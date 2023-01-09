ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kclu.org

14 million gallon plus sewage spill reported in Ventura River

There’s been a massive sewage spill in Ventura County tied to the storm. Two Ojai Valley Sanitary District lines were damaged. Ventura County Environmental Health officials say more than 14 million gallons of sewage was released into the Ventura River. The spill started January 9. Officials say it affected...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Monster Rain Drenches Santa Barbara

An epic amount of rainfall drenched Santa Barbara County in Storm Number 13, currently in its last day, taking Gibraltar Reservoir over the top and delivering a historic 12-plus inches to San Marcos Pass in a 24-hour period. Even Lake Cachuma, from which all the South County draws much of...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Neighbors facing damaged homes due to flooding in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Several neighbors woke up to homes with severe damage due to the storm Tuesday morning. Some neighbors have been unable to get to their homes near the east side of Santa Barbara. Flooding near Spring Street lead to cars submerged into the water. Neighbors say water has entered the garage and The post Neighbors facing damaged homes due to flooding in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Highway 101 South Reopens, North Expected to Open Soon

Highway 101 southbound is now open with one northbound lane planned to reopen at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. California Highway Patrol (CHP) Captain Michael Logie announced the reopening during a 2:00 p.m. press conference. Logie said Caltrans and crews are working diligently to get both lanes of Highway 101 north open...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
CBS LA

Ventura County hit hard by heavy rain; 101 Fwy closed

The 101 Freeway was fully closed between State Route 33 in Ventura County and State Route 150 in Santa Barbara County due to flooding Tuesday morning.    The latest atmospheric river to hit Southern California has caused severe flooding and mudslides in Ventura County, as continuous heavy rain continues to raise concerns for residents. A flash flood warning was issued for all of Southern Ventura County, expected to last through Tuesday at 6 p.m., as the storm front moved into the area overnight.The Ventura Beach RV Resort park prepared for the storm but was inundated by flooding from the nearby Ventura River....
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Flooding Leads to Orcutt Evacuations Near St. Joseph High

Flooding forced the evacuation of several homes in an Orcutt neighborhood Monday evening. At approximately 5 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters were dispatched to the 4200 block of Hibiscus Court, off Parkland Drive a block east of South Bradley Road, with assistance requested from Santa Maria firefighters and county sheriff’s deputies.
ORCUTT, CA
KTLA.com

14 people rescued from flooded homeless encampment in Ventura

At least 14 people were rescued from a homeless encampment in the riverbed of the swollen Ventura River Monday afternoon as heavy rain soaked the region. The rescue took place near the intersection of Main and Peking streets around 3 p.m. Ventura firefighters used a ladder and rope system to...
VENTURA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy