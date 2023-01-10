Read full article on original website
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
DDSN Hosting a Blood Drive at the Whitten Regional CenterPJ@SCDDSNClinton, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Coca-Cola plant to be revitalized in Spartanburg
A historic Spartanburg building will now see new life. City council approved plans to revitalize Spartanburg’s vacant Coca-Cola plant.
WYFF4.com
Upstate church to open new location on site of former gentleman's club
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate church will open a new location on a property that has been a source of controversy and unlawful activity in previous years. "We exist to lead people into the life-giving presence of God. When people encounter Jesus, the trajectory of their life changes," said Pastor Rich Butler, lead pastor of Hope Church.
FOX Carolina
Drained Upstate lake closer to reopening
First Alert Meteorologist Chrissy Kholer breaks down the science of winter thunderestorms. Governor Henry McMaster speaks after being sworn in for second full term. Former Clemson star quarterback Tahj Boyd is planning his annual gala. 1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Midlands. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The USGS reported an...
wfft.com
A 'damming' situation: 130-year-old dam leaking; holding back tons of toxic waste from river
GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WYFF) -- Lake Greenwood provides clean drinking water to tens of thousands of people in Greenwood and Laurens counties. But just over an hour upstream in Greenville County, the 130-year-old Conestee Dam is crumbling and cracking day by day, according to experts, holding back millions of tons of chemicals and raw sewage.
golaurens.com
The Pasture restaurant opens for business in downtown Clinton
Clinton has a unique dining feature now with the opening Wednesday of The Pasture restaurant on North Broad Street. Across from the MS Bailey Municipal Building, The Pasture is owned by Marcus and Fran Cheeks in the former Patriots Kitchen location. Its decor has been unfitted to fit the new owners’ tastes, and the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce feted the new business Jan. 10 with a ceremonial grand-opening, ribbon-cutting.
Let’s Eat at Birrieria 101 in Greenville
Tacos, quesadillas and burgers all covered with cheese!
1 South Carolina City Named Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes one city right here in South Carolina.
School districts announce schedule changes due to weather
(WSPA) – School districts in the Upstate, Georgia and Western North Carolina have canceled all activities and events Thursday due to the potential severe weather. FRANKLIN COUNTY Franklin County Schools have announced that students will be released an hour early prior to normal dismissal. GREENWOOD COUNTY Greenwood County Schools District 50‘s after-school activity bus transportation […]
WYFF4.com
All tornado watches, warnings canceled
GREENVILLE, S.C. — ***LIVE NEWSCAST IN VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE ***. 6:49 p.m.: All tornado watches, warnings canceled. Severe threat in Upstate is over. Some damage has been reported. Tornado warning for Greenwood and Laurens counties until 7 p.m.: radar-indicated tornado. 6:40 p.m.: Moving quickly toward Newberry County. Union, Abbeville...
golaurens.com
Vivian Nelson Coats - Laurens
Vivian Nelson Coats, age 81, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at her home. She was born August 9, 1941 in Clinton, SC and was a daughter of the late Lawrence Addison Nelson, Sr. and Amanda Cleo Bailey Nelson. Mrs. Coats was the Church Secretary at Bellview Baptist Church for many years and was a lifelong member of Bellview Baptist Church. She was a servant to her church and community, and was a great wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
golaurens.com
Ether Gregory Price - Clinton
Ether Gregory Price, age 73, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Prisma Health-Laurens County Hospital. She was born February 27, 1949 in Williamston, SC and was a daughter of the late James Capers Gregory and Helen Douglas Gregory. She was a homemaker most of her life and was a member of the Lydia Mill Church of God. She was a loving Nana to her grandchildren and enjoyed cooking for her family.
golaurens.com
Local residents group files lawsuits against Laurens County
Laurens County Residents for Quality Rural Living, LLC (LCRQRL) filed lawsuits against Laurens County Council and the Laurens County Planning Commission on Tuesday, January 10. The first suit alleges that Laurens County Council should comply with the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act and cease holding closed meetings without specifying...
thejournalonline.com
One person injured – Augusta Road
One person was injured in a single vehicle wreck Monday night on Augusta Road. It happened near Lickville Road. The driver was transported to the hospital after his car ran off the roadway and struck a driveway culvert. South Greenville firefighters along with Greenville County EMS responded. (Photo by David Rogers)
FOX Carolina
Upstate school in 'secure mode' while officers investigate nearby neighborhood
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County said an elementary school is on “secure mode” while officers investigate in a nearby neighborhood. Law enforcement is working to arrest someone for an attempted vehicle theft that happened in a East End Elementary School neighborhood, district officials said.
FOX Carolina
Missing dog found 45 miles away, months later in child’s bedroom
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nearly five months after she went missing, an Upstate man is reunited with his beloved dog Lola - who was found more than 45 miles from home. Kim Voiers said Lola actually found her. When she sent her children to bed on Sunday night, she...
cn2.com
Sullivan Middle School Remembers Mr. Odom
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Sullivan Middle School family in Rock Hill is. mourning the loss of a friend and long time custodian – Theodore Odom known as Mr. Ted. The school says they will miss his quiet and gentle demeanor and his signature pajama bottoms often seen through the halls of Sullivan Middle.
golaurens.com
PC’s celebration of MLK Jr. Day ‘Starts With Me’
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s dream of creating "the beloved community" drives Presbyterian College's celebration this year to honor King's incredible legacy. Following this year's national theme – "It Starts With Me: Cultivating a Beloved Community Mindset to Transform Unjust Systems" – the PC community of students, faculty, and staff worked together to develop an entire day of events for the Jan. 16 holiday.
golaurens.com
LCSO partnering with Secure the Call to provide 911-capable phones
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure that everyone who needs to contact 911 has the means to do so. As a result, LCSO is now a community partner of Secure the Call, a nationwide organization that provides free 911 emergency-only phones to those in need. Hundreds...
Animal shelter feeling effects from abuse investigations
Anderson County PAWS is jam-packed as it is, but more so now after two large animal seizures in the Upstate.
Driver dies in crash on Hwy. 72 in Greenwood Co.
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Greenwood County.
