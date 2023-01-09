The ceremonial torch of the FISU Winter World University Games came to the campus of SUNY Adirondack on its way to Lake Placid and the opening ceremony of the games that start tomorrow. The 22-inch-long torch was created and built by Adirondack Studios of Argyle, N.Y., the same studio that built the award podiums for the 1980 Olympic Winter Games and is the first torch of these games that uses LED lighting instead of a carbon-burning flame.

LAKE PLACID, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO