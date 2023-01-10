When Ryan Reynolds Did “Something” He Had Never Done With ‘Green Lantern’, It Was Hilarious

Read full article on original website
“Who is he kidding? Not in your life Chappie” – Ryan Reynolds Pushes Back at Hugh Jackman’s Title Suggestion for Deadpool 3
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been constantly teasing each other since they announced the return of Wolverine. Their shenanigans always keep the fans excited that what might they reveal next about Deadpool 3. Fans have plenty of questions in mind regarding the storyline and title of the movie. Especially, how this funny rivalry between the actors will be reflected by the superheroes on the silver screen.
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
North West Proves to Be Daddy’s Little Girl, Throws Shade at Mother Kim Kardashian in New Video
The 9-year daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian is already famous. Thanks to her last name and stellar outfits, she is a social media star. But the Kardashian and West genes are very apparent not in her features alone but in her antics too. While it’s usual for a...
Henry Cavill and His Ex-girlfriend Gina Carano Are in the Same Boat; All They Need Is an ‘Opportunity’
2022 has been a heartbreaking year for Henry Cavill and his fans. The actor was approved for the next Superman film, but after plenty of ups and downs, DCU finally dropped him. Moreover, he left his signature Netflix series, The Witcher, and was replaced by Liam Hemsworth. Well, the British...
Too Late for Henry Cavill: Even the Closest One-To-One Adaptation of ‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Could Not Make Him Stay
At the beginning of the film, Justice League (2017), Henry Cavill, as Superman said, “Hope is like car keys. Easy to lose, but if you dig around, it’s usually close by.” However, now that it is officially announced the fan-favorite Witcher will not be around after season 3 of the show, maybe many hopes are shattered. There is a debate among fans about the reason for Cavill’s departure. But one popular opinion is that the show was deviating from the source materials. But now, is it too late for Geralt to stay?
Jenna Ortega’s Plus One Percy Hynes White Looks Lost at Golden Globes, Fans Pour Love
Ever since Wednesday hit the streamer in November, it has become the most popular show on the internet. Jenna Ortega owned the show with her perfect portrayal of the Wednesday, who has a fascination for all things sordid. Despite being a fantasy show, being a teenage show means it has a healthy dosage of romance sprinkled within.
How Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Overhauled Their Dying Club With the Hollywood Effect?
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have constantly been working in the direction of making Wrexham the best football club out there. Their club recently beat Coventry City in the FA Cup with slow but steady steps. The club, which was thought to be nearly dead, was rejuvenated by these two Hollywood actors.
After Daemon Targaryen & Warhammer 40,000 Henry Cavill Now Becomes Omni Man Post DCEU Exit
British A-lister Henry Cavill has forever been a sought-after star among Hollywood producers owing to his perfect combination of looks, physique, and combat skills. Not to mention, the Superhero maestro is frequently the first choice of fans to inherit the seat of the James Bond franchise. Now, there is a possibility that he might also become the face of the highly acclaimed animated show Invincible.
The Mysterious Case of Kanye West! Who is The Strange Blonde Woman and What Ye is Up To Right Now?
Kanye West has provided the internet with enough drama to sustain a few months. But it is perhaps not enough for him. Ye has apparently made such extensive use of his right to free speech that he makes America’s gorge rise every time he spells words. Yeezus singer’s open confrontation of his love for Hitler and Nazis was so provocative that within the first week of New Year, he had to go MIA.
Twitter Collectively Agrees That Will Smith and The Slapgate Incident Jokes Are Not Fun Anymore
It is award season and we can not help significant flashbacks. With time flying by so quickly, the world is now moving at a faster pace. People need new content and jokes to exchange pleasantries since a lot of them have moved on since the year 2023. Hence, it is time for the world to move on from Will Smith and Chris Rock’s Slapgate incident from the Oscars last year. Nevertheless, good or bad, some remain etched in our memories.
Is ‘The Sandman’ Safe? Fans Worry About the Neil Gaiman Show Following Netflix Reversing Its Decision to Renew Inside Job
Netflix continues to tick people off with the abrupt cancellations of beloved shows. The recent Netflix original to get axed was none other than the adult sci-fi animated sitcom, Inside Job. Netflix had previously renewed the show for a second season, but a sudden reversal has distraught fans. With Netflix’s becoming too unreliable, The Sandman fans cannot decide whether to trust the streamer.
Henry Cavill as Mr. Fantastic? Fan Art Ditches John Krasinski for the Leader of McU’s Most Famous Group
Henry Cavill, the name is not unknown unless one is living under a rock. Amidst all the drama surrounding his exit from The Witcher and DC, Cavill has become the talk of the town. Over the past few months, a number of things have changed for the Enola Holmes star. Cavill has suddenly found himself without two of his most popular roles to date. While Cavill has always been a part of the DC, his exit has now prompted the fans to demand his MCU debut.
Beverly D’Angelo Is Mom Of Twins, Anton And Olivia, With Acting Legend Al Pacino
Beverly D’Angelo and Al Pacino had a romantic relationship that led to the birth of their twins, Anton and Olivia. The couple started dating in 1997, two years after D’Angelo’s divorce from her ex-husband, Lorenzo Salviati. However, the celebrity ex-lovers were convinced that they wanted kids with...
Sheryl Lee Ralph Takes a Dig at Kardashians In an Important Message For Her 15-Year-Self at The Golden Globes
In a world where people tend to imitate others, staying your authentic self is the most powerful thing one can do. Everyone has some insecurities, either about their appearance or about something else. Only if there was a way of telling yourself to let go of them. Nonetheless, one can always learn from those who suffered. Sheryl Lee Ralph on the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes was all about the same.
Henry Cavill’s Superman vs Comic Book’s Superman – Who Would Win?
Superman is one of the most popular superheroes whose varied history goes back nearly eight decades. Over the years, we have seen a number of actors who played the character. However, the Henry Cavill version in the DCEU is an amalgam of the character’s different versions. While the movies have always shown Henry Cavill as Clark Kent one of the most powerful there, it seems like the comics have a different Superman who is way superior in both power and strength.
Three things with Triple J’s Concetta Caristo: ‘This question is so triggering for me’
If you tuned into Triple J’s Breakfast show this week, you would have heard Concetta Caristo on the airwaves. Caristo is a new addition to the youth radio station’s primetime team for 2023, joining co-host Bryce Mills on the mic. Before she started waking up with the ABC,...
Jerrod Carmichael takes on Golden Globe, jokes about Steven Spielberg changing Kanye West’s opinions
Jerrod Carmichael did not miss a chance to mock Kanye West. The Golden Globes is one of the most respectable awards, celebrating the achievements of move making. However, they did suffer last year when the main broadcasters decided not to telecast the award show because of a lack of diversity.
Inside Story: Will Smith Got Sarcastic Golden Globes Award During Commercial Break for “Best Portrayal Of…”
One thing fans are sure of going into this award season is that despite his absence, Will Smith is going to get countless mentions on stage. Recently, the Golden Globes were conducted and there were enough Will Smith Oscar slap jokes to make the Internet question why we are still joking about it. Approximately about a year ago, the celebrated actor stepped up on stage and smacked veteran stand-up comic Chris Rock.
Twitter Basks in Andrew Garfield’s Charm Served Yet Again at the Golden Globes 2023
Andrew Garfield is the man of dreams for all Hollywood fangirls at present. With his innocent-looking face and puppy eyes, Garfield rules the hearts of many. Recently, at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, the Spiderman actor again came with his usual charming personality and won the hearts of his fans. In fact, they also noticed the Spinning the Web actor hitting up on actresses right before the cameras.
