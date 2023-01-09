ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

LSU Makes Decision Following Olivia Dunne Incident

A lot of raucous fans showed up to LSU's season-opening meet last Friday in order to see gymnast Olivia Dunne. The scene outside of Jon M. Huntsman Center was quite absurd.    Following the meet, Dunne went on Twitter to ask her fans to "be respectful" at future events.  "I ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Yardbarker

Paul Pierce Played All 82 Games After Being Stabbed 11 Times At A Nightclub: "He Was Stabbed In The Face, Neck And Back..."

Paul Pierce has lived a really intense life, both on and off the court. He became the last Boston Celtics legend during the 2000s with his good performances for the Greens, always trying to take the team to the next level. He had to fight hard to reach the best level, but once he did it, Pierce became one of the best players in the league.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Dallas visits Portland after Lillard's 50-point game

Dallas Mavericks (23-19, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-22, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces the Dallas Mavericks after Damian Lillard scored 50 points in the Portland Trail Blazers' 119-113 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Trail Blazers are 13-13 against Western Conference...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Cleveland Continues Road Trip In Portland, What Cavs Fans Should Have On Their Radar

The Cavaliers' road trip is almost over. They have two more stops before returning home and the next city up is Portland. Cleveland is coming off a pretty demoralizing loss to the Jazz on Tuesday night. It was a game that they should've won but two late fouls by Caris LeVert and Cleveland's inability to make free throws throughout the game cost them the win.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Cavs Notes: Ricky Rubio, Anderson Varejao, Donovan Mitchell

On Thursday, he did what he always did while with Cleveland. He entered the game, for the first time since December 2021, and made a difference. Rubio calmed down the offense, created shots for others, and hit a couple biggie himself. All of it took 10 minutes, before trainer Steve Spiro informed coach J.B. Bickerstaff that it was time for Rubio’s time for the night was up.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Cavs Hire Anderson Varejao as Player Development Consultant

Varejao, 40, was a longtime fan and organization favorite, known for his hustling play and ability to annoy opponents. To most fans, he was simply known as “Wild Thing,” which was not only based on his intense play, but long curly hair. In all, he played for the...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Franz Wagner has 29 points, Magic hold off Blazers 109-106

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 29 points, Wendell Carter Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Portland Trail Blazers 109-106 on Tuesday night. Damian Lillard had 30 points for the Blazers, who lost their fourth straight. The Magic led 19 points...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Hawks making Kyle Korver Assistant GM

The entire Hawks organization is going through a re-shuffling, and it’s not slowing down anytime soon. A few weeks ago, Travis Schlenk stepped down as GM, relieving his duties to Landry Fields, who was the Assistant GM. Now, the Hawks have filled Fields’ old role with a familiar face, as Adrian Wojnarowski reports Kyle Korver is taking over as Assistant GM.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Kevin McHale On The Mentality Of The Dominant 67-Win 1986 Celtics Team: "We're Better Than You, And We'll Show You We're Better Than You"

The Boston Celtics are a franchise defined by success, they are basketball's original dynasty. In the 60s, the Celtics ran the show, racking up over 10 NBA titles before most teams even have 1 to call their own. Their dominance in terms of winning championships waned a bit as time went on but in the 80s, they won 3 titles in 5 years.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Grizzlies star Ja Morant names his favorite NBA player

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant experienced a breakout campaign last season. In 2022-23, he has taken things to the next level. The 23-year-old has gone from winning the league’s ‘Most Improved’ crown to being a legitimate MVP candidate. He's averaging 27.6 points, 7.9 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game while lead the Grizzlies to the top of the Western Conference.
MEMPHIS, TN

