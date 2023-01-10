Read full article on original website
VodafoneZiggo Selects Nokia to Upgrade Nationwide IP Network
Nokia announced it has been selected to upgrade VodafoneZiggo’s nationwide IP network, expanding the two companies’ long-term relationship. With the deployment, VodafoneZiggo is building a network to enablea new generation of fixed and mobile services, including 5G, and to provide sufficient scale and quality of service (QoS)for theanticipated growth in network traffic and advanced services over the next decade.
How Disruptive are our Disruptive Technologies? Featured
Coined in 1995 by Clayton M. Christensen, the term ‘disruptive technologies’ refer to innovations that create a new market. While the term is believed to be one of that overused jargon, and there has been a lot of discussions revolving around what is to be defined as disruptive or otherwise, the replacement of telephone over the telegraph, smartphones over rudimentary phones, and private jet over supersonic transport are few developments we can agree on calling disruptive.
International Regulators Eye Call Authentication Featured
Illegal robocalls and call spoofing create significant headaches for consumers. In addition to the annoyance of frequent unwanted calls and the time spent resolving identity theft and account takeover issues, the losses from phone scams cost U.S. consumers an estimated $30 billion in 2021. Enterprises suffer as well — not...
Render Appoints Telco Executive Omar Ramadan to Scale Global Customer Operations and Delivery
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2023-- Global leader in geospatial network construction management technology, Render Networks, has bolstered its executive leadership with the addition of Omar Ramadan as Vice President - Customer Operations. Ramadan brings more than 20 years of customer service leadership experience and joins at an opportune moment for Render’s global network operator and builder customers as the industry prepares to deliver world-class connectivity to millions more homes and businesses in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005047/en/ Omar Ramadan, Vice President - Customer Operations, Render Networks (Photo: Business Wire)
Qualcomm, Salesforce to Collaborate to Develop New Intelligent Connected Vehicle Platform
Qualcomm Technologies and Salesforce, the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) announced the companies intend to collaborate to develop a new intelligent connected vehicle platform for the automotive industry. Built with Snapdragon Digital Chassis and Salesforce Automotive Cloud, this new platform intends to give automakers, fleet providers, automotive finance...
Exploitable Network Configurations Leave Telecom Providers Exposed to Significant Cybersecurity Breaches Featured
It’s not a newsflash that the telecommunications industry is critical not just to how we communicate, but how we live overall and is therefore viewed as critical national infrastructure. The fact that telco networks are so large and complex also poses a significant Attack Surface Management (ASM) challenge. Both factors make telcos highly susceptible to significant cybersecurity breaches either directly or through their long supply chains. A recent report from EY concluded that security is now number two among the top 10 risks facing telco providers today; yet 39% of telco CISOs believe security is still insufficiently factored into strategic investments. Which is why, until telcos adopt a zero trust mindset and security strategy, we will continue to see headlines like the ones about the T-Mobile breach and Vodafone’s compromised supplier which could have impacted the entire industry.
IDT Global Partners with XConnect to Tackle Robocalls with Intelligent DNO Data
XConnect, a Somos Company, the provider of world-class numbering intelligence solutions, has partnered with IDT Global, the wholesale voice and SMS division of IDT Corporation, a global provider of communications services, to utilise XConnect’s RealNumber DNO database that contains over 6 billion local and toll-free numbers in North America.
Brazil's V.tal Selects Kyndryl to Optimize Routes on its Neutral Fiber Optic Network
V.tal, Brazil's largest neutral end-to-end fiber optics infrastructure company, has chosen Kyndryl, the largest provider of IT infrastructure services in the world, to optimize and virtualize traffic and routes throughout its terrestrial network of more than 430,000 kilometers of fiber optics. With this agreement, V.tal will continue to drive the...
Catchpoint Releases Major Enhancements to its Network Experience Solution
Catchpoint releases major enhancements to its industry-leading Network Experience solution. These enhancements include network reachability, engineering & traffic routing improvements, as well as comprehensive monitoring for SASE, VPN, and the entire Internet stack. This makes it even easier for IT professionals to catch issues before they impact the business. The...
Neustar-Commissioned Study Shows CX Tied to Voice Channel
A new study, The State of Outbound Communications in 2022, commissioned by Neustar, a TransUnion company and conducted by Forrester Consulting, found that respondents’ top business goals include a focus on improving the customer experience (CX) and that outbound communications are closely tied to achieving those goals. While 87%...
