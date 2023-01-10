ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Grizzlies 'wake up,' beat Spurs for seventh straight win

By Drew Hill
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

Jaren Jackson Jr. knew it could be better.

So late in the second quarter, he positioned himself in the paint and let out a shout.

“Wake up!” he yelled at his Memphis teammates during the Grizzlies’ 121-113 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

Memphis was leading by three possessions. Jackson was onto something, nonetheless.

San Antonio, who entered with a bottom-tier offense, pushed the Grizzlies late into the fourth quarter by receiving 54 bench points against a defense that wasn’t quite as sharp as usual.

The Spurs scored 61 points on 49% shooting in the first half and showed no signs of slowing down in the second. They used a 22-5 run late in the third quarter and early into the fourth to erase a double-digit Memphis lead and send the shorthanded Grizzlies — without Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke — into gut-check mode.

They had just enough gas on the sixth and final game of three straight back-to-backs to close it out. They won all six.

“We found some renewed energy in that fourth quarter,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. “... There were pockets of the game where it was sluggish, for sure. But our guys kept chirping positivity saying, ‘Let’s get going! Let’s get going!’ Our guys found a way, it’s a credit to them.”

Up by four with just under five minutes to play, Dillon Brooks ripped a steal from Spurs big man Jakob Peotl and threw the ball ahead to Tyus Jones for what looked like a lightly contested layup. Jones passed on it, whipping a pass to the corner instead, where Bane completed the prettiest sequence of the night by burying a 3-pointer after a pump fake.

“I knew it was going in,” Bane said. “I was too open.”

With plenty of time to play, it felt like the dagger.

Memphis didn’t play its best basketball on Monday night, but it had plenty more talent than the Spurs, which was the difference in the closing moments.

All five Memphis starters scored in double digits, and Tyus Jones — playing against younger brother Tre Jones — led the way for the Grizzlies with 24.

Jackson’s paint protection

Jackson quickly made it 11 straight games with multiple blocks, swatting four shots before the end of the first quarter. He is the first player in Grizzlies franchise history to reach that mark.

Two of those blocks came in one sequence. The first was on Spurs big man Poetl on the right side of the basket. The second came after spinning around in a split second to erase another try following an offensive rebound by Jeremy Sochan.

“He got all of that s---,” Steven Adams said in front of the scorer’s table while making a sour face.

It is becoming routine.

“He does that seemingly every single night,” Jenkins said.

The performance also made it six straight games Jackson has finished with three or more blocks. He has finished with three or more blocks in 16 of 24 total games played this season.

The NBA leader in games with three or more blocks is Nets center Nic Claxton, who has 19 in 37 total games played.

So it should come as no surprise that Jackson is leading the league in blocks per game by a substantial margin. But Jackson still doesn’t think it’s changing the way opponents attack him.

“No, because I’m still getting them,” Jackson said. “I don’t know. I think they probably notice in the second half because I think the difference between what I’m getting in the second and first half is pretty big.”

A broadcast switch

Spurs fans got a taste of two Grizzlies favorites on Monday night — Pete Pranica and Brevin Knight.

The Bally Sports broadcast team from San Antonio lost audio during the second half, so the choice was made to just flip the Spurs’ broadcast to the Bally Sports South crew that follows Memphis, while adding former-Spurs-player-turned-broadcast-voice Matt Bonner.

Hammer-nail-coffins for everyone!

Up next

The Grizzlies will play the Spurs again on Wednesday night in FedExForum at 7 p.m. (Bally Sports South/92.9 ESPN).

The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

