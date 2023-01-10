Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Council Approves Creation of Office of Economic Development and Search for Director
It has been a long time since the City of Rock Falls had someone who’s work was just economic development. The city used to have an Economic Development Office until the early 2,000’s when the council chose to defund the department. Following the last City Council meeting, the...
wvik.org
Rockford mayor responds after anti-panhandling billboard campaign gets mixed reviews
Cities across the country wrestle with reducing the number of people asking for money on their streets citing a concern for traffic and public safety. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says he hopes the billboards will move residents likely to donate by panhandlers to put their money elsewhere. “If you're providing...
nrgmediadixon.com
Fritts Makes History as He is Sworn Into the 103 General Assembly Wednesday
History was made as the 103 General Assembly was sworn in on Wednesday. Part of that history is from Dixon as Brad Fritts, State Representative for the new 74th District took the oath of office. Fritts is the youngest elected official sworn into the General Assembly in its 200-year history.
Midland Plaza expansion planned -- if city helps out
A major expansion of Midland Plaza in Kewanee is on the drawing board, and company officials are looking for financial help from the city for the project. Les Cohen, president and CEO of Cohen Development Group, the Peoria firm which owns the shopping center, outlined the expansion plans at Monday’s City Council meeting. Cohen said he hopes the project can be completed this year.
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford City Council rejects proposal to allow backyard hens
ROCKFORD — City Council members decided Monday that allowing fowl in local neighborhoods would be a foul move. The council voted 9-5 to reject a proposal that would have allowed residents to raise up to four hens on their property. Aldermen Bill Rose, Mark Bonne, Jonathan Logemann, Tuffy Quinonez and Gabrielle Torina had voted in favor of the measure after 17 minutes of discussion.
MyStateline.com
IRS sends out 12 million refunds
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Coroner's office has created a position to fight against the ongoing opioid crisis in Winnebago County. The Community Care Coordinator is the new position title. The job will have a few roles. First and foremost, helping the families that have lost loved ones due to an overdose.
nrgmediadixon.com
Oregon Crossing Guard Recognized for Dedicated Service
The Oregon City Council met in regular session for the first time in 2023 last Tuesday night. A plaque was presented by Mayor Ken Williams to Bea Orsted for her 28 years of dedicated service as a crossing guard. In a continuing effort to bring new business to town the...
nrgmediadixon.com
After Sunday Crash in Downtown Oregon Resulted in Vehicle Smashing into Ogle County Brewery, Council Looking into Pole Barriers, But will IDOT Allow It
During the most recent Oregon City Council meeting, some members expressed their thoughts that the city dodge a big bullet and was lucky. They were referring to the two-vehicle accident that happened and resulted in one of the vehicles crashing into the Ogle County Brewery establishment. Mayor Ken Williams stated...
rcreader.com
Whiteside County Sheriff's Office Dispatch, January 11
Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48. $24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!. Click this link to Old School Subscribe now. Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!. "We're the...
MyStateline.com
FDA: Moderna left out data on boosters
WIFR
Local businesses could take a hit as federal agency considers ban on gas appliances
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than a third of American homes use gas stoves but that could change by the end of the year. The U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission is kicking around an idea to ban the appliances over concerns about asthma-causing pollutants they release in our homes. “Major...
Deer Destroys Illinois Apartment To Prove Why Pets Aren’t Allowed
An apartment in Illinois was seriously damaged after a deer broke in. For being such majestic animals, deer can get themselves into mischief. Of course, Illinois drivers have to be very careful driving in rural areas during the night because of deer running into the road. I have also noticed a lot of stories lately about deer getting into buildings and causing some serious damage. Plus, they are big and strong so they are difficult to move. The animals are easily startled so they can go off at the drop of a hat and trash a place quickly.
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Accepting Bids for Lawn Maintenance
City of Rock Falls is seeking bids for Lawn Maintenance. The Scope of Services to be performed under the Contract Documents in general consists of mowing and other general lawn maintenance of various locations throughout the City of Rock Falls. Locations will be identified by the Building Inspector or his designee in accordance with specifications included in the bid packet.
fox32chicago.com
Metra service could expand to DeKalb
DeKALB, Ill. - Metra service could expand westward to DeKalb if the city council decides to hire a Chicago-based consulting company for nearly $100,000. The money would go towards studying how to best expand the city's public transit options. The DeKalb City Council met Monday night to decide whether to...
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Foundation Asking for Items for Silent Auction During Stupor Bowl
The Dixon Public Schools Foundation is looking for donations for Silent Auction items for their Stupor Bowl fundraiser. The Stupor Bowl, the biggest fundraiser for the Foundation will be held at Reagan Middle School on Saturday February 11. Part of the event is the Silent Auction. If you have an...
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Wants to Help New Owner of Northland Mall, But a TIF District is Off the Table
Earlier this year, a new owner purchased the Northland Mall in Sterling after the previous owner was able to bring in several new businesses. To help the new owners of the K-Mart property, the city declared the property a TIF District. This gives tax breaks for the developers and allows the use of special city funds for improvements.
MyStateline.com
Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical plant Wednesday
Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and billowing clouds of smoke could be seen emanating from the factory. (Video: WLS) Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical …. Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and...
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford wants to connect gaps in sidewalk. Here’s what’s on tap next and what’s on the horizon
ROCKFORD — The city is preparing to extend sidewalk north along Parkview Avenue as part of a project intended to make crossing Spring Creek Road safer for pedestrians and set the stage for future connections to the riverfront recreation path. The plan calls for extending sidewalk from where it...
fox32chicago.com
McHenry County Sheriff will not enforce assault weapons ban calling it 'clear violation of the 2nd Amendment'
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - The McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman say his office will not enforce the newly signed assault weapons ban. Sheriff Tadelman released a statement Thursday saying he and many others believe the new Illinois law "is a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution."
starvedrock.media
Some Bureau County Sheriff Operations At New Law Enforcement Center
The Bureau County Sheriff's Office is working out of two Princeton sites these days. Sheriff Jim Reed said Wednesday the Records, Civil Process, Operations, Investigations and Jail Administration now operate at 800 Ace Road. All road patrol and jail division tasks remain at 22 Park Avenue West. Reed added that all phone numbers and their extensions and email addresses are the same. There has been no changes in communications to the new facililty.
