KRQE News 13

U.S. Marshals Director promises more warrant serving deputies for Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a two-hour, crime-focused meeting with Albuquerque city leaders Wednesday, the director of the leading federal agency focused on capturing fugitives is promising more help for Albuquerque. U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald L. Davis announced the service will soon place more warrant serving deputies in Albuquerque as the city and county seek to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 13 – Jan. 19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 13 – 19. Albuquerque Jan. 13-15 – Albuquerque Comic Con 2023 – The comic con is back in town at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Attendees can enjoy a star-studded lineup for a three-day event. Tickets range from $20 to $200+. Jan. 13-16 – MLK Dream […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque asks legislators for $50 million for housing in the city

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With a legislative session flush with funds on the horizon, Albuquerque is asking for $50 million to support housing in the state’s biggest city. In an announcement Wednesday, city leaders point to a “housing crisis” as evidence that the funds are needed. “We are facing a housing crisis that affects people from all […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico attorney general in favor of student debt relief plan

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County appoints another new House rep for open Albuquerque westside seat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another Albuquerque teacher, Flor Yanira Gurrola Valenzuela has been appointed to fill a newly vacated westside Albuquerque seat in the New Mexico House of Representatives. The appointment marks the second time Bernalillo County Commissioners have filled the seat of a longtime Albuquerque lawmaker who’s now serving in the state Senate. Gurrola Valenzuela […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Presbyterian Health Will Outsource Santa Fe ER Starting Next Month

Presbyterian will outsource Santa Fe health services next month. The Albuquerque Journal reports Presbyterian Health Services’ emergency department and hospitalist staffing at its Santa Fe Medical Center will be run by a private equity-backed staffing company starting next month. New Mexico Health Resources Executive Director Jerry Harrison tells the Journal while such outsourcing is happening around the country—and at Presbyterian’s Rust Medical Center in Rio Rancho—the decision to contract with the for-profit Sound Physicians for the Santa Fe facility carries weight and is “a reflection of the introduction of Wall Street into health care.” Reportedly, a dozen doctors at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center received notice months ago about the shift, with the option to sign contracts with the Tacoma, Washington-based Sound Physicians. That company paid $14.5 million in 2013 to settle allegations that it over-billed Medicare and other federal health care programs. Presbyterian Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Johnson tells the Journal in a statement the hospital “like many hospitals across our state and nation [uses] staffing agencies and external partners in our facilities to ensure that the community has access to care when they need it most.” Kaiser Health News reported last month on the rising concerns among emergency room doctors about hospitals contracting with private equity-backed companies, along with pending litigation about the practice’s legality.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico 2023 legislative session: What you need to know

Editor’s Note: This story is an updated 2023 version of a previously published story SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, January 17 marks the start of the 2023 legislative session in New Mexico. Once again, 112 publicly elected lawmakers will gather at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe to make big decisions that will guide the state […]
SANTA FE, NM
corralescomment.com

Lots of changes ahead for Corrales this year

Projects in Corrales that have languished for years could finally unfold in the coming year, but that probably won’t include the plagued pathways along Corrales Road in the business district. With a flush session of the state Legislature getting underway, Corrales may come away with funding to complete the...
CORRALES, NM
KOAT 7

Moose spotted near Santa Fe

A moose was spotted near Ski Santa Fe last month, making this one of the southern most sighting of a moose in New Mexico. According to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, there have been a dozen confirmed sightings of moose in the last 10 years. Last year, there were multiple reports of sightings in the north central part of the state.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sandoval elected officials call out bad behavior at meetings during public comment

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County commissioners are speaking out about the uncivil behavior at their meetings. This comes after someone made alarming statements during public comment. Leaders in Sandoval County say a lot of it is being fueled by election deniers.  At a meeting in December, Joshua James told commissioners, “You’ve all committed […]
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
rrobserver.com

Governor fills vacancy on Sandoval County Commission

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the appointment of Joshua Jones to the Sandoval County Commission on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Jones fills a vacancy created by the resignation of former Commissioner F. Kenneth Eichwald, who was elected in November 2022 as Sandoval County Magistrate Court Judge. According to the governor’s office,...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM

