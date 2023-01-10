ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, IL

Mike Berry

Midland Plaza expansion planned -- if city helps out

A major expansion of Midland Plaza in Kewanee is on the drawing board, and company officials are looking for financial help from the city for the project. Les Cohen, president and CEO of Cohen Development Group, the Peoria firm which owns the shopping center, outlined the expansion plans at Monday’s City Council meeting. Cohen said he hopes the project can be completed this year.
KEWANEE, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford City Council rejects proposal to allow backyard hens

ROCKFORD — City Council members decided Monday that allowing fowl in local neighborhoods would be a foul move. The council voted 9-5 to reject a proposal that would have allowed residents to raise up to four hens on their property. Aldermen Bill Rose, Mark Bonne, Jonathan Logemann, Tuffy Quinonez and Gabrielle Torina had voted in favor of the measure after 17 minutes of discussion.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

IRS sends out 12 million refunds

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Coroner's office has created a position to fight against the ongoing opioid crisis in Winnebago County. The Community Care Coordinator is the new position title. The job will have a few roles. First and foremost, helping the families that have lost loved ones due to an overdose.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Oregon Crossing Guard Recognized for Dedicated Service

The Oregon City Council met in regular session for the first time in 2023 last Tuesday night. A plaque was presented by Mayor Ken Williams to Bea Orsted for her 28 years of dedicated service as a crossing guard. In a continuing effort to bring new business to town the...
OREGON, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

After Sunday Crash in Downtown Oregon Resulted in Vehicle Smashing into Ogle County Brewery, Council Looking into Pole Barriers, But will IDOT Allow It

During the most recent Oregon City Council meeting, some members expressed their thoughts that the city dodge a big bullet and was lucky. They were referring to the two-vehicle accident that happened and resulted in one of the vehicles crashing into the Ogle County Brewery establishment. Mayor Ken Williams stated...
OGLE COUNTY, IL
rcreader.com

Whiteside County Sheriff's Office Dispatch, January 11

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48. $24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!. Click this link to Old School Subscribe now. Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!. "We're the...
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

FDA: Moderna left out data on boosters

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
1440 WROK

Deer Destroys Illinois Apartment To Prove Why Pets Aren’t Allowed

An apartment in Illinois was seriously damaged after a deer broke in. For being such majestic animals, deer can get themselves into mischief. Of course, Illinois drivers have to be very careful driving in rural areas during the night because of deer running into the road. I have also noticed a lot of stories lately about deer getting into buildings and causing some serious damage. Plus, they are big and strong so they are difficult to move. The animals are easily startled so they can go off at the drop of a hat and trash a place quickly.
ILLINOIS STATE
nrgmediadixon.com

Rock Falls Accepting Bids for Lawn Maintenance

City of Rock Falls is seeking bids for Lawn Maintenance. The Scope of Services to be performed under the Contract Documents in general consists of mowing and other general lawn maintenance of various locations throughout the City of Rock Falls. Locations will be identified by the Building Inspector or his designee in accordance with specifications included in the bid packet.
ROCK FALLS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Metra service could expand to DeKalb

DeKALB, Ill. - Metra service could expand westward to DeKalb if the city council decides to hire a Chicago-based consulting company for nearly $100,000. The money would go towards studying how to best expand the city's public transit options. The DeKalb City Council met Monday night to decide whether to...
DEKALB, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Dixon Foundation Asking for Items for Silent Auction During Stupor Bowl

The Dixon Public Schools Foundation is looking for donations for Silent Auction items for their Stupor Bowl fundraiser. The Stupor Bowl, the biggest fundraiser for the Foundation will be held at Reagan Middle School on Saturday February 11. Part of the event is the Silent Auction. If you have an...
DIXON, IL
MyStateline.com

Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical plant Wednesday

Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and billowing clouds of smoke could be seen emanating from the factory. (Video: WLS) Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical …. Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and...
ROCKFORD, IL
starvedrock.media

Some Bureau County Sheriff Operations At New Law Enforcement Center

The Bureau County Sheriff's Office is working out of two Princeton sites these days. Sheriff Jim Reed said Wednesday the Records, Civil Process, Operations, Investigations and Jail Administration now operate at 800 Ace Road. All road patrol and jail division tasks remain at 22 Park Avenue West. Reed added that all phone numbers and their extensions and email addresses are the same. There has been no changes in communications to the new facililty.

