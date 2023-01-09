ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Neck Plaza, NY

Daily Voice

Know Him? Man Wanted For Greenlawn Burglary

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly broke into a home and stole an expensive ring, computers, and other items. The incident took place in Greenlawn in December. Suffolk County Police said a man broke into a home on Lawrence Street and...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longislandbusiness.com

New Jersey Man, Two Juveniles Arrested for Stealing Range Rover from Lake Success Residence

The Sixth Squad reports the arrest of a New Jersey man and two Juveniles for a Grand Larceny that occurred on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 10:20 am in Lake Success. According to Detectives, The New Jersey State Police were monitoring a stolen vehicle from New Jersey, which was found to be in the area of Lake Success. Lake Success officers were dispatched to canvass the area.
LAKE SUCCESS, NY
longislandbusiness.com

83 Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Injured in Bay Shore Motor Vehicle Crash

Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that fatally injured a pedestrian in Bay Shore on Wednesday, January 11. Mario Rojas was walking eastbound across Fifth Avenue, approximately 50 feet north of Dalton Road, when he was struck by a northbound 2011 Mercedes Benz ML350 at approximately 5:25 p.m.
BAY SHORE, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Woman Arrested for Allegedly Setting Occupied Williston Park Residence on Fire

The Third Squad reports the details of an arrest that occurred on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 2:15 am in Williston Park. According to detectives, officers responded to a fire at residential home located on Sherman Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were notified about a small fire that had started on the roof of the home. The fire was extinguished prior to police arrival.
WILLISTON PARK, NY
fox5ny.com

Boy beaten unconscious in NYC sneaker robbery

NEW YORK - A 16-year-old boy was beaten into unconsciousness on a Manhattan street by a group who stole his Air Jordan sneakers. The NYPD says it happened around 9:15 p.m. last Saturday in front of a McDonald's at 3543 Broadway in Hamilton Heights. The group walked up to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Man Wanted in Theft of $730 Scarf

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking  to identify and locate the man who stole merchandise from a Huntington Station store. The man stole a scarf, valued at $730, from Louis Vuitton, at Walt Whitman Shops, on Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

Chair-Thrower Stabs Woman at Downtown Brooklyn Restaurant: Cops

A man allegedly used a chair to smash his way into a downtown Brooklyn restaurant where his 39-year-old ex-girlfriend works, then stabbed her repeatedly before fleeing the scene a day ago, authorities say. The frenzied attack at Cava, on Adams Street, happened in broad daylight, just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
BROOKLYN, NY

