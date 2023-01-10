Read full article on original website
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
wglt.org
State Farm plans to outsource some IT services to Indian company HCLTech
State Farm said Thursday it plans to outsource some of its IT operations to an Indian IT services company, hoping to meet evolving needs at a volatile time for the insurance industry. It’s unclear how many Bloomington-based State Farm employees will be impacted; State Farm declined to release that number....
Champaign makes Orkin’s list of the worst bedbug cities in the US
Cities stretching from the Midwest and into the Northeast recently landed toward the top of an annual list that doesn't exactly come with bragging rights.
Illinois quick hits: Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban; ISP reports reduced expressway shootings
Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban Some counties in Illinois have indicated they have no plans to enforce the newly enacted ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic guns. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. The law halts the sale of certain guns and magazines in the state and requires owners of certain weapons to register them before the end of 2023. The first Illinois sheriff to announce in a letter to residents that he will not enforce...
Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in Illinois
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has decreed that all individuals and entities covered by the state’s Flag Display Act are to fly flags at half-staff in honor of a downstate fire chief who passed away last week. According to the proclamation, flags were to be lowered to honor Maroa Fire...
CBS Sports
How to watch Nebraska vs. Illinois: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
After two games on the road, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are heading back home. The Cornhuskers and the Illinois Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska hasn't won a game against Illinois since Dec. 2 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Decatur Man Arrested For Taylorville Break-In
A Decatur man was arrested in Charleston after a Taylorville break-in. On January 8th, 2023 at 4:36 AM, police received a call from a citizen that someone was pounding on their door when they heard a crashing noise. Taylorville Police responded to a house on the 1300 block of Market Street. Officers noticed that the door had been kicked in. Police secured the residence and saw the garage door was open.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
County Board O-Ks Sale of Delinquent Tax Land
Members of the Vermilion County Board have agreed to proceed with the sale of some land that was involved in the county’s delinquent tax auction. But some board members are still concerned about what will happen with the property. Board member Nancy O’Kane notes the goal is to get new owners who will pay their taxes on time…
Illinois Basketball: Projected Illini lineup in 2023-24 with Niccolo Moretti
Illinois basketball picked up another commitment in the form of Niccolo Moretti on Wednesday afternoon. This was a good addition to the Illini roster and one that should pay dividends down the road. While Moretti is going to join the team for the spring semester and is eligible to play immediately, I don’t think he will see that much time early on. But, hopefully, I am wrong and this kid is ready to go from day one.
Gibson City jewelry store updates community following July explosion, fire
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Hustedt Jewelers recently gave an update to the Gibson City community on its store after it and several surrounding buildings were damaged by an explosion and fire in July. The jewelry store shared on Facebook that cleaning up the interior of the building has been an “extremely lengthy and stressful […]
Illinois lands Italian point guard Niccolo’ Moretti
WCIA — Illinois didn’t waste long adding to its backcourt with Italian point guard Niccolo Moretti committing to the Illini on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2 international prospect is expected to enroll at Illinois for the second semester, according to a report from 247Sports’ Travis Branham. The move comes less than a week after Skyy Clark announced […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bret Bielema, Illinois HC, tweets interesting reaction to newest Auburn transfer commit, Illini target
Illinois coach Bret Bielema has had an interesting day on social media. It all stems around the recruitment of transfer offensive lineman Avery Jones. Jones, who began his career in North Carolina, started for the Pirates over the past three seasons, spending time at guard and center. He committed to Illinois out of the transfer portal on December 13.
WCIA
New owners revitalize old Rantoul bowling alley
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Those who live in Rantoul are looking forward to seeing an old attraction being renovated and reopened. New owners Aaron and Cindy Tuller are naming the bowling alley Rugers after their two-year-old dog. The bowling alley used to be called Country Tyme Lanes. It’s been around since 1964 and permanently closed eight months ago.
State Police: Motorcyclist killed in Bellflower crash
BELLFLOWER, Ill. (WCIA) — A crash in Bellflower Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of a motorcyclist from the McLean County town of Saybrook, Illinois State Police confirmed. The crash happened on Illinois Highway 54 at State Street. Troopers said 75-year-old Larry Sosamon was stopped on his motorcycle at the intersection when he pulled into the […]
Scam alert: Danville Police warns of law enforcement impersonation
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are warning the community about law enforcement impersonation scams after they said someone in the community reported they received a suspicious call in the department’s name. Deputy Chief Terry McCord said the community member was contacted by the “Danville Police Department Warrant Division” and was threatened with legal action […]
ISP: IL-54 closed in Bellflower after ‘serious crash’
BELLFLOWER, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said troops are on the scene of a serious crash on IL-54 in Bellflower. They shared on Facebook that the intersection will be closed for an extended period of time. They are advising everyone to avoid the area at this time. This is a developing story.
WAND TV
Electrical appliance causes house fire in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A house fire in Champaign was started by an electrical appliance, firefighters said. The Champaign Fire Department was called to a single-family home in the 1300 block of Williamsburg Dr., Tuesday, January 10, at 10:17 a.m. Crews reported heavy smoke and fire coming from a bedroom...
1470 WMBD
‘American Idol’ star sings to OSF Children’s Hospital patients
PEORIA, Ill. – It’s not every day an “American Idol” star and runner-up visits the area. But, Bloomington-Normal native Leah Marlene came to Peoria Tuesday, providing support and song for the children at OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois. Marlene sang her new song “Flowers” going...
WAND TV
New sports bar and grill coming to Decatur this spring
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur residents will soon get to experience, "All the games. All the time," at Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill. Opening up at 237 North Main Street, the restaurant will feature dart boards, pool tables, Golden Tee Golf, and over 20 flat-screen TV's. The new franchise...
