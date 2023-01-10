ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Henry County Daily Herald

BREAKING: Georgia DB Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Georgia cornerback Jaheim Singletary has entered the NCAA transfer portal according to sources. On3.com was the first to report. He becomes the fourth Georgia Bulldog to enter the portal since the window opened back in early December. Players have until January 18th to enter this cycle, or else they have to wait until May.
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Hits the Portal After National Title

The offseason is officially underway for Georgia football. The Bulldogs have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Dawgs Daily has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations. The portal window is from December 5 until January 18. If...
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Private real estate investment firm to build industrial park in Locust Grove

LOCUST GROVE — A private real estate investment firm specializing in industrial development, acquisitions and net lease investments will be breaking ground at a site in Henry County. The Stonemont Financial Group closed on plans to develop a 903,200-square-foot industrial park in Locust Grove last week. The project is...
LOCUST GROVE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

David Kent named CEO of Piedmont Henry Hospital

STOCKBRIDGE – David Kent, formerly the CEO of Piedmont Newton Hospital, is the new CEO of Piedmont Henry. Kent will oversee the hospital’s 1,750 employees and more than 750 physicians. Kent served as CEO of Piedmont Newton since April 2020. Hospital officials said he played an integral role...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

