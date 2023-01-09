Read full article on original website
Evacuation warnings go out to riverbed residents in Santa Barbara County
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Air Support Unit will be flying its helicopter over the Lompoc, Santa Ynez, and Santa Maria riverbed areas on Friday and Saturday.
kclu.org
14 million gallon plus sewage spill reported in Ventura River
There’s been a massive sewage spill in Ventura County tied to the storm. Two Ojai Valley Sanitary District lines were damaged. Ventura County Environmental Health officials say more than 14 million gallons of sewage was released into the Ventura River. The spill started January 9. Officials say it affected...
Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito
The roadway along east Mountain Drive by the Cold Springs Trailhead in Montecito almost collapsed under a couple taking pictures serving as a cautionary tale to follow safety and road closures. The post Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Kayakers paddle along flooded streets of Santa Barbara amid California storm
An atmospheric river unleashed an onslaught of rain over Santa Barbara County on Monday.
‘Pretty unbelievable.’ Central Coast lake set to spill for first time in a dozen years
The lake level was rising by about one foot per hour on Tuesday.
Santa Barbara Independent
Monster Rain Drenches Santa Barbara
An epic amount of rainfall drenched Santa Barbara County in Storm Number 13, currently in its last day, taking Gibraltar Reservoir over the top and delivering a historic 12-plus inches to San Marcos Pass in a 24-hour period. Even Lake Cachuma, from which all the South County draws much of...
Highway 126 in Ventura County shut down by heavy rain, mud flows
A major route for Ventura County's agricultural industry, Highway 126 was partially shut down on Tuesday after the overnight storm made many sections impassable.
Cleanup operation underway in Orcutt neighborhood damaged by massive flood, sinkhole
A cleanup operation began in an Orcutt neighborhood Tuesday morning just hours after it was badly damaged by a massive flood caused when water came pouring into the street through a sinkhole on Union Valley Parkway Monday night. The post Cleanup operation underway in Orcutt neighborhood damaged by massive flood, sinkhole appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Multiple highways closed due to storm in Santa Barbara County
Santa Barbara County announced overnight road closure information Tuesday, as emergency services crews dealt with the storm damage and prepared for continued severe weather into the morning.
Orcutt family suffers total loss from the storm and Union Valley sinkhole
An Orcutt family was impacted by the storm, flooding, and sinkhole on Union Valley -- they lost everything. The post Orcutt family suffers total loss from the storm and Union Valley sinkhole appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Highway 101, Highway 154 closed north of Santa Barbara due to mudslides and rocks in roadway
The CHP and Caltrans are asking people to avoid time on the roads as much as possible due to stormy conditions.
Neighbors facing damaged homes due to flooding in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Several neighbors woke up to homes with severe damage due to the storm Tuesday morning. Some neighbors have been unable to get to their homes near the east side of Santa Barbara. Flooding near Spring Street lead to cars submerged into the water. Neighbors say water has entered the garage and The post Neighbors facing damaged homes due to flooding in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Airport closed; Evacuations issued for Carpinteria
Flooding has closed the Santa Barbara Airport and prompted evacuation orders in Carpinteria Monday afternoon.
Sinkhole reported at 4200 block of Hibiscus Court in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a sinkhole around 5 p.m. at the 4200 block of Hibiscus Court in Santa Maria. The post Sinkhole reported at 4200 block of Hibiscus Court in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Highway 101 South Reopens, North Expected to Open Soon
Highway 101 southbound is now open with one northbound lane planned to reopen at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. California Highway Patrol (CHP) Captain Michael Logie announced the reopening during a 2:00 p.m. press conference. Logie said Caltrans and crews are working diligently to get both lanes of Highway 101 north open...
Ventura County hit hard by heavy rain; 101 Fwy closed
The 101 Freeway was fully closed between State Route 33 in Ventura County and State Route 150 in Santa Barbara County due to flooding Tuesday morning. The latest atmospheric river to hit Southern California has caused severe flooding and mudslides in Ventura County, as continuous heavy rain continues to raise concerns for residents. A flash flood warning was issued for all of Southern Ventura County, expected to last through Tuesday at 6 p.m., as the storm front moved into the area overnight.The Ventura Beach RV Resort park prepared for the storm but was inundated by flooding from the nearby Ventura River....
Cachuma Reservoir rises almost five feet in 24 hours
Cachuma Reservoir has risen nearly five feet in the past 24 hours, according to Santa Barbara County Public Works. The post Cachuma Reservoir rises almost five feet in 24 hours appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Coastal CA Town Evacuated as Heavy Rainfall Threatens Mudslides on Deadly Anniversary
The small coastal town of Montecito, California -- home to celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Rob Lowe -- has been evacuated as a result of extensive flooding in the area and surrounding canyons after more than eight inches of rain fell in just 12 hours on Monday.
Noozhawk
Flooding Leads to Orcutt Evacuations Near St. Joseph High
Flooding forced the evacuation of several homes in an Orcutt neighborhood Monday evening. At approximately 5 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters were dispatched to the 4200 block of Hibiscus Court, off Parkland Drive a block east of South Bradley Road, with assistance requested from Santa Maria firefighters and county sheriff’s deputies.
KTLA.com
14 people rescued from flooded homeless encampment in Ventura
At least 14 people were rescued from a homeless encampment in the riverbed of the swollen Ventura River Monday afternoon as heavy rain soaked the region. The rescue took place near the intersection of Main and Peking streets around 3 p.m. Ventura firefighters used a ladder and rope system to...
