foothillsbusinessdaily.com
World University Games torch relay visits SUNY Adk
The ceremonial torch of the FISU Winter World University Games came to the campus of SUNY Adirondack on its way to Lake Placid and the opening ceremony of the games that start tomorrow. The 22-inch-long torch was created and built by Adirondack Studios of Argyle, N.Y., the same studio that built the award podiums for the 1980 Olympic Winter Games and is the first torch of these games that uses LED lighting instead of a carbon-burning flame.
wwnytv.com
Some snow changing to rain
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started in the 30s for Jefferson and Lewis counties and were mainly in the 20s in St. Lawrence County. Snow this morning will change to rain. That could fall as freezing rain and a mix of rain and snow for places where it’s cooler.
wwnytv.com
Weather alerts in effect as snowfall continues
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A winter storm warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Friday for northern St. Lawrence and Franklin counties. A winter weather advisory ends at the same time for the rest of the two counties and parts of the Adirondacks. Lewis and Jefferson counties hold on...
mynbc5.com
After nearly four years, dog found in Peru, New York to be returned to family in Florida
PERU, N.Y. — Nearly four years after being put up for adoption in Florida, a dog named Cubby will finally be returned to his family thanks to the efforts of a group of Northern New Yorkers. Cubby, an 8-year-old dog, was brought to the Elmore SPCA on Oct. 30...
International Sailing School loses its home on Malletts Bay
Robin Doyle, owner and director of the Colchester-based sailing school, said the news that its lease wouldn’t be renewed was a “bombshell.” Read the story on VTDigger here: International Sailing School loses its home on Malletts Bay.
wamc.org
New State Police commander appointed in Plattsburgh
A new commander has been appointed to the New York State Police barracks in Plattsburgh. The acting New York State Police Superintendent has appointed Captain Troy J. Granmoe as Troop B, Zone 1 Commander in Plattsburgh. He replaces newly promoted Major Brent M. Davison, who was reassigned to Albany. Granmoe...
WCAX
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. The retail giant says it’s shuttering stores in Plattsburgh, New York, and Keene, New Hampshire. The news comes on the heels of disappointing holiday sales. The retailer...
informnny.com
Winter weather advisory issued for Northern St. Lawrence County, freezing rain expected
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for Northern St. Lawrence and Northern Franklin counties. The National Weather Service issued the advisory early Thursday morning that begins at 1 p.m. on Thursday and remains in effect through 1 a.m. on Friday, January 13.
City officials call on state legislators to enact further gun reform
mynbc5.com
Vermonters vie for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — The Mega Millions jackpot is at $1.1 billion. It’s the third-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, and the fifth-largest jackpot in lottery history. The huge prize has some lottery players in Vermont dreaming about a life of luxury. Many players visited one popular spot in...
kingstonthisweek.com
Kidnapped New York couple were smuggled into Quebec by boat, trial hears
A trial involving how an elderly couple from the state of New York were kidnapped from their home, smuggled across the Canadian border and held against their will at a house in the Eastern Townships began Tuesday at the Montreal courthouse. Story continues below. Article content. Gary Arnold, 54, of...
mynbc5.com
Twelve people charged in cocaine bust in Malone
MALONE, N.Y. — Ten Malone residents and two others were charged with the sale and possession of controlled substances in a six-month-long investigation into cocaine dealing, according to Malone Police. The department said the following people were charged:. Stephanie LaFlamme, 38, of Malone. Jasmine Davis, 29, of Malone. Shantelle...
mynbc5.com
Pedestrian hit by car in Winooski
WINOOSKI, Vt. — A pedestrian was hit by a car at the intersection of East Allen Street and Manseau Street. According to Winooski police, the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. Monday night. The pedestrian involved, who has not been identified, was injured in the collision. Investigators are not...
mynbc5.com
One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex
ESSEX, Vt. — One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex early Sunday morning. The Essex fire department was called to Colchester Road around 6:15 in the morning, where they found a car off the road. First responders forced entry and performed life support,...
Woman found dead in Burlington apartment, caller taken into custody
Amber Monty’s death is being called “untimely,” although police responding to the scene said her death might be suspicious. The person who called police to the Riverside Avenue location was already wanted by police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Woman found dead in Burlington apartment, caller taken into custody.
