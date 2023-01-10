3 standout stars in Patriots' Week 18 loss to Bills

The New England Patriots were in control of their own fate of clinching a playoff berth, but they ultimately fell short of that goal in a 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Orchard Park.

Although the season was up and down for the offense, they seemingly looked their best on Sunday in a game where they were able to string some good drives together.

However, they were let down by the special teams giving up 14 points. An argument could be made that they gave up more points than that with the Bills consistently being put in good field position as well. Buffalo’s offense is already tough to stop, but the shaky special teams play made it nearly impossible.

Let’s take a look at the three stars of the season finale for the Patriots.

First Star: Devin McCourty

In what could have been his last ever game in New England, Devin McCourty left it all on the field. He collected an interception, fumble recovery, and had a pass break up, while also notching three tackles.

Whenever a play needed to be made, McCourty seemed to always be in the vicinity to make something happen. It’s no surprise considering he has served as a cornerstone in the Patriots defense for nearly 13 years.

If this was the last ever game of his career, it was an incredible way to go out for the 35-year-old, who obviously still has gas left in the tank.

Second Star: DeVante Parker

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

DeVante Parker returned to form after missing some time with the concussion, and immediately added a spark at the “x” for the Patriots.

Parker finished the game with six catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns and was largely the Patriots’ best weapon, giving Buffalo’s secondary fits throughout the game.

It was a great way to end the season for the veteran wideout, who played 12 games and racked up 539 yards and three touchdowns in the process. Parker is getting up there in age and health has been an issue, but there’s no question he’s been the team’s best deep threat receiver.

Third Star: Mac Jones

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Mac Jones finished the game poorly with three interceptions, but in the first half. he looked as sharp as ever—even better than Josh Allen for those quarters.

Jones finished the game with three touchdowns, three interceptions and a total of 243 yards through the air. This week, the Patriots offense looked like a functional offense, and a lot of it was thanks to Jones.

Two of the three interceptions weren’t 100% his fault, and one could argue that wideout Nelson Agholor gave up on the ball in the first one. Regardless of the stats, Jones is deserving of the third star of the game.