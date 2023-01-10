Read full article on original website
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City ChiefsTour Tyler TexasKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
KCTV 5
Former Chiefs wide receiver announced head coach of Avila football
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A former Chiefs wide receiver from the turn of the century will lead a football program in the city where he played. Avila University announced Thursday that former Eagles assistant coach and Kansas City Chiefs wideout Derrick Alexander was named the school’s next head football coach.
Chiefs QB Mahomes joins ownership group for NWSL team
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has joined the ownership group of the Kansas City Current of the National Women's Soccer League. Mahomes' wife, Brittany, was one of the founding owners of the team, along with Angie and Chris Long of Kansas City-based Palmer Square Capital Management. "We are so...
Porter Moser reacts to Sooners' 79-75 loss at No. 2 Kansas
The Sooners have had the lead late so many times at Allen Fieldhouse during this lengthy losing streak dating back to 1994, yet mysteriously have been unable to come out on top over and over again. Tuesday evening was yet another one of those occasions, as they built a 10-point lead with just more than five minutes to play before melting down the stretch to a heart-wrenching 79-75 setback to the second-ranked Kansas Jayhawks.
Kansas and Oklahoma react to historic free throw, foul numbers in Tuesday night's game
Oklahoma players Grant Sherfield and Sam Godwin hung and shook their heads at the 62 combined free throws in Kansas’ 79-75 win over Oklahoma on Tuesday night. They struggled to adequately translate what had just taken place in the prior two and a half hours. “I mean, I’m just...
Kansas basketball: Media stunned by Jayhawk comeback against Oklahoma
For nearly 35 minutes, Kansas struggled against Oklahoma, with the Sooners holding a 71-61 advantage. But then the Jayhawks went on one of their patented Allen Fieldhouse runs, closing on an 18-4 streak to win 79-75 and move to 4-0 in Big 12 play. "There were some guys making some...
Is This Really a Black Wolf That Was Spotted Near Kansas City?
I am still asking myself how this is possible. There's a video that appears to show a real black wolf near the Kansas City area. I've narrowed this down to a couple of possibilities and have the video you can watch and decide for yourself. I'm not certain on the...
earnthenecklace.com
Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?
Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
Abby Eden shares news on her future
Abby Eden is leaving FOX4 News in Kansas City in January after reporting and anchoring at the station beginning in 2010.
Nashville’s Getting In-N-Out Burger Will Missouri Get Some Too?
In-N-Out Burger, the famous California hamburger chain that calls itself California's first "drive-thru" hamburger stand is coming east of Texas to Tennessee, Nashville for starters. So does that mean St. Louis or Kansas City will see In-N-Out Burger anytime soon?. In a surprising announcement yesterday In-N-Out Burger announce they're opening...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas City
Kansas City might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Kansas City.
jimmycsays.com
The Star’s depleted opinion page
As recently as four or five years ago, The Kansas City Star had an either seven- or eight-member editorial board, headed by then-Publisher Tony Berg. The talented journalists on the board included Pulitzer-Prize winner Colleen McCain Nelson, editorial page editor; Melinda Henneberger; Mary Sanchez; and Dave Helling. Today, that editorial...
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this month
A beloved local grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing one of its Missouri store locations this month. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the Missouri grocery store chain Sun Fresh Market will be closing its store location at 11212 Holmes Road in Kansas City at the end of the month.
KCTV 5
KC Restaurant Week preview
Restaurant Week is Kansas City’s premier dining event and features 10 days of the region’s finest dining at an exceptional value. Café Verona is one of more than 200 participating restaurants this year and chef Lilian Gilbert stops by to show Bill and Grace how to make an authentic Italian dish.
New Kansas City BBQ store promises to turn anyone into a pitmaster
A Kansas City barbecue store called Proud Souls opens in the Northland, promising to help turn anyone into a pitmaster with classes, supplies.
Kansas City new home to cannabis manufacturing facility
Kansas City will soon have a new cannabis manufacturing facility after Missouri-based Terrabis announced plans to open on East Truman Road.
jimmycsays.com
A particularly smart and attractive touch at new KCI
Just a quick post today (well, pretty quick) to point out a feature at the new Kansas City International Airport that I think will be a big hit with travelers from here and elsewhere. Many times when you’re traveling and land at an airport, there aren’t a lot of distinguishing...
KWCH.com
Johnson County entrepreneur revealed as buyer of iconic ‘Goonies’ house in Oregon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An iconic house from a 1980s classic sold to a buyer halfway across the country. Wednesday, Yahoo! Finance confirmed the mystery buyer of the “Goonies” house is an entrepreneur from Johnson County. The report said Behman Zakeri, a Kansas City native, business owner and self-proclaimed “Goonie” bought the Victorian-era home in Astoria, Oregon for $1,650,777.
De Soto family pleas for help with father stuck in ICU in Mexico
They're more than 1,000 miles away from their father, who suffered a brain aneurysm while in Mexico. But getting him home will cost thousands of dollars.
northwestmoinfo.com
New Terminal at KCI Airport is Almost Finished
(MISSOURINET) – Kansas City’s airport is about to look different. Anthony Morabith reports…
