ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wrestleview.com

NXT New Year’s Evil Special Viewership And Key Demo

This past Tuesday’s episode of NXT, which was the New Year’s Evil special, drew an average of 700,000 viewers on the USA Network. This number is up from last week’s 653,000. In the key demographic, Tuesday night’s show averaged a 0.15 rating, which is down from last...
wrestleview.com

AEW Dynamite Viewership And Key Demo Up This Week

This past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite drew The first AEW Dynamite of 2023, with the new look and feel drew an average of 967,000 viewers on TBS, per showbuzzdaily.com. This is down from last week’s 864,000 viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, Wednesday’s Dynamite came in at No. 3...
wrestleview.com

Breaking News: Stephanie McMcMahon resigns as Co-CEO of WWE

News breaking on Tuesday evening as Stephanie McMahon has announced her resignation as co-CEO of WWE. Stephanie McMahon was serving as Co-CEO and chairwoman of the Board of Directors of WWE since July 2022, having taken over the role after her father Vince McMahon announced his retirement. Vince McMahon announced...
wrestleview.com

AEW Star Featured In NY Times Magazine; WWE Files Motion In Ongoing Lawsuit With MLW

The New York Times Magazine has a very good and lengthy piece on AEW star Danhausen. According to PWInsider, WWE filed a motion back on January 5, hoping to get a protective order that would “suspend” the company’s obligation to produce the materials that MLW requested. Fightful notes that WWE argues the process of finding the materials could cost the company millions of dollars, and the substantial expense could be unnecessary if the court ultimately dismisses the lawsuit.
wrestleview.com

IMPACT Results – 1/12/23 (Final Show Before Hard To Kill)

IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill is available through FITE TV for $39.99. We will have live coverage IMPACT Wrestling’s Hard To Kill PPV, beginning Friday night at 8:00 pm ET. IMPACT Wrestling results are courtesy of impactwrestling.com. Josh Alexander & Bully Ray Have a Digital Face-to-Face. Josh Mathews conducts...
wrestleview.com

Report: WWE looking to sell the company by mid-2023

According to a new report from F4WOnline, WWE is looking to sell the company by the middle of 2023. The report notes that Dave Meltzer had a long conversation with people from WWE where they gave the timeline in which they hope to have the company sold with JPMorgan assisting them.
wrestleview.com

Top NJPW star expected to leave after contract expires WWE and AEW said to be interested

According to a report from Fightful Select, Jay White is expected to leave NJPW when his contract expires, which is said to be “relatively soon.”. The report notes those Fightful has spoken to believe both WWE and AEW are interested in signing White. WWE sources told Fightful they “seemed confident that they would land him.” It should noted that no company can officially reach out to him until after his NJPW deal is up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy