NXT New Year’s Evil Special Viewership And Key Demo
This past Tuesday’s episode of NXT, which was the New Year’s Evil special, drew an average of 700,000 viewers on the USA Network. This number is up from last week’s 653,000. In the key demographic, Tuesday night’s show averaged a 0.15 rating, which is down from last...
AEW Dynamite Viewership And Key Demo Up This Week
This past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite drew The first AEW Dynamite of 2023, with the new look and feel drew an average of 967,000 viewers on TBS, per showbuzzdaily.com. This is down from last week’s 864,000 viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, Wednesday’s Dynamite came in at No. 3...
Former AEW star scheduled for NJPW Battle in the Valley pre-show, Mercedes Mone’ set for main card
Former ROH, NXT and AEW star Bobby Fish is scheduled to square off against David Finlay on the pre-show for New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Battle in the Valley PPV, February 18 in San Jose. Also on the pre-show will be JR Kratos vs. Alex Coughlin. Mercedes Mone’ (former WWE...
AEW Rampage SPOILERS: Matches taped to air this Friday night on TNT
AEW taped this Friday night’s episode of Rampage at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, after Dynamite went off the air. Below are the spoilers for this Friday night’s show, courtesy of PWInsider. Darby Allin defeated Juice Robinson by pinfall after a coffin drop to retain the TNT...
AEW Dynamite Quick Match Results And Other Highlights: Major star returns, Trios Tag Title Ladder Match
This week’s AEW Dynamite is quick results and highlights from the KIA Forum in Inglewood, CA, just outside of Los Angeles. We apologize. Page nailed Moxley with a lariat and a Buckshot Lariat. After the match, the AEW doctor checked on Moxley in the ring. Moxley appeared to be completely out of it.
Another potential group is said to be interested in buying WWE, the name may surprise you
According to a report from Barrons, which is the sister publication for The Wall Street Journal, the Kahn family is said to be interested in purchasing WWE. Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below – what would WWE look like under the AEW banner if the Khan family bought WWE.
Breaking News: Stephanie McMcMahon resigns as Co-CEO of WWE
News breaking on Tuesday evening as Stephanie McMahon has announced her resignation as co-CEO of WWE. Stephanie McMahon was serving as Co-CEO and chairwoman of the Board of Directors of WWE since July 2022, having taken over the role after her father Vince McMahon announced his retirement. Vince McMahon announced...
AEW Star Featured In NY Times Magazine; WWE Files Motion In Ongoing Lawsuit With MLW
The New York Times Magazine has a very good and lengthy piece on AEW star Danhausen. According to PWInsider, WWE filed a motion back on January 5, hoping to get a protective order that would “suspend” the company’s obligation to produce the materials that MLW requested. Fightful notes that WWE argues the process of finding the materials could cost the company millions of dollars, and the substantial expense could be unnecessary if the court ultimately dismisses the lawsuit.
AEW Dynamite Preview: Trios Ladder Match, Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley and more!
AEW Dynamite will air live tonight on TBS, and emanate from the KIA Forum in Inglewood, CA, just outside of Los Angeles. As of this writing, AEW is advertising the following for tonight’s show:. -AEW World Trios Championship Match Best-Of-Seven Series: Death Triangle vs. The Elite in an Esclara...
IMPACT Results – 1/12/23 (Final Show Before Hard To Kill)
IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill is available through FITE TV for $39.99. We will have live coverage IMPACT Wrestling’s Hard To Kill PPV, beginning Friday night at 8:00 pm ET. IMPACT Wrestling results are courtesy of impactwrestling.com. Josh Alexander & Bully Ray Have a Digital Face-to-Face. Josh Mathews conducts...
Report: WWE looking to sell the company by mid-2023
According to a new report from F4WOnline, WWE is looking to sell the company by the middle of 2023. The report notes that Dave Meltzer had a long conversation with people from WWE where they gave the timeline in which they hope to have the company sold with JPMorgan assisting them.
NXT New Year’s Evil Quick Results And Highlights – 1/10/23 (NXT Title Match and more!)
Below are the quick results and highlights from Tuesday night’s NXT New Year’s Evil special that aired live on the USA Network. Jinder Mahal appears and made a surprise sneak attack. Mahal defeated Julius Creed. No. 1 One Contender’s Tag Team Gauntlet Match. Pretty Deadly defeated Malik Blade...
Top NJPW star expected to leave after contract expires WWE and AEW said to be interested
According to a report from Fightful Select, Jay White is expected to leave NJPW when his contract expires, which is said to be “relatively soon.”. The report notes those Fightful has spoken to believe both WWE and AEW are interested in signing White. WWE sources told Fightful they “seemed confident that they would land him.” It should noted that no company can officially reach out to him until after his NJPW deal is up.
MJF Tapes Over CM Punk’s Name On PWI Award, Punk Responds; Note On Sting’s Current AEW Contract
Current AEW World Champion MJF showed off his Pro Wrestling Illustrated awards in an Instagram post. He won Feud of the Year with CM Punk and Most Hated Wrestler of the Year. In the picture, MJF taped over Punk’s name with his own on the plaques. An hour later,...
