kunm.org
FRI: Mask and COVID vaccinations removed from Roundhouse entry requirements, + More
Health and safety measures to expect at the Roundhouse in 2023 - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico. During the 2023 legislative session, it’s looking like there will be no requirement for vaccination against COVID-19 to enter the Roundhouse, nor any requirement to wear masks. Rules specific to the two...
Despite massive rains in western states, New Mexico remains ‘abnormally dry’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While western states like California and Nevada recently got soaked, New Mexico hasn’t seen nearly as much rain. And, in fact, most of the state remains ‘abnormally dry’ or in drought. As of the second week of January, about 91% of New Mexico was at least drier than normal, according to the U.S […]
50 Percent Millennials Register Independent: The Case for New Mexico House Bill 54
New Mexico House Bill 54 proposes Open Primaries which would bring Independents and Decline to States into the primary fold. New Mexico house bill 54 of the 2023 legislative session proposes changes to state primary elections. If House Bill 54 passes, voters would no longer need to declare a party registration to participate in a primary. Currently, voters registered as Democrat or Republican can vote with their party in primary elections. New Mexico has about 300,000 Independent voters and the number appears to be growing nationwide as voters become disenchanted with the 2 party system.
searchlightnm.org
No eyes on the skies
ARTESIA, N.M. — To the naked eye, the oil storage tanks at the well site look normal. Then Charlie Barrett pulls out his specialized camera and trains the lens on a tall and narrow pipe used to vent or flare gases. “There, it’s emitting,” he says, pointing out a...
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KOAT 7
New Mexico House Bill 50 aims to remove large-capacity gun magazines
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We are now less than a week away from the legislative session, and a new bill being proposed is focusing on banning large-capacity gun magazines in New Mexico. “As I'm looking, there is not one gun in this cabinet that would be allowed under the proposed...
KRQE News 13
Migrant smuggling activity ramps up in New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – U.S. Border Patrol agents watching Southern New Mexico roads stopped 10 suspicious vehicles and apprehended nearly 30 unauthorized migrants in a 24-hour period this week. The apprehensions and arrests of several drivers who are U.S. citizens took place on New Mexico State Highway...
Mexican Grey Wolf detected in northern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Mexican Grey Wolf has made quite the journey traveling more than 350 miles from her pack in Arizona. Most recently, she’s been tracked outside of Las Vegas, New Mexico. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the lone wolf is a one-year-old female who was born into the Mexican Grey Wolf […]
KRQE News 13
Most popular boy names in the 90s in New Mexico
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in New Mexico using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and...
kunm.org
TUES: Governor pitches tax relief and more classroom time in budget recommendation, + More
New Mexico governor pitches tax relief, more classroom time - By Morgan Lee Associated Press. New Mexico would use a surge in oil-related income to underwrite health insurance costs for educators, expand minimum classroom instructional hours at public schools and shore up access to health care and high-speed internet in remote areas, under budget recommendations issued Tuesday by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
New Mexico Legislative Finance Committee releases proposal for $9.4 billion budget
Thursday, the Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) released it's $9.4 billion dollar budget recommendation.
newsfromthestates.com
NM train riders want to see investment in high-speed rail make it out of the station
The Rail Runner at the Santa Fe Depot Station on Jan. 10, 2023. It is the only commuter train for New Mexicans and it stretches from Belen to Santa Fe. (Photo by Megan Taros for Source NM) Alix Bliss wants to live in New Mexico without owning a car. The...
Governor appoints Donnie Quintana as New Mexico Veterans Services Secretary
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A retired Army colonel and longtime state employee, Donnie Quintana will now lead New Mexico’s Department of Veterans Services. Quintana’s appointment to the position was announced in a news release from Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office Thursday. A native New Mexican, Quintana spent over 35 years in the military. Most recently, he’s […]
KOAT 7
Moose spotted near Santa Fe
A moose was spotted near Ski Santa Fe last month, making this one of the southern most sighting of a moose in New Mexico. According to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, there have been a dozen confirmed sightings of moose in the last 10 years. Last year, there were multiple reports of sightings in the north central part of the state.
New Mexico’s new utility regulators hold first open meeting
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now more than two years after New Mexico voters approved an overhaul of the state’s utility regulating body, the new Public Regulation Commission (PRC) is up and running. Appointed by the Governor, three new PRC commissioners held their first open meeting Wednesday as they prepare to tackle major decisions involving utility […]
ladailypost.com
NMDG&F Announces Mexican Wolf Spotted Monday North Of Interstate 40 In Northeast New Mexico
SANTA FE – New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (NMDG&F) announced Monday that a female wolf (f2754) has been documented crossing out of the Mexican Wolf Experimental Population Area (MWEPA) north of Interstate 40 in New Mexico. The wolf is affixed with a radio collar, which is transmitting...
New Mexico lawmakers look to make changes to upcoming legislative sessions
"Time is the thing we lack most."
KRQE News 13
How does New Mexico rank among best and worst states to raise a family?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When it comes to the best and worst states to raise a family, New Mexico ranks low on the list according to a recent WalletHub report. New Mexico ranks No. 49 overall based on criteria like health, safety, family fun, education, child care, affordability, and socioeconomic.
New Mexico cannabis sales on pace to reach $300 million by April 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico received a big influx of revenue to finish off the year 2022 with cannabis sales reaching a new high in the month of December. According to the Albuquerque Journal, sales figures were released from the Cannabis Control Division displaying that the state made roughly $214 million in recreational sales […]
Santa Fe Reporter
Label it Green
Thinking of trying a THC/CBD gummie to quell your post-holiday stress but not sure how safe that might be? If the dispensary you visit follows state law, there’ll be a warning label instructing you not to drive or operate heavy machinery while under the influence and informing you of the long-term health risks, particularly for pregnant and breastfeeding women.
