Airbnb is becoming popular in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WWE: Saturday Night Main Event comes to the Berglund Center after being sold to Saudi ArabiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke asks for public help after a Bald Eagle is found dead at Carvins CoveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Hollins-Mill Mountain Winter Festival of New Works presents "I Live to Tell" January 12Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
NRVNews
Farley, Stacey Baker
Stacey Michelle Baker Farley, 54 of Ripplemead, VA departed this life at her home on January 11, 2023. Born on January 6, 1969 in Giles County, Virginia she was a daughter of Wallace and Linda Doyle Baker. Stacey was employed in Human Resources and Liberal Arts at Virginia Tech. She...
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg votes to suspend SRO funding for MCPS schools in town limits
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg Town Council will cut funding to its school resource officer program July 1. The town wants Montgomery County to fund these positions, saying the schools are Montgomery County property, despite their location within Christiansburg town limits. “Everybody here wants a resource officer in there but...
NRVNews
Coughlin, James Joseph
James Joseph Coughlin, Jay, Uncle Jay, Jay Bird or simply Bird, was born March 31, 1953 and died unexpectedly January 7th, 2023, after a brief illness. A brother, uncle, friend to the masses, painter and highly skilled in the art of joke telling he will be remembered as an all around good guy with a kind soul and a generous heart. Jay was a nonconformist who led a simple but full life with a unique “take” on the world. This could have been the result of being the lone brother to 7 sisters. He was also proud of his Irish heritage and represented the culture well in the area of obstinacy.
WDBJ7.com
Hannes Hammer becomes first Virginia Tech football commit on scholarship from North Cross
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday was a special day for a 6′7″ offensive lineman at North Cross High School. “He’s a very determined kid. He had never played offensive line before he got here. All we did was point him in the direction and he took it from there,” says head football coach Stephen Alexander.
NRVNews
Akers, Kenneth Ray
Kenneth Ray Akers, age 85, of Dublin, Virginia, died, Monday, January 9, 2023. He was born in Christiansburg, Virginia on May 20, 1937, to the late Henry and Bessie Musselman Akers. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Eula Albert Akers; brothers, Carl Akers, Barry Akers; sister, Dorothy Hodge. He retired from VPI & SU after 35 years of service in the printing shop.
NRVNews
Neece, Alma Cox
Alma Magdalene Cox Neece, 93, of Radford, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walker Cox and Lacona Sutphin DeHart; son, Phillip Rickey Neece; siblings, Gladys Phillips, Troy Cox, Lura Ritter, Mable Akers, Celestie Adams, Truelove Weddle, Sylvia Minnick, Grace Pennington, and June Franklin; sons-in-law, Wesley Neal and Quincy Walker; and her grandson-in-law, Mel Braheny.
wvtf.org
Radford University’s Highlander Hotel set to open this spring
In recent years, more universities across the country and here in Virginia have invested in hotels on their campuses. Virginia Tech and James Madison University both have them. The University Of Virginia Darden School Of Business will open a new hotel on its campus this spring—which will replace an older inn. And Radford University is set to open a new hotel too.
On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
NRVNews
Beamer, Bonna Sikes
Bonna Sikes Beamer, 81, of Dublin, Virginia passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at her home surrounded by family. She was born in Grayson County, Virginia to Robert and Ruth Sikes. She was a former English Professor at New River Community College and an active member of the...
WSLS
Academy Sports + Outdoors store coming to Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A new store is being added to the ever-growing Christiansburg Marketplace. Academy Sports + Outdoors is one of the nation’s largest sports and outdoors stores. They offer fishing, hunting, and camping equipment as well as sports, footwear, and apparel. This is just one of many...
WSLS
Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel
Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
WDBJ7.com
Kroger celebrates renovation of Blacksburg location
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Kroger is celebrating the renovation of one of its Blacksburg supermarkets. The Blacksburg Kroger on University City Boulevard recently received some upgrades. January 11, Kroger representatives held a ribbon-cutting to commemorate the work and show off some new features. This location has been in Blacksburg around...
NRVNews
Bryson, Andrew Joseph
Our dearly loved A.J. left this earthly home on Sunday, January 8, 2023. We feel such profound loss because we had such a profound blessing with our sweet boy. A.J. was a kind, sweet soul and was a friend to everyone he met. He is survived by his parents, Jeremiah...
NRVNews
Dalton, Ada Elizabeth
Ada Elizabeth Dalton, age 70 of Pulaski passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Lewis-Gale Medical Center in Salem. Born September 7, 1952 in Wythe County she was the daughter of the late William Floyd Dalton & Pearl Ellen Snow Dalton. She is survived by her. Significant Other –...
NRVNews
Linkous, Roger Dale
Roger Dale Linkous, age 74 of Blacksburg, went to be with the Lord Friday January 6, 2023. Roger was born November 12, 1948, to the late Paul and Mildred Linkous. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Amelia Linkous, daughters, Jennifer Linkous, Debbie Snell and brother Woody Linkous.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Judith Jones, beloved SML barber, retires
Being a barber involves much more than just cutting hair, as barbers have to provide a personable atmosphere for their clients. Judith Jones, a barber in Hardy, is more than just someone who cut hair for people in the Smith Mountain Lake (SML) community. She went above and beyond to ensure her customers felt at home and happier after their haircut.
NRVNews
Umberter, Philip Wayne
Philip Wayne Umberger of Pulaski passed away unexpectedly at his home shortly after celebrating the New Years. Born on July 2, 1947 to Philip Walter Umberger and Beulah McPeak Umberger who preceded him death. Left to honor his legacy are his nieces Tammy (Carl) Lundy and Christina Dalton both of...
Franklin News Post
WATCH NOW: Phillip Bane and Rocky Mount town employees May 9, 2022
A video collage combines town of Rocky Mount security footage and two town employees' cell phone video recordings of a May 9, 2022 interaction between town staff and Phillip Bane. Some sections have been sped up. The clips were previously published as three separate videos, which are still available on The Roanoke Times website..
WDBJ7.com
Improving 81: What’s been done and what’s to come
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Interstate 81 is a common route for truckers, travelers and locals commuting to and from work. Too often, it’s often a source of delays. I-81 has become known as one of the deadliest roads in Virginia. Podcasts, websites and studies have been dedicated to identifying...
NRVNews
Hurt, Brett Justin
Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
