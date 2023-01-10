Read full article on original website
Nowell leads No. 11 Kansas St past OSU for 9th straight win
MANHATTAN — Markquis Nowell scored 20 points and found Keyontae Johnson for an alley-oop dunk with 38 seconds left as No. 11 Kansas State held off Oklahoma State 65-57 on Tuesday night. Johnson added 12 points and Desi Sills had 11 for the Wildcats (15-1, 4-0 Big 12), who...
Cowboys host red-hot Raiders looking for first win of 2023
With a month's worth of action on the hardwood already in the books, two teams, each ranked in Class 4A before the season began, will clash in Abilene as the Cowboys prepare to host white-hot Wamego on Tuesday evening. The Red Raiders will enter this contest at 6-1, having already...
Top-ranked Trojans look to remain perfect in Clay Center
After steamrolling Minneapolis to remain a perfect 7-0 on the young season, the Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team will turn their attention to Clay Center in their final matchup before the Sterling Tournament next week. In the first KBCA rankings of the new year, the Trojans reclaimed their...
Cowgirls play host to #3 Wamego in search of big upset win
With the 2022 portion of the schedule well in the books, the Wamego and Abilene girls’ basketball teams will meet on Tuesday night, each looking for a big early-January win. The Lady Raiders have gotten off to a roaring start this season at 7-0 and will come into this contest ranked as the #3 team in Class 4A, having knocked off St. Mary’s and Concordia to open their new year.
Longtime admin named president of Washburn University
TOPEKA — The president of Midwestern State University was selected Wednesday to serve as the 15th president of Washburn University. JuliAnn Mazachek, who worked 30 years at Washburn before leaving in 2022 for Midwestern State, was chosen by the university’s board of regents to replace Jerry Farley. He retired in September after a quarter century leading the Topeka university. The interim president was Marshall Meek, who runs the WU Alumni Association and Foundation.
5th-ranked Lady Trojans travel to Clay Center in search of bounce-back win
On the heels of their first and only loss of the 2022-23 season, the 5th-ranked Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team will look to bounce back on Tuesday ahead of their midseason tournament as they travel to Clay Center to take on the Tigers. The Lady Trojans will come...
🎥Watch live as Southeast of Saline takes on Clay Center tonight!
Southeast of Saline travels to Clay Center Tuesday night to take on the Tigers. If you can't make it to the games, we've got you covered!. The girls play at 6 p.m. Tuesday and the boys at approximately 7:30 p.m. You can listen to the basketball games on KINA (910...
Game Warden: 7 deer left dead in Kansas fields
WASHINGTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating after seven deer were left to lay dead in a field in Washington County. On January 4, a landowner reported at least five whitetail deer that had been shot with a small caliber rifle and left to lay in crop fields near Hanover Avenue and Yankee Road in Washington County, according to a social media report from Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens.
Kansas woman accused of setting series of fires
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged arson. Just after 11a.m. Tuesday fire crews first responded to the 1500 block of SW Cheyenne Hills Road on the report of a grass fire, according to Topeka Fire Dept. spokesperson Rosie Nichols. Firefighters were able to control the fire before structures were threatened.
Police: Suspect stole $45,000 check written by Kan. school district
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and USD 384 are investigating alleged theft in Riley County. On Friday, officers filed a report for theft at Randolph Middle School, 2 Ram Way, in Randolph, according to the Riley County County Police Department activity report. The Blue Valley School District and Thermal...
Police arrest man after finding PCP, children at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 500 Block SE 37th Street, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
KHP IDs firefighter struck by car while working crash
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Topeka firefighter was injured after being struck by a car while working an accident on icy Interstate 470 on Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Honda CRV driven by Robert Gary Cooper, 57, Topeka, was eastbound on Interstate 470 at Huntoon in lane 2. The...
Suspect in New Year's Eve shooting in Kan. identified
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a New Year's Eve shooting released security camera images on Jan. 9 asking for help to ID a suspect. On Thursday, the Shawnee County Sheriff's office reported the public assisted in helping them identify the individual. Just before 2a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022,...
Sheriff asks for help to ID New Year's Eve shooting suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and on Monday, released security camera images asking for help to ID a suspect. Just before 2a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022, deputies were dispatched to a business inmthe 5300 block of SW Topeka Boulevard for a disturbance, according to deputy Abigail Christian.
