Blacksburg, VA

NRVNews

Farley, Stacey Baker

Stacey Michelle Baker Farley, 54 of Ripplemead, VA departed this life at her home on January 11, 2023. Born on January 6, 1969 in Giles County, Virginia she was a daughter of Wallace and Linda Doyle Baker. Stacey was employed in Human Resources and Liberal Arts at Virginia Tech. She...
RIPPLEMEAD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Christiansburg votes to suspend SRO funding for MCPS schools in town limits

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg Town Council will cut funding to its school resource officer program July 1. The town wants Montgomery County to fund these positions, saying the schools are Montgomery County property, despite their location within Christiansburg town limits. “Everybody here wants a resource officer in there but...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Coughlin, James Joseph

James Joseph Coughlin, Jay, Uncle Jay, Jay Bird or simply Bird, was born March 31, 1953 and died unexpectedly January 7th, 2023, after a brief illness. A brother, uncle, friend to the masses, painter and highly skilled in the art of joke telling he will be remembered as an all around good guy with a kind soul and a generous heart. Jay was a nonconformist who led a simple but full life with a unique “take” on the world. This could have been the result of being the lone brother to 7 sisters. He was also proud of his Irish heritage and represented the culture well in the area of obstinacy.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Akers, Kenneth Ray

Kenneth Ray Akers, age 85, of Dublin, Virginia, died, Monday, January 9, 2023. He was born in Christiansburg, Virginia on May 20, 1937, to the late Henry and Bessie Musselman Akers. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Eula Albert Akers; brothers, Carl Akers, Barry Akers; sister, Dorothy Hodge. He retired from VPI & SU after 35 years of service in the printing shop.
DUBLIN, VA
NRVNews

Neece, Alma Cox

Alma Magdalene Cox Neece, 93, of Radford, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walker Cox and Lacona Sutphin DeHart; son, Phillip Rickey Neece; siblings, Gladys Phillips, Troy Cox, Lura Ritter, Mable Akers, Celestie Adams, Truelove Weddle, Sylvia Minnick, Grace Pennington, and June Franklin; sons-in-law, Wesley Neal and Quincy Walker; and her grandson-in-law, Mel Braheny.
RADFORD, VA
wvtf.org

Radford University’s Highlander Hotel set to open this spring

In recent years, more universities across the country and here in Virginia have invested in hotels on their campuses. Virginia Tech and James Madison University both have them. The University Of Virginia Darden School Of Business will open a new hotel on its campus this spring—which will replace an older inn. And Radford University is set to open a new hotel too.
RADFORD, VA
WFXR

On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Beamer, Bonna Sikes

Bonna Sikes Beamer, 81, of Dublin, Virginia passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at her home surrounded by family. She was born in Grayson County, Virginia to Robert and Ruth Sikes. She was a former English Professor at New River Community College and an active member of the...
DUBLIN, VA
WSLS

Academy Sports + Outdoors store coming to Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A new store is being added to the ever-growing Christiansburg Marketplace. Academy Sports + Outdoors is one of the nation’s largest sports and outdoors stores. They offer fishing, hunting, and camping equipment as well as sports, footwear, and apparel. This is just one of many...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel

Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Kroger celebrates renovation of Blacksburg location

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Kroger is celebrating the renovation of one of its Blacksburg supermarkets. The Blacksburg Kroger on University City Boulevard recently received some upgrades. January 11, Kroger representatives held a ribbon-cutting to commemorate the work and show off some new features. This location has been in Blacksburg around...
BLACKSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Bryson, Andrew Joseph

Our dearly loved A.J. left this earthly home on Sunday, January 8, 2023. We feel such profound loss because we had such a profound blessing with our sweet boy. A.J. was a kind, sweet soul and was a friend to everyone he met. He is survived by his parents, Jeremiah...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Dalton, Ada Elizabeth

Ada Elizabeth Dalton, age 70 of Pulaski passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Lewis-Gale Medical Center in Salem. Born September 7, 1952 in Wythe County she was the daughter of the late William Floyd Dalton & Pearl Ellen Snow Dalton. She is survived by her. Significant Other –...
PULASKI, VA
NRVNews

Linkous, Roger Dale

Roger Dale Linkous, age 74 of Blacksburg, went to be with the Lord Friday January 6, 2023. Roger was born November 12, 1948, to the late Paul and Mildred Linkous. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Amelia Linkous, daughters, Jennifer Linkous, Debbie Snell and brother Woody Linkous.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Judith Jones, beloved SML barber, retires

Being a barber involves much more than just cutting hair, as barbers have to provide a personable atmosphere for their clients. Judith Jones, a barber in Hardy, is more than just someone who cut hair for people in the Smith Mountain Lake (SML) community. She went above and beyond to ensure her customers felt at home and happier after their haircut.
HARDY, VA
NRVNews

Umberter, Philip Wayne

Philip Wayne Umberger of Pulaski passed away unexpectedly at his home shortly after celebrating the New Years. Born on July 2, 1947 to Philip Walter Umberger and Beulah McPeak Umberger who preceded him death. Left to honor his legacy are his nieces Tammy (Carl) Lundy and Christina Dalton both of...
PULASKI, VA
Franklin News Post

WATCH NOW: Phillip Bane and Rocky Mount town employees May 9, 2022

A video collage combines town of Rocky Mount security footage and two town employees' cell phone video recordings of a May 9, 2022 interaction between town staff and Phillip Bane. Some sections have been sped up. The clips were previously published as three separate videos, which are still available on The Roanoke Times website..
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Improving 81: What’s been done and what’s to come

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Interstate 81 is a common route for truckers, travelers and locals commuting to and from work. Too often, it’s often a source of delays. I-81 has become known as one of the deadliest roads in Virginia. Podcasts, websites and studies have been dedicated to identifying...
STAUNTON, VA
NRVNews

Hurt, Brett Justin

Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
ROANOKE, VA

