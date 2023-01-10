His friends called him “apple checks” because he was hardly ever without a huge grin on his face. He could walk into a room full of strangers, and before long, counted them all as friends. His stockpile of offbeat witticisms and hysterical stories was legendary, as was his kindness and willingness to help anyone, no matter their circumstances. He lived his entire life fully and joyfully, but on the day after Christmas, Gary Blaine Reid lost his brief battle with cancer and passed away at home with his family in San Marcos, CA. Born on August 2, 1935, to John and Wilma Reid in Cameron, WV, Gary lived most of his life in the Auburn area, attending local schools.

AUBURN, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO