International Regulators Eye Call Authentication Featured
Illegal robocalls and call spoofing create significant headaches for consumers. In addition to the annoyance of frequent unwanted calls and the time spent resolving identity theft and account takeover issues, the losses from phone scams cost U.S. consumers an estimated $30 billion in 2021. Enterprises suffer as well — not...
Aryaka Delivers Managed Network and Security Offering for Retailers
Join Aryaka®, the leader in Unified SASE solutions, at NRF booth #1805, January 14-17, at the Javits Center in New York City to learn more about its managed offering for retailers and how it is building the foundation to support the next generation of retail shopping experiences. Despite current...
VodafoneZiggo Selects Nokia to Upgrade Nationwide IP Network
Nokia announced it has been selected to upgrade VodafoneZiggo’s nationwide IP network, expanding the two companies’ long-term relationship. With the deployment, VodafoneZiggo is building a network to enablea new generation of fixed and mobile services, including 5G, and to provide sufficient scale and quality of service (QoS)for theanticipated growth in network traffic and advanced services over the next decade.
Neustar-Commissioned Study Shows CX Tied to Voice Channel
A new study, The State of Outbound Communications in 2022, commissioned by Neustar, a TransUnion company and conducted by Forrester Consulting, found that respondents’ top business goals include a focus on improving the customer experience (CX) and that outbound communications are closely tied to achieving those goals. While 87%...
Exploitable Network Configurations Leave Telecom Providers Exposed to Significant Cybersecurity Breaches Featured
It’s not a newsflash that the telecommunications industry is critical not just to how we communicate, but how we live overall and is therefore viewed as critical national infrastructure. The fact that telco networks are so large and complex also poses a significant Attack Surface Management (ASM) challenge. Both factors make telcos highly susceptible to significant cybersecurity breaches either directly or through their long supply chains. A recent report from EY concluded that security is now number two among the top 10 risks facing telco providers today; yet 39% of telco CISOs believe security is still insufficiently factored into strategic investments. Which is why, until telcos adopt a zero trust mindset and security strategy, we will continue to see headlines like the ones about the T-Mobile breach and Vodafone’s compromised supplier which could have impacted the entire industry.
Kazakhstan's Kcell Completes Migration to Single Nexign Converged BSS Digital Platform
Kcell, a leading provider of mobile telecommunications services in Kazakhstan, and Nexign, a leading provider of BSS and digitalization solutions, have completed project of unifying billing systems on a single Nexign Converged BSS digital platform. During the transition, data of more than 8 million subscribers of two brands, Kcell and...
Ovzon Selects Dispersive to Provide Enhanced, Secure Satellite Communications
Dispersive Holdings, a rapidly emerging leader in the stealth networking and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) arena, and Ovzon, a world-leading provider of SATCOM-as-a-Service and mobile satellite communications solutions, have reached an agreement in which Ovzon will utilize Dispersive to provide enhanced, secure satellite communications as part of their total solution.
Softbank's BBIX to Launch New IX Point at Digital Edge’s “OSA1” Data Center
BBIX, a subsidiary of SoftBank that conducts an Internet eXchange (IX) business, will open “BBIX Osaka No. 7” at “OSA1,” operated by Digital Edge (Japan) in Osaka, to provide “IX Connect Service” from March 2023. BBIX operates six IX connection points in the Osaka...
PGE, Expeto Partner to Accelerate Grid Modernization & Renewable Energy Outcomes
Expeto, which enables enterprise networking over private and public mobile networks, announced a partnership with Portland General Electric (PGE) to accelerate grid modernization and renewable energy outcomes. The fully integrated energy company with operations across Oregon has chosen Expeto’s NeXtworking™ platform for its commercial private wireless network deployment.
Catchpoint Releases Major Enhancements to its Network Experience Solution
Catchpoint releases major enhancements to its industry-leading Network Experience solution. These enhancements include network reachability, engineering & traffic routing improvements, as well as comprehensive monitoring for SASE, VPN, and the entire Internet stack. This makes it even easier for IT professionals to catch issues before they impact the business. The...
JioGames Partners with Ubitus to Showcase Cloud Gaming Service in India
JioGames has collaborated with Ubitus to showcase cloud gaming service in India. JioGamesCloud, India’s own cloud gaming platform, stands to make console-quality like gaming easily accessible across devices. JioGamesCloud is currently available on Jio Set Top Box, smartphones (Android) and web browsers. Harnessing the power of Jio’s massive digital network, JioGamesCloud is set to revolutionize the standards for gaming.
Lynk Launches World’s 2nd and 3rd Commercial Cell-Towers-in-Space
Lynk Global (Lynk), the world’s leading satellite direct-to-standard-phone telecoms company, announced the successful launch and deployment of two more satellites in the company’s commercial cell-towers-in-space constellation. These satellites are covered by the world’s first and only commercial satellitedirect-to-standard- phone license that Lynk received from the FCC in September...
Far EasTone Delivers Smart Patrol Car Solution to Taiwan Police using Ericsson's 5G Network Slicing
Far EasTone Telecom (FET), the leading communications service provider in Taiwan, has delivered the world-first 5G Smart Patrol Car solution for the police department by leveraging AI and Ericsson’s end-to-end 5G network slicing technology including 5G Core and RAN Slicing utilizing Dynamic Radio Resource Partitioning in a live 5G Standalone (SA) network.
Nokia Core Networks Portfolio in Full Compliance with GSMA's NESAS Standard
Nokia announced that its Core Networks portfolio is in full compliance with all security requirements defined by the GSMA’s bi-annual Network Equipment Security Assurance Scheme (NESAS) audit. In contrast to the previous audit, a wider set of Core Networks products were assessedin the most recent audit, including IMS/Voice Core,...
Be on the Lookout: Here Are the Networking and Telecommunications Trends That Define 2023 Featured
If 2022 was all about large-scale 5G deployments and mass adoption of 5G handsets, what will 2023 bring to our industry?. A precipitous drop in the price of 5G chips and enhancements in 5G technology will begin to unlock use cases promised, but not previously delivered. Here are five trends IBM expects to see in the year ahead, along one highly anticipated trend we believe won’t happen in 2023.
JioGames, Gamestream Partner to Launch India’s Home-grown Cloud Gaming Platform
Gamestream, world leader in white label cloud gaming solutions partners with JioGames, India’s leading gaming service, to announce a 10-year strategic partnership. This collaboration will provide 1.4 billion Indians with unlimited access to cloud gaming anywhere, anytime. JioGamesCloud, India's own cloud gaming platform, will enable console-like gaming easily accessible across devices. Harnessing the power of Jio's massive digital network, JioGamesCloud is set to revolutionize the benchmark for gaming. It can be experienced best with Jio True 5G’s break-neck speeds. The robust 5G infrastructure that Jio has built across the country, sets a clear direction for the growth of cloud gaming ecosystem in India.
BT Unveils New Digital Tools to Help Multinationals Measure & Optimise Carbon Impact
BT announced new digital tools to help multinational customers measure and optimise the carbon impact of running applications and cloud workloads across their network. While the Carbon Network Dashboard gives a real-time view of power consumption, the Digital Carbon Calculator helps customers estimate their network’s carbon footprint. The Dashboard...
Wilson Electronics Acquires Ultra-wideband RF over Fiber Provider Zinwave
Wilson Electronics announced that it has acquired Zinwave Communications, provider of unique, patented ultra-wideband RF over fiber solutions with more than 850 installations in 26 countries. The transaction expands the total addressable market and opens further opportunities for both organizations internationally. As the needs of enterprise-level organizations continue to grow,...
APCON Selects Rohde & Schwarz's DPI Engine for Intelligent Traffic Filtering
Ipoque GmbH, a Rohde & Schwarz company, and APCON, a US-based provider of network visibility and security services for data centers, announced their new partnership. The agreement specifies the advanced deep packet inspection (DPI) software library from ipoque, R&S®PACE 2, as a licensable add‑on software tool for the IntellaView HyperEngine hardware platform (HyperEngine) from APCON.
Iveda Launches $1.5M Project for Utilis Smart Pole Deployment in Taiwan
Iveda announced the launch of a $1.5 million project for Utilis Smart Pole technology in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, equipping the country’s largest harbor city with critical IoT infrastructure for smart city deployments. Utilus brings Iveda technology––including video surveillance, AI-based video analytics, IvedaSPS (smart power system), and IvedaPinpoint (location-based trackers and...
