on Long Island. The parts were stolen from trucks and vans in Rocky Point, Holbrook, and Bellport, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors identified the suspects as James O’Brien, age 45;...
longislandbusiness.com
83 Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Injured in Bay Shore Motor Vehicle Crash
Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that fatally injured a pedestrian in Bay Shore on Wednesday, January 11. Mario Rojas was walking eastbound across Fifth Avenue, approximately 50 feet north of Dalton Road, when he was struck by a northbound 2011 Mercedes Benz ML350 at approximately 5:25 p.m.
Police: Bronx gunpoint carjacking duo wanted
The NYPD is searching for two men accused of carjacking a 32-year-old man in Van Nest back in December.
Man Stole $40K In Jewelry, Electronics From Walmart Stores In Suffolk County, Police Say
A 34-year-old man is facing grand larceny charges after police said he stole more than $40,000 worth of jewelry and electronics from Walmart stores on Long Island. Jonathan Sunderland, of Hempstead, is accused of using a specialized tool to open locked display cases at the stores, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.
longislandbusiness.com
Woman Arrested for Allegedly Setting Occupied Williston Park Residence on Fire
The Third Squad reports the details of an arrest that occurred on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 2:15 am in Williston Park. According to detectives, officers responded to a fire at residential home located on Sherman Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were notified about a small fire that had started on the roof of the home. The fire was extinguished prior to police arrival.
fox5ny.com
Boy beaten unconscious in NYC sneaker robbery
NEW YORK - A 16-year-old boy was beaten into unconsciousness on a Manhattan street by a group who stole his Air Jordan sneakers. The NYPD says it happened around 9:15 p.m. last Saturday in front of a McDonald's at 3543 Broadway in Hamilton Heights. The group walked up to the...
Man Wanted in Theft of $730 Scarf
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking to identify and locate the man who stole merchandise from a Huntington Station store. The man stole a scarf, valued at $730, from Louis Vuitton, at Walt Whitman Shops, on Read More ...
NBC New York
Chair-Thrower Stabs Woman at Downtown Brooklyn Restaurant: Cops
A man allegedly used a chair to smash his way into a downtown Brooklyn restaurant where his 39-year-old ex-girlfriend works, then stabbed her repeatedly before fleeing the scene a day ago, authorities say. The frenzied attack at Cava, on Adams Street, happened in broad daylight, just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at undercover police car in West Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect is in custody after allegedly firing six gunshots at an undercover police car in West Haven on Tuesday night. According to authorities, a police pursuit occurred after a gray Honda Accord took off following the shots-fired incident in West Haven. Police later found the Honda Accord behind a […]
New law doubles fine for illegal ATV use on public roads in Suffolk County amid flood of complaints
Suffolk County Police say they received more than 1,500 complaints last year.
4th car stolen from Nassau gas station while victim was pumping gas
In more than one instance the owner was standing just on the other side of the vehicle pumping gas.
Homeowner fires shot after man breaks into NJ home to steal car: Officials
A homeowner in New Jersey turned the tables on a home intruder who broke into his home.
Police: Man arrested for criminal possession of a weapon in New Rochelle
Police say they were notified of a domestic dispute last Thursday on the street at the intersection of North Avenue and The Boulevard.
Man Accused Of Secretly Recording Woman During Tanning Session In Great Neck Plaza
A 27-year-old man is facing an unlawful surveillance charge after police said he secretly recorded a woman while she was using a tanning room on Long Island. Demetrius Sumter, of St. Albans, was arrested for the incident that happened in Great Neck Plaza at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Nassau County Police Department said.
Comments / 0