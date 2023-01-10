ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KCTV 5

Former Chiefs wide receiver announced head coach of Avila football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A former Chiefs wide receiver from the turn of the century will lead a football program in the city where he played. Avila University announced Thursday that former Eagles assistant coach and Kansas City Chiefs wideout Derrick Alexander was named the school’s next head football coach.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Chiefs QB Mahomes joins ownership group for NWSL team

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has joined the ownership group of the Kansas City Current of the National Women's Soccer League. Mahomes' wife, Brittany, was one of the founding owners of the team, along with Angie and Chris Long of Kansas City-based Palmer Square Capital Management. "We are so...
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

Porter Moser reacts to Sooners' 79-75 loss at No. 2 Kansas

The Sooners have had the lead late so many times at Allen Fieldhouse during this lengthy losing streak dating back to 1994, yet mysteriously have been unable to come out on top over and over again. Tuesday evening was yet another one of those occasions, as they built a 10-point lead with just more than five minutes to play before melting down the stretch to a heart-wrenching 79-75 setback to the second-ranked Kansas Jayhawks.
LAWRENCE, KS
earnthenecklace.com

Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?

Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Nashville’s Getting In-N-Out Burger Will Missouri Get Some Too?

In-N-Out Burger, the famous California hamburger chain that calls itself California's first "drive-thru" hamburger stand is coming east of Texas to Tennessee, Nashville for starters. So does that mean St. Louis or Kansas City will see In-N-Out Burger anytime soon?. In a surprising announcement yesterday In-N-Out Burger announce they're opening...
NASHVILLE, TN
jimmycsays.com

The Star’s depleted opinion page

As recently as four or five years ago, The Kansas City Star had an either seven- or eight-member editorial board, headed by then-Publisher Tony Berg. The talented journalists on the board included Pulitzer-Prize winner Colleen McCain Nelson, editorial page editor; Melinda Henneberger; Mary Sanchez; and Dave Helling. Today, that editorial...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Restaurant Week preview

Restaurant Week is Kansas City’s premier dining event and features 10 days of the region’s finest dining at an exceptional value. Café Verona is one of more than 200 participating restaurants this year and chef Lilian Gilbert stops by to show Bill and Grace how to make an authentic Italian dish.
KANSAS CITY, MO
jimmycsays.com

A particularly smart and attractive touch at new KCI

Just a quick post today (well, pretty quick) to point out a feature at the new Kansas City International Airport that I think will be a big hit with travelers from here and elsewhere. Many times when you’re traveling and land at an airport, there aren’t a lot of distinguishing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KWCH.com

Johnson County entrepreneur revealed as buyer of iconic ‘Goonies’ house in Oregon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An iconic house from a 1980s classic sold to a buyer halfway across the country. Wednesday, Yahoo! Finance confirmed the mystery buyer of the “Goonies” house is an entrepreneur from Johnson County. The report said Behman Zakeri, a Kansas City native, business owner and self-proclaimed “Goonie” bought the Victorian-era home in Astoria, Oregon for $1,650,777.
ASTORIA, OR
