Christopher Storer created “The Bear,” but his surprise FX hit might not nail the precision of its nail-biting comedy without his sister: culinary producer Courtney Storer. Executive producer, associate producer, co-producer, sure;what exactly is required to be a “culinary producer?” At the show’s TCA winter press tour panel, the answer to that question was as satisfying as an Italian beef sandwich. “Culinary producing goes beyond just food styling, or making sure the food looks beautiful,” said Courtney, the former culinary director of Jon + Vinny’s Italian restaurant in Los Angeles. “It’s a little bit deeper into what do people look like when...

28 MINUTES AGO