ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbia Missourian

No. 20 Missouri heads to Florida in search of bounce back victory

Southeastern Conference road games haven’t been too kind to Missouri men’s basketball. Since joining the SEC, the Tigers are 18-72 on the road in conference play, including an 0-2 start this season against SEC foes in opposing gyms. On Saturday, the No. 20-ranked Tigers travel to face Florida (9-7, 2-2) at Exactech Arena in Gainesville, Florida.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

LSU staves off Missouri's second-half rally to stay undefeated

In a game of runs, No. 5 LSU outlasted Missouri women’s basketball and won 77-57 on Thursday night at Mizzou Arena. Senior guard Alexis Morris led the visiting Tigers with 24 points, shooting 7 of 9 from the field. As a team, LSU shot 10 of 15 from 3-point range, with Morris sinking five of those shots.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Fouls, 3s, rebounds: Takeaways from Missouri's loss to Texas A&M

It was a blowout. Then Missouri cut Texas A&M’s 21-point lead to just four with 10:20 left in the second half, before another extended Aggies run sealed an 82-64 upset victory over the No. 20-ranked Tigers. When Missouri faces Florida for the second of its two-game road trip Saturday,...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU gymnastics tops Georgia in home opener

No. 14 Missouri gymnastics beat Georgia in its first home meet of the season Friday at the Hearnes Center. The Tigers won with 196.975 points, with Georgia finishing with 196.425. The Tigers opened the meet slow, trailing by .45 points following the vaults. But a strong effort on the floor...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU soccer adds Rutgers transfer McGuire

Missouri soccer announced the addition of Rutgers transfer midfielder Molly McGuire to coach Stefanie Golan’s squad Thursday. McGuire, who will join the Tigers as a sophomore next season, played four games last season for the Scarlet Knights, all from the bench. She scored during Rutgers’ 7-0 win over Temple on Sept. 1 in her third collegiate appearance.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Hickman girls basketball win Rotating 8 Tournament

Hickman girls basketball secured the Rotating 8 Tournament title with a 65-51 victory in the championship game over Eureka on Friday in St. Louis. The Kewpies entered the second quarter trailing by two, but a strong second quarter gave them a lead that they would not give up for the rest of the game.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Tolton girls basketball gets big win over Christian

Tolton girls basketball earned a 42-27 home victory over Christian High School on Thursday in Columbia. The Trailblazers prevented the Eagles from reaching double figures before halftime, taking a 23-9 lead into the break. They led 30-18 at the end of the third quarter.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Tolton boys basketball survives Hickman's comeback attempt

Tolton boys basketball survived a late comeback attempt from host Hickman to win 66-60 on Wednesday. The Trailblazers took an early lead, entering halftime up 32-21. The Kewpies fought their way back into the game, cutting the lead to six by the end of the third quarter and getting to within three with one minute left to play. But a stout Tolton defense in the final minute of play kept the Kewpies from taking the lead.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU's Robledo enters portal; ex-Tiger Washington to join Western Kentucky staff

Missouri defensive lineman Daniel Robledo has entered the transfer portal, per a report from On3's Matt Zenitz on Wednesday. The junior from Tucson, Arizona, spent two years with the Tigers after a season at East Los Angeles College. A three-star recruit out of high school, Robledo was never able to consistently crack the lineup in Columbia, appearing in only six games. He recorded three tackles across his two seasons.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Ben J. Tindle Feb. 2, 1949 — Jan. 6, 2023

Ben Jay Tindle, age 73, of Hallsville, MO passed away on January 6, 2023 in his home. He was born February 2, 1949 in Sparta, MO, the son of Wilma (McHaffie) Tindle and Neil Tindle both of whom preceded him in death. He attended Prairie Home High School. Upon graduation, Ben worked for Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Company for 46 dedicated years which took his family to several homes in Missouri and Oklahoma until they returned home to Missouri in 2015. On November 16, 1968 in California, MO, Ben married Linda (Gerhart) Tindle who preceded him in death. They were blessed with one son, Jason and one daughter, Tammy. Ben was drafted into the United States Army in 1968 and served until 1972 during the Vietnam War as a E5 Specialist. He also spent time in New Jersey during his service educating military personnel from around the world in electronics.
HALLSVILLE, MO
Columbia Missourian

Sure, debate Missouri lawmakers dress code. But this decorum matters a lot more.

The wardrobes of Jefferson City lawmakers are in the national spotlight this week, thanks largely to former Sen. Claire McCaskill: “Missouri House of Representatives,” she tweeted Wednesday. “Adamantly opposed to any govt suggestion of wearing a mask but now busy telling elected women representatives to cover their arms.”
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Suspect in Columbia Break Time shooting arrested in St. Louis

A suspect wanted in a December shooting at Break Time on Paris Road was arrested Thursday morning by St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers and U.S. Marshals, Columbia police announced Friday. Terrance Johnson, 27, was arrested around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, according to CPD. Johnson is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Columbia Missourian

Death notices for Jan. 11, 2023

Kira Breanna Shocks, 22, of Columbia died Jan. 9, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Aaliyah Grace Mitchell-Shocks, 2 days old, of Columbia died Jan. 11, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Police shoot, kill suspect in Columbia standoff

A man has died after he was shot by police Wednesday at Stonegate Mobile Home Community in northeast Columbia. Columbia police identified the man as Jordan Pruyn, 28. Police said officers shot Pruyn after he threatened them with a knife.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

'An impossible task': Substitute shortage, increased workload weigh on CPS teachers

Ann Alofs, a third grade teacher at West Boulevard Elementary School, has worked in Columbia Public Schools for her entire 29-year career, the past 13 of them at West Boulevard. She spends her days helping students develop their writing, encouraging them to read and teaching them the state’s geography through a game of Simon Says.

Comments / 0

Community Policy