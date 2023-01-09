ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

foothillsbusinessdaily.com

World University Games torch relay visits SUNY Adk

The ceremonial torch of the FISU Winter World University Games came to the campus of SUNY Adirondack on its way to Lake Placid and the opening ceremony of the games that start tomorrow. The 22-inch-long torch was created and built by Adirondack Studios of Argyle, N.Y., the same studio that built the award podiums for the 1980 Olympic Winter Games and is the first torch of these games that uses LED lighting instead of a carbon-burning flame.
LAKE PLACID, NY
wwnytv.com

Some snow changing to rain

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started in the 30s for Jefferson and Lewis counties and were mainly in the 20s in St. Lawrence County. Snow this morning will change to rain. That could fall as freezing rain and a mix of rain and snow for places where it’s cooler.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Weather alerts in effect as snowfall continues

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A winter storm warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Friday for northern St. Lawrence and Franklin counties. A winter weather advisory ends at the same time for the rest of the two counties and parts of the Adirondacks. Lewis and Jefferson counties hold on...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
wamc.org

New State Police commander appointed in Plattsburgh

A new commander has been appointed to the New York State Police barracks in Plattsburgh. The acting New York State Police Superintendent has appointed Captain Troy J. Granmoe as Troop B, Zone 1 Commander in Plattsburgh. He replaces newly promoted Major Brent M. Davison, who was reassigned to Albany. Granmoe...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. The retail giant says it’s shuttering stores in Plattsburgh, New York, and Keene, New Hampshire. The news comes on the heels of disappointing holiday sales. The retailer...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Vermonters vie for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — The Mega Millions jackpot is at $1.1 billion. It’s the third-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, and the fifth-largest jackpot in lottery history. The huge prize has some lottery players in Vermont dreaming about a life of luxury. Many players visited one popular spot in...
VERMONT STATE
kingstonthisweek.com

Kidnapped New York couple were smuggled into Quebec by boat, trial hears

A trial involving how an elderly couple from the state of New York were kidnapped from their home, smuggled across the Canadian border and held against their will at a house in the Eastern Townships began Tuesday at the Montreal courthouse. Story continues below. Article content. Gary Arnold, 54, of...
MOIRA, NY
mynbc5.com

Twelve people charged in cocaine bust in Malone

MALONE, N.Y. — Ten Malone residents and two others were charged with the sale and possession of controlled substances in a six-month-long investigation into cocaine dealing, according to Malone Police. The department said the following people were charged:. Stephanie LaFlamme, 38, of Malone. Jasmine Davis, 29, of Malone. Shantelle...
MALONE, NY
mynbc5.com

Pedestrian hit by car in Winooski

WINOOSKI, Vt. — A pedestrian was hit by a car at the intersection of East Allen Street and Manseau Street. According to Winooski police, the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. Monday night. The pedestrian involved, who has not been identified, was injured in the collision. Investigators are not...
WINOOSKI, VT
mynbc5.com

One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex

ESSEX, Vt. — One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex early Sunday morning. The Essex fire department was called to Colchester Road around 6:15 in the morning, where they found a car off the road. First responders forced entry and performed life support,...
ESSEX, VT

