goldcountrymedia.com
Placer DA's Office prevents serial child predator from prison release
The Placer County District Attorney's Office Lifer Parole Case Division was successful this week in stopping serial child molester William Michael Vogel, 69, from being released on parole. Vogel was arrested for luring and engaging in lewd acts with a child at an Auburn park in 1999. Upon his arrest,...
goldcountrymedia.com
Suspect shot, killed by Placer Sheriff's deputies after Auburn traffic stop
A traffic stop in the Highway 49 and Locksley Lane area of Auburn ended when Placer County Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed an armed man just before midnight Tuesday. The reason for the stop has not been released, but the Sheriff’s Office reported the driver engaged in an armed confrontation with deputies. Despite attempts to de-escalate the situation, the suspect continued to engage, resulting in the deputies shooting the suspect.
goldcountrymedia.com
The year 2022 was event-filled for the city of Lincoln and residents. Here’s a look back at the news, good and bad, from July to December, 2022.
Last week’s newspaper edition highlighted stories that appeared in the newspaper from January to June 2022. The entire 2022 year in review can be found online at lincolnnewsmessenger.com. Stories:. Lincoln man sentenced to 13-plus years for attacking elder victim while on probation. Staff Report. July 7, 2022. Anthony Pintarelli,...
goldcountrymedia.com
Alfred "Bud" Daniel Nobili 5/15/1938 -12/23/2022
Alfred “Bud” Nobili passed away on December 23rd, 2022, in Roseville, Ca. at the age of 84. Bud had several loves of his life: His wife, his family, his friends, Del Oro High School and McCloud, California. Bud was a logger, a fireman, a hunter, a fisherman, an athlete, a veteran, a golfer, an artist, an educator, and a public school system administrator. He was successful at nearly everything he did, but he was modest about his accomplishments. Dozens of awards and certifications he received throughout his life and career were in boxes in the attic rather than displayed on walls or his desktop. He had no motivation for accolades.
goldcountrymedia.com
2 generations of EV Cain students learned community service from retiring teacher
Shirley Paris is retiring at the end of this school year, having spent 38 of her 40 years as a teacher at EV Cain Middle School in Auburn. That window in time explains why she teaches, why she chose to stay at EV Cain and her goal for the two generations of students she has instructed.
goldcountrymedia.com
Gary Miller 3/8/1949 - 9/16/2022
Gary Miller of Roseville, CA died September 16, 2022, less than 3 months after the death of his husband Mike Gollach. He was 73. A Quaker Memorial Meeting will be held January 21, 2023 at 11am at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Sacramento, 2425 Sierra Boulevard, Sacramento, California 95825. All are welcome to attend.
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin City Council adopts Whitney Ranch Unit 49 rezoning
Rocklin City Council adopted the Whitney Ranch Unit 49 rezoning after a second reading at Tuesday’s meeting. Whitney Ranch Unit 49 is an infill site located at the northeast corner of the intersection of Whitney Ranch Parkway and Songbird Way, according to the staff report. An infill site is a site that is underutilized within an existing pattern of development, typically in an urban area.
goldcountrymedia.com
Gary Blaine Reid 1935 - 2022
His friends called him “apple checks” because he was hardly ever without a huge grin on his face. He could walk into a room full of strangers, and before long, counted them all as friends. His stockpile of offbeat witticisms and hysterical stories was legendary, as was his kindness and willingness to help anyone, no matter their circumstances. He lived his entire life fully and joyfully, but on the day after Christmas, Gary Blaine Reid lost his brief battle with cancer and passed away at home with his family in San Marcos, CA. Born on August 2, 1935, to John and Wilma Reid in Cameron, WV, Gary lived most of his life in the Auburn area, attending local schools.
goldcountrymedia.com
Commentary: The gift of kindness
Congratulations for making it through another year and welcome to 2023!. The holiday decorations have come down and everyone is back to going about their daily business. However, the “energy” of the holidays seems to be sticking around a while longer and I am hopeful it will stick around the remainder of the year.
