According to a report from Fightful Select, Jay White is expected to leave NJPW when his contract expires, which is said to be “relatively soon.”. The report notes those Fightful has spoken to believe both WWE and AEW are interested in signing White. WWE sources told Fightful they “seemed confident that they would land him.” It should noted that no company can officially reach out to him until after his NJPW deal is up.

2 DAYS AGO