International Insurtech bolttech Partners with AIS to Deliver Embedded Protection Services
International insurtech, bolttech, and Thailand's leading mobile network operator, AIS, have partnered to deliver embedded protection services including mobile device switch and replacement services to AIS customers for the recently-launched AIS Care+ programme. The AIS Care+ programme allows customers to switch or replace their smartphones and tablets flexibly for any...
Kazakhstan's Kcell Completes Migration to Single Nexign Converged BSS Digital Platform
Kcell, a leading provider of mobile telecommunications services in Kazakhstan, and Nexign, a leading provider of BSS and digitalization solutions, have completed project of unifying billing systems on a single Nexign Converged BSS digital platform. During the transition, data of more than 8 million subscribers of two brands, Kcell and...
Lynk Launches World’s 2nd and 3rd Commercial Cell-Towers-in-Space
Lynk Global (Lynk), the world’s leading satellite direct-to-standard-phone telecoms company, announced the successful launch and deployment of two more satellites in the company’s commercial cell-towers-in-space constellation. These satellites are covered by the world’s first and only commercial satellitedirect-to-standard- phone license that Lynk received from the FCC in September...
Far EasTone Delivers Smart Patrol Car Solution to Taiwan Police using Ericsson's 5G Network Slicing
Far EasTone Telecom (FET), the leading communications service provider in Taiwan, has delivered the world-first 5G Smart Patrol Car solution for the police department by leveraging AI and Ericsson’s end-to-end 5G network slicing technology including 5G Core and RAN Slicing utilizing Dynamic Radio Resource Partitioning in a live 5G Standalone (SA) network.
Nokia Core Networks Portfolio in Full Compliance with GSMA's NESAS Standard
Nokia announced that its Core Networks portfolio is in full compliance with all security requirements defined by the GSMA’s bi-annual Network Equipment Security Assurance Scheme (NESAS) audit. In contrast to the previous audit, a wider set of Core Networks products were assessedin the most recent audit, including IMS/Voice Core,...
BT Unveils New Digital Tools to Help Multinationals Measure & Optimise Carbon Impact
BT announced new digital tools to help multinational customers measure and optimise the carbon impact of running applications and cloud workloads across their network. While the Carbon Network Dashboard gives a real-time view of power consumption, the Digital Carbon Calculator helps customers estimate their network’s carbon footprint. The Dashboard...
JioGames Partners with Ubitus to Showcase Cloud Gaming Service in India
JioGames has collaborated with Ubitus to showcase cloud gaming service in India. JioGamesCloud, India’s own cloud gaming platform, stands to make console-quality like gaming easily accessible across devices. JioGamesCloud is currently available on Jio Set Top Box, smartphones (Android) and web browsers. Harnessing the power of Jio’s massive digital network, JioGamesCloud is set to revolutionize the standards for gaming.
Wilson Electronics Acquires Ultra-wideband RF over Fiber Provider Zinwave
Wilson Electronics announced that it has acquired Zinwave Communications, provider of unique, patented ultra-wideband RF over fiber solutions with more than 850 installations in 26 countries. The transaction expands the total addressable market and opens further opportunities for both organizations internationally. As the needs of enterprise-level organizations continue to grow,...
The Road to the Metaverse: 3 ‘Potholes’ That Could Slow Progress Featured
The Metaverse won’t just be about wearing VR goggles while our legless avatars play online games. It’s much bigger than that. The Metaverse will become the next iteration of the Internet – what’s being referred to as Web3.0. And just like the current Internet, it’s not a single company or product. It will impact everything, and take decades to evolve, leading to innovation in areas we can’t yet fully imagine. The immense power behind it will allow us to blur the boundaries between today’s physical and digital worlds.
Be on the Lookout: Here Are the Networking and Telecommunications Trends That Define 2023 Featured
If 2022 was all about large-scale 5G deployments and mass adoption of 5G handsets, what will 2023 bring to our industry?. A precipitous drop in the price of 5G chips and enhancements in 5G technology will begin to unlock use cases promised, but not previously delivered. Here are five trends IBM expects to see in the year ahead, along one highly anticipated trend we believe won’t happen in 2023.
