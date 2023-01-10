Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Lushen Gram Claridge April 29, 2005 – Dec. 31, 2022
A celebration of life gathering for Lushen Claridge will be Sunday, January 15th from 1-5pm at the Broadway Brewery. Condolences may be shared at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.
Columbia Missourian
Ben J. Tindle Feb. 2, 1949 — Jan. 6, 2023
Ben Jay Tindle, age 73, of Hallsville, MO passed away on January 6, 2023 in his home. He was born February 2, 1949 in Sparta, MO, the son of Wilma (McHaffie) Tindle and Neil Tindle both of whom preceded him in death. He attended Prairie Home High School. Upon graduation, Ben worked for Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Company for 46 dedicated years which took his family to several homes in Missouri and Oklahoma until they returned home to Missouri in 2015. On November 16, 1968 in California, MO, Ben married Linda (Gerhart) Tindle who preceded him in death. They were blessed with one son, Jason and one daughter, Tammy. Ben was drafted into the United States Army in 1968 and served until 1972 during the Vietnam War as a E5 Specialist. He also spent time in New Jersey during his service educating military personnel from around the world in electronics.
Columbia Missourian
Police shoot, kill suspect in Columbia standoff
A man has died after he was shot by police Wednesday at Stonegate Mobile Home Community in northeast Columbia. Columbia police identified the man as Jordan Pruyn, 28. Police said officers shot Pruyn after he threatened them with a knife.
Columbia Missourian
Woman accused of killing man, burning body refuses court hearing
A Columbia woman accused of homicide has not yet heard her charges before a judge after she refused arraignment Thursday. Emma Adams, 20, was arrested after a welfare check on an MU student sent police to a north Columbia home, where they found smoldering remains in a backyard fire pit.
Columbia Missourian
Lynlee Renick drops appeal of her conviction in snake dealer's death
Lynlee Renick, the snake dealer’s wife who was found guilty in December 2021 of killing her husband, has dropped her appeal of the conviction and her 16-year sentence. In court documents filed Monday, Columbia attorney Carol Jansen declared that her client had asked for voluntary dismissal of the appeal.
Columbia Missourian
Police looking for MU student find human remains in Columbia backyard fire pit
Police checking on the welfare of a University of Missouri student discovered smoldering human remains in a fire pit outside a north Columbia house. They arrested a woman who had been asleep in the house at the time police arrived.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia police arrest suspect in Passion's Adult Boutique gunpoint robbery
Police arrested a suspect Tuesday morning in connection with the gunpoint robbery at Passion's Adult Boutique. At approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday, officers arrested 27-year-old Jawan Avant for first degree robbery, according to a news release. Columbia police say the man is currently in custody at the Boone County Jail.
Columbia Missourian
City of Columbia to host input meeting on trash collection Tuesday night
The city of Columbia is set to host the first of two input meetings on Tuesday to let residents weigh in on the future of curbside trash collection in the city. The meetings will be an opportunity for the public to learn about solid waste collection, ask questions and voice their concerns, according to a news release. Although the input sessions will focus on solid waste, the city's recycling program is currently not set to change.
Columbia Missourian
Conservation Department confirms mountain lion sighting in Boone County
A wandering mountain lion was spotted by a trail camera in Boone County and confirmed by the Missouri Department of Conservation. The department said the presence of a mountain lion — the first confirmed sighting in the county since 2015 — poses no danger to county residents.
Columbia Missourian
Man charged with making bomb threat at Jesse Hall
A Columbia man was charged with a misdemeanor Monday after he allegedly posted a bomb threat on a social media site. Chase Linhares, 21, is charged with making a terrorist threat in the third degree.
Columbia Missourian
MU's Robledo enters portal; ex-Tiger Washington to join Western Kentucky staff
Missouri defensive lineman Daniel Robledo has entered the transfer portal, per a report from On3's Matt Zenitz on Wednesday. The junior from Tucson, Arizona, spent two years with the Tigers after a season at East Los Angeles College. A three-star recruit out of high school, Robledo was never able to consistently crack the lineup in Columbia, appearing in only six games. He recorded three tackles across his two seasons.
Columbia Missourian
Candidates file for Wards 1 and 5 council seats
Four candidates submitted petitions to run for Columbia City Council positions Tuesday. On April 4, Columbia voters in First Ward and Fifth Ward will vote for City Council representatives.
Columbia Missourian
Why does Caleb Rowden hate Missourians — and the idea of widening Interstate 70
Why does Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) hate Missourians? Doesn’t he want the increases employment, the increase in state revenue and a safer Interstate 70 corridor?. Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring), who is exploring a run for governor in 2024, pre-filled a Senate Joint Resolution (SJR-9) that...
Columbia Missourian
No. 20 Missouri heads to Florida in search of bounce back victory
Southeastern Conference road games haven’t been too kind to Missouri men’s basketball. Since joining the SEC, the Tigers are 18-72 on the road in conference play, including an 0-2 start this season against SEC foes in opposing gyms. On Saturday, the No. 20-ranked Tigers travel to face Florida (9-7, 2-2) at Exactech Arena in Gainesville, Florida.
Columbia Missourian
Tigers' poor shooting helps Texas A&M to double-digit victory
Texas A&M forced No. 20 Missouri into difficult shots all game as the Tigers made just seven 3-pointers, which helped the Aggies to an 82-64 win Wednesday in College Station, Texas. The Aggies (11-5, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) set the tone in the first half, forcing a Missouri team that entered...
Columbia Missourian
Tolton girls basketball gets big win over Christian
Tolton girls basketball earned a 42-27 home victory over Christian High School on Thursday in Columbia. The Trailblazers prevented the Eagles from reaching double figures before halftime, taking a 23-9 lead into the break. They led 30-18 at the end of the third quarter.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri faces SEC road test against Texas A&M
Missouri men’s basketball kept its spot at No. 20 in the latest AP poll after a road loss to Arkansas last Wednesday and a home win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. Despite having already played 15 games, the Tigers (13-2, 2-1 SEC) now face just their third true road test Wednesday with a trip to College Station, Texas, and a matchup with Texas A&M.
Columbia Missourian
MU soccer adds Rutgers transfer McGuire
Missouri soccer announced the addition of Rutgers transfer midfielder Molly McGuire to coach Stefanie Golan’s squad Thursday. McGuire, who will join the Tigers as a sophomore next season, played four games last season for the Scarlet Knights, all from the bench. She scored during Rutgers’ 7-0 win over Temple on Sept. 1 in her third collegiate appearance.
Columbia Missourian
School board candidates need to bring fresh ideas, critical eye to their work
As the Missourian has insightfully reported, there is good reason to be alarmed about the state of our schools. It is absolutely true that teachers in Columbia Public Schools are exhausted and many are ready to jump ship. What should concern us is that district leaders of CPS seem to be willfully ignorant as to the reasons or simply don’t care. It is vitally important that we ask questions and press for answers.
Columbia Missourian
'An impossible task': Substitute shortage, increased workload weigh on CPS teachers
Ann Alofs, a third grade teacher at West Boulevard Elementary School, has worked in Columbia Public Schools for her entire 29-year career, the past 13 of them at West Boulevard. She spends her days helping students develop their writing, encouraging them to read and teaching them the state’s geography through a game of Simon Says.
