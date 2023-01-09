ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia LT Broderick Jones demolishes TCU safety Mark Perry on Stetson Bennett's TD run

By Doug Farrar
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aOyM1_0k98XwUF00

Georgia left tackle Broderick Jones will absolutely be a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. His combination of pure power and pass-blocking acumen makes him the kind of offensive lineman any NFL team would want, and Jones showed how he can maul on Georgia’s opening drive in the College Football Championship.

While all eyes were on quarterback Stetson Bennett as he took the ball 21 yards for the game’s opening touchdown with 11:01 left in the first quarter, it was Jones who made the play of the night (so far) as he took safety Mark Perry on a downfield ride that Perry certainly did not enjoy.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Jones came into this game allowing no sacks, two quarterback hits, and seven quarterback hurries on 439 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus. And you can see above how he handles defenders in the run game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Another Georgia TE enters transfer portal

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brett Seither has entered the transfer portal. Seither joins Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert in the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end played special teams and hauled in three catches for 42 yards and a touchdown in Georgia’s 2021 college football season. Seither, who won a pair of national titles during his time at Georgia, is likely looking for a larger role at his new home.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

2024 QB Trey Owens commits to the Texas Longhorns

After Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian waited until late June for Arch Manning to join UT’s 2023 class, the Longhorns worked to get their 2024 quarterback committed much earlier in the cycle. Their efforts were rewarded on Wednesday when Cypress (Texas) Cy-Fair’s Trey Owens committed to Texas. [Get...
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma Sooners offer 2024 LB Michael Boganowski

The Oklahoma Sooners dipped back into Brent Venables’ home state of Kansas with an offer to 2024 three-star linebacker Michael Boganowski. A versatile athlete, Boganowski lines up as an off-ball linebacker and is able to play deep middle third in Tampa-2 alignments. He’s a physical wrap-up tackler, coming downhill, and shows strong athleticism flowing sideline to sideline.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin picks up a transfer DL from a Big Ten rival

Wisconsin added to their transfer portal additions on Monday when defensive lineman Jeff Pietrowski Jr. decided to commit to the Badgers. The former 2019 three-star prospect was Michigan State’s most experienced defensive end, having played in 23 games throughout his career. Due to a leg injury against Washington, he only played in three games last season.
MADISON, WI
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Key Penn State football recruits to keep an eye on

As we head into the offseason, we will now take a deeper look into some of the key recruits to keep an eye on for Penn State football. We will also have some featured once again to give you an updated look at the top schools of some of these players. One player you might recognize will be featured in today’s recruiting update for Penn State football. The Nittany Lions have consistently put out a plethora of NFL talent, and that will be the same this year in the 2023 NFL Draft. Penn State will be losing players at key positions to the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elite athlete Mekhai White names his top schools

Three-star recruit Mekhai White is a member of the class of 2024. He has named his top 15 schools. White considers Georgia to be his dream school. The three-star athlete considers Georgia, Tennessee, UNC, Wisconsin, Penn State, Virginia, Maryland, Arkansas, West Virginia, Arizona State, Auburn, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, LSU, and Nebraska to be his top schools.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Sports

Texas basketball coaching search: Who are top candidates to replace Chris Beard?

As the college basketball season pushes into the thick of conference play, it's time to take stock of various coaching situations around the nation. Who are the young coaches who have impressed the most so far this season? Who are the top candidates to be national coach of the year? Who might be facing pressure to win the rest of the way? And who should Texas be looking at as a permanent replacement for Chris Beard?
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears could have a suitor in the Colts for No. 1 pick in NFL draft

The Bears are in a prime position to trade down from the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, and they should have no shortage of suitors. Despite Bears GM Ryan Poles not ruling out drafting a quarterback at first overall, it was more than obvious that Poles remains committed to Justin Fields. But there are other teams looking to draft their own franchise quarterback, and if they traded with Chicago, they’d have their pick.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
254K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy