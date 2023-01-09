Read full article on original website
Royal Insider: King Charles’s Affair With Camilla May Interfere With His Coronation
Immediately upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, her son became King Charles III. However, his coronation is scheduled for May 6, 2023. Even with all this time to plan, he may encounter a big hurdle because of Charles’s affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, now queen consort.
KTVB
Prince William Appears to Ignore Question About Prince Harry's Memoir During Outing With Kate Middleton
Prince William isn't letting his brother, Prince Harry's, explosive new memoir get in the way of his royal duties. On Thursday, the Prince of Wales and his wife, Kate Middleton, visited Merseyside in North West England to chat with those working at healthcare and mental health support services in the county.
KTVB
King Constantine II, Prince William's Godfather, Dead at 82 Following Prince Harry's 'Spare' Release
King Constantine II, the former and last king of Greece, has died at the age of 82, theAssociated Press reports. The last Greek monarch was the godfather of Prince William and the nephew of the late Prince Philip. Doctors at the private Hygeia Hospital in Athens, Greece, confirmed to the...
KTVB
How Kate Middleton Feels About Prince Harry's Memoir 'Spare'
Kate Middleton feels "hurt and disappointed" with all the bombshell revelations Prince Harry made in his memoir, Spare. A royal insider tells ET that the Princess of Wales feels that way because she believes "private matters had been made public." What's more, the royal insider says Middleton's disappointment is accentuated by the fact Harry had always described his sister-in-law as the sister he never had, but in Spare he acknowledges that his wife, Meghan Markle, and Kate's relationship never really took off.
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'
The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
msn.com
Kanye West marries in private ceremony
Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
