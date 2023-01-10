Ben Jay Tindle, age 73, of Hallsville, MO passed away on January 6, 2023 in his home. He was born February 2, 1949 in Sparta, MO, the son of Wilma (McHaffie) Tindle and Neil Tindle both of whom preceded him in death. He attended Prairie Home High School. Upon graduation, Ben worked for Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Company for 46 dedicated years which took his family to several homes in Missouri and Oklahoma until they returned home to Missouri in 2015. On November 16, 1968 in California, MO, Ben married Linda (Gerhart) Tindle who preceded him in death. They were blessed with one son, Jason and one daughter, Tammy. Ben was drafted into the United States Army in 1968 and served until 1972 during the Vietnam War as a E5 Specialist. He also spent time in New Jersey during his service educating military personnel from around the world in electronics.

HALLSVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO