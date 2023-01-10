Read full article on original website
Jen R
3d ago
A BIG Thank you to Liberation Cat House & Ashley for saving sweet little Bug from the streets! So happy she’s been adopted & will never be lonely or hungry again ❤️
Reply(1)
33
LEAH E
3d ago
I'm crying so hard! How could this sweet angel have such terrible misfortune? Just shows you animals don't know what disabilities are, and act like nothing is wrong! Bless the Pittsburgher that took her in, I'm not surprised, we love our kitty cats! Thank you so much!♥️
Reply
16
Edward Walters
2d ago
I wish I had the money to make sure all little kittens and cat's would be able to go to the veterinarian to make sure they are well. I can't help it I love cats
Reply
6
Related
lovemeow.com
A Couple Rescued a Roadside Kitten While Traveling but Ended Up Bringing Three Cats Home
A couple rescued a roadside kitten while traveling but ended up bringing three cats home. A couple was traveling in Greece when they spotted a little stray on the side of the road all alone. "We drove through an alley of olive trees when my partner stopped and pointed at the kitten," Olivia shared with Love Meow.
lovemeow.com
Kitten Roaming on Farmland Alone is Grateful Someone Notices Her and Finds Her Littermate too
A kitten who was roaming on farmland alone, was grateful someone noticed her and found her littermate too. Celine Crom of Chatons Orphelins Montreal, a cat rescue, was contacted about a tabby kitten needing urgent help. The kitten was wandering aimlessly around a farm with her eyes crusted shut. A...
lovemeow.com
Cat Wants to 'Talk' to Every Kitten that Comes Through the Door After His Life was Forever Changed
A former stray cat wants to "talk" to every kitten that comes through the door after his life was forever changed. Forest the cat found his forever home a few years ago and has been helping kittens in need ever since. Erica, a vet tech, crossed paths with Forest when she was working at a cat cafe.
lovemeow.com
Kitten Living Under Trailer Changes So Much Thanks to Kind People, Now Follows Her Brother Around for Life
A kitten who was living under a trailer, has changed so much thanks to kind people. Now, she follows her brother around for life. A grey kitten was rescued from under a trailer at a mobile home park. She had a broken jaw and a severe upper respiratory infection (URI). Her body was covered in fleas and she was just skin and bones.
What Does It Mean When You See A Cardinal? We Found Several Answers
Everyone has their own thoughts and symbolism behind the beautiful red bird. I took a deeper dive into what it actually means when you see a cardinal. For as long as I can remember my grandmother loved red birds. She never called them cardinals always red birds. I didn't find out until I was an adult that my momma was the one that started her love for them. She bought her a ceramic figurine and from then on Grandmother adored them. In the center room or sewing room of my Grandparent's home, there was a fireplace with a mantle and there sat all of her red birds given to her over the years. She loved to show them off. Over the years seeing a red bird always reminded me of my precious Grandmother and how very much I was loved by her.
A 66-year-old man who lived his entire life as a man suddenly finds out that he is actually a woman.
A 66-year-old man who lived his whole life in deception got the biggest shock of his life when he found out that he was actually a woman. One day this man went to the hospital because of the swollen abdomen, where he found he his actually a woman.
In 1997, a 17-year-old girl got ready for bed but by the next morning, she was gone. What happened to Kemberly Ramer?
17-year-old Kemberly Ramer was a popular honor roll student and cheerleader who lived in Opp, Alabama, with her father, Kenny. Her parents were divorced and her mother, Sue, lived 30 miles away in Walton County, Florida with Kemberly's 19-year-old sister, Kristin. Kemberly played on the women's softball team and she was excited to begin her senior year when she suddenly vanished.
Baby born with 31 Toes and Fingers can't undergo surgery because of his condition
A baby boy was born with 31 fingers and toes due to a rare congenital condition. The baby boy, named Hong Hong, was born seven years ago in January in Pingjiang County in Hunan province in China. He had two palms on each hand without any thumbs and eight toes on each foot.
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
Man leaves his wife for his young patient, and after he pays for everything, she and her boyfriend evict him
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A male nurse married for over 15 years was at work one night. Supposedly happily married, he was assigned a younger female patient in her late thirties one fateful night.
pethelpful.com
Great Pyrenees Who Didn't Get a Home for Christmas Is Breaking Hearts
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Over the holidays we saw so many wonderful, heartwarming stories of adoption, and it breaks our heats to think of all the animals in shelters who still need their forever homes. Foster homes do such a wonderful job of filling the gap between caring for an animal that is yet to be adopted before they can go home to their new owners. It can be such a heartbreaking labor of love for those fosters who can't seem to find the right home for their dog or cat.
dailypaws.com
Why Do Dogs Smell Your Crotch? (And How to Get Them to Stop)
If you've ever defended your nether regions from a sniffing dog, you've probably thought: why do dogs want to smell your crotch? It's awkward and embarrassing. Or what about when guests come over and your pup's bullet nose zeroes in on everyone's bums? Talk about awkward. We asked Alison Gerken, DVM, a veterinarian who treats behavioral disorders in pets at the San Francisco SPCA, what it means when a dog sniffs your bum and how you can stop it.
These 5 puppies were found behind a dumpster. A Gwinnett animal shelter saved them.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — It's a Christmas miracle for these 5 neglected puppies rescued just in time for the holidays and before the artic blast. The Paw Project of Georgia recently saved 5 puppies after a sweet community member found them behind a dumpster at a Gwinnett apartment complex.
Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark
An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
Hearts Break As Shelter Given 1-Month-Old Puppy: 'Unwanted Christmas Gifts'
"Don't give out pets as gifts to someone who didn't ask for one or done research on how to care for it," a caption on a video featuring a puppy in an animal shelter warned.
Some Think The Creature This Woman is Feeding is a Baby Nessie
It's simultaneously cute and terrifying.
After Taking a Sip of Her Juice, Father Realizes Restaurant Served His Toddler Alcohol
After taking one taste of his toddler's apple juice and noticing that she was acting strangely, a father dialed 911. This family made the decision to go out to lunch at a restaurant on a Sunday after they had completed attending church. Aaliyah drank the apple juice that her parents had selected. So far, everything had been going as usual.
New Mom Furious After Baby Born Just Before Christmas Doesn't Receive 'Double Presents'
Should a person born near a major holiday still get a birthday celebration?. There are a lot of reasons why the holiday season can be conflicting for a person. Whether it's traumatic events from their past, or just never really getting into that holiday spirit.
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
Teen girl has 12 molars pulled at age 17 when her mother tries to pray away her tooth decay in lieu of dental work
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Praying doesn't always work. My grandmother fully believed in the power of prayer; that's how my mother lost her molars at an early age.
Comments / 23