goldcountrymedia.com
Ronald O. Kester
Ronald O. Kester passed away peacefully on December 20th, 2022 surrounded by his family. Ron is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lauretta Kester. He is survived by his three children, Scott Kester (Jill), Paula Petrul (Thomas) and Alan Kester (Deana). He was an excellent grandpa to his five...
goldcountrymedia.com
John Brooks
John Brooks, 74, formerly of Roseville, passed away December 24, 2023 after a short illness. John had lived at Maidu Village for 10 years. A Celebration of Life will be announced in spring.
goldcountrymedia.com
Youth art opportunities abound at the Art League of Lincoln
As we welcome in 2023, the Art League of Lincoln ushers in a host of new youth art opportunities for our community, starting with the Lincoln Youth Art Exhibit. In addition, there are many classes for youth (and adults) in 2023. See below for more information on classes and visit the Art League of Lincoln website at www.ArtLeagueofLincoln.com.
goldcountrymedia.com
Tuesday power outage affects over 2,300 Auburn-area customers
PG&E customers in the Auburn area awoke to no power Tuesday. Power went out at 4:14 a.m., according to the company’s website. The outage affected 2,122 customers in Auburn, from Fulweiler Avenue to Ophir and Baltimore roads, and North Auburn, from Enterprise Drive up to Luther Road; 46 in the area of Landis Circle and Teamtrack Road; 28 in the Stone House Road and Hoppe Lane area; 61 near Dry Creek Road on Valley Quail Lane, Squirrel Creek Place and Meadow Oaks Drive; and one in the Oak Street and Huntley Avenue area.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer Supervisors ratify emergency for winter storms
The Placer County Board of Supervisors ratified a local emergency proclamation due to recent winter storms during its Tuesday meeting. The local emergency was proclaimed Jan. 5 by County Executive Officer Jane Christenson as a result of the ongoing response to recent storms. According to the staff report, the Dec. 26 storm caused flooding, downed trees and power outages, and the Jan. 4 storm produced the possibility of triggering debris flows in the River Fire and Mosquito Fire burn scar areas.
goldcountrymedia.com
Storms continue to soak region
Just when everyone thought New Year’s week brought the “storm of the century” into the region and it couldn’t get worse, Mother Nature has continued to flex her muscle once again over the last several days and continues to do so through this week. In the...
goldcountrymedia.com
Loomis Town Council picks Planning Commissioners
The new version of the Loomis Town Council appointed Planning Commissioners at the council's regular monthly meeting on Tuesday. Returning Town Council members Danny Cartwright and Jenny Knisley were joined by newly-elected members David Ring, Amanda Cortez and Stephanie Youngblood. The November election shake-up also created a major shake-up in...
goldcountrymedia.com
New Placer Supervisors sworn in; Jim Holmes selected as board chair
The Placer County Board of Supervisors began its first meeting of 2023 with the Oath of Office for the incoming supervisors and elected officials following the 2022 election. Incoming District 2 Supervisor Shanti Landon and incumbent District 1 Supervisor Bonnie Gore accepted their positions, along with Placer County Assessor Matt Maynard, Clerk-Recorder-Registrar of Voters Ryan Ronco, Auditor-Controller Andrew Sisk, District Attorney Morgan Gire and Treasurer-Tax Collector Tristan Butcher. Judge Alan Pineschi performed the Oath of Office.
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln High soccer star Zac Giles commits to Sacramento State University
The Lincoln High boys’ soccer team has had a lot of success in recent years as the Fighting Zebras finished second in the Foothill Valley League in 2021, 2022 and are currently 9-0 to start the season. One of the key players for the Zebras has been senior forward...
goldcountrymedia.com
Colfax shuts down Marysville in PVL showdown
Wednesday night’s girls basketball game between Colfax and Marysville showcased the top two teams in the Pioneer Valley League and two of the top three ranked Division IV teams in the Sac-Joaquin Section. As much hype as there was surrounding the game, the Lady Falcons squashed it quickly, as...
goldcountrymedia.com
Benedict's hard work pays off
Folsom High senior Ashley Benedict had a strong golf season in the fall for the Bulldogs, but even bigger, better and more importantly, Benedict had an outstanding year of golf. On Saturday, Benedict was honored by the Women’s Golf Association of Northern California as the most improved junior female golfer...
