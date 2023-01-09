ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Alamogordo Conservative Daily

50 Percent Millennials Register Independent: The Case for New Mexico House Bill 54

New Mexico House Bill 54 proposes Open Primaries which would bring Independents and Decline to States into the primary fold. New Mexico house bill 54 of the 2023 legislative session proposes changes to state primary elections. If House Bill 54 passes, voters would no longer need to declare a party registration to participate in a primary. Currently, voters registered as Democrat or Republican can vote with their party in primary elections. New Mexico has about 300,000 Independent voters and the number appears to be growing nationwide as voters become disenchanted with the 2 party system.
searchlightnm.org

No eyes on the skies

ARTESIA, N.M. — To the naked eye, the oil storage tanks at the well site look normal. Then Charlie Barrett pulls out his specialized camera and trains the lens on a tall and narrow pipe used to vent or flare gases. “There, it’s emitting,” he says, pointing out a...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Migrant smuggling activity ramps up in New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – U.S. Border Patrol agents watching Southern New Mexico roads stopped 10 suspicious vehicles and apprehended nearly 30 unauthorized migrants in a 24-hour period this week. The apprehensions and arrests of several drivers who are U.S. citizens took place on New Mexico State Highway...
DEMING, NM
KRQE News 13

Mexican Grey Wolf detected in northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Mexican Grey Wolf has made quite the journey traveling more than 350 miles from her pack in Arizona. Most recently, she’s been tracked outside of Las Vegas, New Mexico. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the lone wolf is a one-year-old female who was born into the Mexican Grey Wolf […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Most popular boy names in the 90s in New Mexico

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in New Mexico using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and...
NEW MEXICO STATE
kunm.org

TUES: Governor pitches tax relief and more classroom time in budget recommendation, + More

New Mexico governor pitches tax relief, more classroom time - By Morgan Lee Associated Press. New Mexico would use a surge in oil-related income to underwrite health insurance costs for educators, expand minimum classroom instructional hours at public schools and shore up access to health care and high-speed internet in remote areas, under budget recommendations issued Tuesday by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

Governor appoints Donnie Quintana as New Mexico Veterans Services Secretary

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A retired Army colonel and longtime state employee, Donnie Quintana will now lead New Mexico’s Department of Veterans Services. Quintana’s appointment to the position was announced in a news release from Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office Thursday. A native New Mexican, Quintana spent over 35 years in the military. Most recently, he’s […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

Moose spotted near Santa Fe

A moose was spotted near Ski Santa Fe last month, making this one of the southern most sighting of a moose in New Mexico. According to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, there have been a dozen confirmed sightings of moose in the last 10 years. Last year, there were multiple reports of sightings in the north central part of the state.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico’s new utility regulators hold first open meeting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now more than two years after New Mexico voters approved an overhaul of the state’s utility regulating body, the new Public Regulation Commission (PRC) is up and running. Appointed by the Governor, three new PRC commissioners held their first open meeting Wednesday as they prepare to tackle major decisions involving utility […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
Santa Fe Reporter

Label it Green

Thinking of trying a THC/CBD gummie to quell your post-holiday stress but not sure how safe that might be? If the dispensary you visit follows state law, there’ll be a warning label instructing you not to drive or operate heavy machinery while under the influence and informing you of the long-term health risks, particularly for pregnant and breastfeeding women.
CALIFORNIA STATE

