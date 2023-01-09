Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Denzel Washington Admitted Michael Jordan Is The GOAT: "I Was At The Chicago Bulls Game..."
Michael Jordan always delighted fans around the world with his incredible performances. He became a very famous person on his way to becoming the greatest basketball player of all time. Being the best basketball player in the world and one of the most famous people on the planet, MJ drew...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Never Be In His All-Time Top 5 Players
Giannis Antetokounmpo remains one of the best players in the league. Since entering the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar has steadily grown into a superstar and even led the organization to an NBA Championship in the 2022-23 NBA season. Apart from that, Giannis Antetokounmpo is a 2x NBA MVP, 1x...
Jordan Clarkson duplicates Kobe Bryant’s feat in 60-point farewell game with performance vs Cavs
The Utah Jazz welcomed Donovan Mitchell in his return to Salt Lake City Tuesday night — and then handed the Cleveland Cavaliers a 116-114 defeat, thanks to a huge clutch performance from Jordan Clarkson. The Jazz shooting guard unloaded nine points with just two minutes remaining in regulation to...
Huge Announcement Given On Cavaliers Guard Ricky Rubio
On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio is expected to make his season debut on Thursday, January 12.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LSU Makes Decision Following Olivia Dunne Incident
A lot of raucous fans showed up to LSU's season-opening meet last Friday in order to see gymnast Olivia Dunne. The scene outside of Jon M. Huntsman Center was quite absurd. Following the meet, Dunne went on Twitter to ask her fans to "be respectful" at future events. "I ...
Yardbarker
Paul Pierce Played All 82 Games After Being Stabbed 11 Times At A Nightclub: "He Was Stabbed In The Face, Neck And Back..."
Paul Pierce has lived a really intense life, both on and off the court. He became the last Boston Celtics legend during the 2000s with his good performances for the Greens, always trying to take the team to the next level. He had to fight hard to reach the best level, but once he did it, Pierce became one of the best players in the league.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant And Markieff Morris' Handshake Goes Viral: "What A Bad Influence For Kids..."
Not everyone on social media was happy about Brooklyn Nets' stars Kevin Durant and Markieff Morris' handshake. The duo had a rather peculiar style, but to most, it felt like the duo was implying that they would smoke Marijuana. This didn't sit down too well with some of the parents whose children would tune in to watch games regularly.
RUMOR: Suns’ latest trade plans involving Jae Crowder, Chris Paul’s future
The Phoenix Suns have found themselves involved in trade talks for much of the season, especially with them yet to find a resolution to the Jae Crowder situation. And amid Devin Booker and Chris Paul’s injuries, the Suns’ need to make a move has only grown, especially with the trade deadline approaching.
FOX Sports
Dallas visits Portland after Lillard's 50-point game
Dallas Mavericks (23-19, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-22, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces the Dallas Mavericks after Damian Lillard scored 50 points in the Portland Trail Blazers' 119-113 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Trail Blazers are 13-13 against Western Conference...
Yardbarker
Cleveland Continues Road Trip In Portland, What Cavs Fans Should Have On Their Radar
The Cavaliers' road trip is almost over. They have two more stops before returning home and the next city up is Portland. Cleveland is coming off a pretty demoralizing loss to the Jazz on Tuesday night. It was a game that they should've won but two late fouls by Caris LeVert and Cleveland's inability to make free throws throughout the game cost them the win.
Yardbarker
Cavs Notes: Ricky Rubio, Anderson Varejao, Donovan Mitchell
On Thursday, he did what he always did while with Cleveland. He entered the game, for the first time since December 2021, and made a difference. Rubio calmed down the offense, created shots for others, and hit a couple biggie himself. All of it took 10 minutes, before trainer Steve Spiro informed coach J.B. Bickerstaff that it was time for Rubio’s time for the night was up.
Yardbarker
Draymond Green On Boston Celtics Fans In The NBA Finals: "I Had Never Openly Heard So Many Racist Remarks While On The Court."
There was elation for Draymond Green after the Golden State Warriors won the 2022 NBA championship but everything leading up to it was incredibly rough. He had a poor start to the NBA Finals which led to widespread criticism that he struggled to deal with. The bigger issue though was...
Yardbarker
Cavs Hire Anderson Varejao as Player Development Consultant
Varejao, 40, was a longtime fan and organization favorite, known for his hustling play and ability to annoy opponents. To most fans, he was simply known as “Wild Thing,” which was not only based on his intense play, but long curly hair. In all, he played for the...
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Cavs-Trail Blazers Game
Damian Lillard is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers.
FOX Sports
Franz Wagner has 29 points, Magic hold off Blazers 109-106
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 29 points, Wendell Carter Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Portland Trail Blazers 109-106 on Tuesday night. Damian Lillard had 30 points for the Blazers, who lost their fourth straight. The Magic led 19 points...
Yardbarker
Hawks making Kyle Korver Assistant GM
The entire Hawks organization is going through a re-shuffling, and it’s not slowing down anytime soon. A few weeks ago, Travis Schlenk stepped down as GM, relieving his duties to Landry Fields, who was the Assistant GM. Now, the Hawks have filled Fields’ old role with a familiar face, as Adrian Wojnarowski reports Kyle Korver is taking over as Assistant GM.
Yardbarker
Kevin McHale On The Mentality Of The Dominant 67-Win 1986 Celtics Team: "We're Better Than You, And We'll Show You We're Better Than You"
The Boston Celtics are a franchise defined by success, they are basketball's original dynasty. In the 60s, the Celtics ran the show, racking up over 10 NBA titles before most teams even have 1 to call their own. Their dominance in terms of winning championships waned a bit as time went on but in the 80s, they won 3 titles in 5 years.
Yardbarker
Grizzlies star Ja Morant names his favorite NBA player
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant experienced a breakout campaign last season. In 2022-23, he has taken things to the next level. The 23-year-old has gone from winning the league’s ‘Most Improved’ crown to being a legitimate MVP candidate. He's averaging 27.6 points, 7.9 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game while lead the Grizzlies to the top of the Western Conference.
