Midland Plaza expansion planned -- if city helps out
A major expansion of Midland Plaza in Kewanee is on the drawing board, and company officials are looking for financial help from the city for the project. Les Cohen, president and CEO of Cohen Development Group, the Peoria firm which owns the shopping center, outlined the expansion plans at Monday’s City Council meeting. Cohen said he hopes the project can be completed this year.
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Council Approves Creation of Office of Economic Development and Search for Director
It has been a long time since the City of Rock Falls had someone who’s work was just economic development. The city used to have an Economic Development Office until the early 2,000’s when the council chose to defund the department. Following the last City Council meeting, the...
Downtown Moline Brewing Company Has Permanently Closed It’s Doors
This downtown Moline bar has permanently closed its doors to the public, and its handcrafted beer will no longer be served in the Quad Cities. "What happened to the Moline location? One week they were about to start serving food then the next week they were closed…gone….see ya!" -Facebook Comment.
WIFR
Local businesses could take a hit as federal agency considers ban on gas appliances
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than a third of American homes use gas stoves but that could change by the end of the year. The U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission is kicking around an idea to ban the appliances over concerns about asthma-causing pollutants they release in our homes. “Major...
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Accepting Bids for Lawn Maintenance
City of Rock Falls is seeking bids for Lawn Maintenance. The Scope of Services to be performed under the Contract Documents in general consists of mowing and other general lawn maintenance of various locations throughout the City of Rock Falls. Locations will be identified by the Building Inspector or his designee in accordance with specifications included in the bid packet.
nrgmediadixon.com
After Sunday Crash in Downtown Oregon Resulted in Vehicle Smashing into Ogle County Brewery, Council Looking into Pole Barriers, But will IDOT Allow It
During the most recent Oregon City Council meeting, some members expressed their thoughts that the city dodge a big bullet and was lucky. They were referring to the two-vehicle accident that happened and resulted in one of the vehicles crashing into the Ogle County Brewery establishment. Mayor Ken Williams stated...
This Beloved QC Pancake House Will Be Opening Two Additional QC Locations
If you love some good old pancakes to start the day, you'll have two new places soon to get them in the QC. Flip's Pancake House, which already has a home in Bettendorf on Competition Drive and one on 27th Street in Moline, is gearing up to open two more locations in the Quad Cities.
ourquadcities.com
New indoor theme park coming to Bettendorf
A new indoor theme park is planned for the vacant former Schnucks and Marshalls stores at Bettendorf’s Duck Creek Plaza on Middle Road. Jester FEC (based in Lexington, Ky.) has completed the acquisition of the former Schnucks and Marshalls at Duck Creek Plaza. Construction of a new indoor theme park will begin this spring — the company’s sixth large-scale indoor theme park with go karts, bowling, miniature golf, laser tag, large kids’ zone, and more, according to a Tuesday press release.
KWQC
No public data at risk in Scott County vendor cyberattack
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A vendor working for Scott County suffered a cyberattack that’s led to land records being unavailable online. Cott Systems Inc., a technology vendor for the Recorder’s Office, had a cyber incident on Dec. 26. But that hasn’t jeopardized data on the county’s system....
One Pile of Dog Poop Can Cost Davenport Pet Parents A Lot of Money
Dog owners in Davenport, for the sake of your bank accounts, you need to make sure you're always cleaning up your pet's poops. My apartment building has had a seemingly worsening problem of people letting their dogs go number two outside in the parking lot and not taking the time to clean it up. So then unless I want to step in a steaming pile of ew, I have to hopscotch my way to my car.
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Foundation Asking for Items for Silent Auction During Stupor Bowl
The Dixon Public Schools Foundation is looking for donations for Silent Auction items for their Stupor Bowl fundraiser. The Stupor Bowl, the biggest fundraiser for the Foundation will be held at Reagan Middle School on Saturday February 11. Part of the event is the Silent Auction. If you have an...
MyStateline.com
IRS sends out 12 million refunds
MyStateline.com
FDA: Moderna left out data on boosters
Rockford’s Package Thieves Do Most Of Their Stealing On These 2 Days
Package theft, in the form of swiping stuff from front porches is big business, and it's getting bigger every year as more and more of us are doing our shopping online. A new study shows that two days of the week in particular are the most active for porch pirates.
Woman’s car is stolen just after she moved into new Rockford apartment
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old Rockford woman had just moved into her new apartment when thieves broke in and stole both her car and her sense of security. The move to the apartment on Rome Avenue was Destiny Robins first, out of her parents’ home. On Tuesday, while she was in bed, she heard […]
Freeport auto parts store goes up in flames
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple fire agencies were on the scene of a blaze at a Freeport business Wednesday night. Crews were called to Mowery Auto Parts on N. Van Buren Avenue late Wednesday afternoon. Multiple box alarms had been called. Smoke could still be seen coming from the building hours later. It was not […]
Rockford says no to chickens
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An ordinance that would allow homeowners to keep up to four hens inside a permitted chicken coop was voted on at Rockford City Council Monday night. The “Hen Ordinance” did not pass city council, but this was not the first, or last, time that this issue will be discussed. “5 yes, […]
MyStateline.com
Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical plant Wednesday
Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and billowing clouds of smoke could be seen emanating from the factory. (Video: WLS) Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical …. Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and...
rcreader.com
Whiteside County Sheriff's Office Dispatch, January 11
Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48. $24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!. Click this link to Old School Subscribe now. Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!. "We're the...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help identifying 2 they say stole purse, used at Walmart
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police ask for help to identify two people they say stole a purse from a car, then used them at Walmart. Moline police took a report of a car burglary on Jan. 7, in the 3300 block of 14th Street, police said. A purse was stolen from the car.
